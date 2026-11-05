This week was a big one for me and my manicure. After eight months of my usual pale pink, I made the jump and chose a deep, plum nail polish. November is the turning point for nail trends; cold weather is officially here, and vibes are getting cozier, moodier, and if my Instagram Feed is any indication, much funkier.
The most popular looks of the moment are noticeably darker, come with unexpected textural touches, and are leaning into sparkly finishes like chrome, gold foils, and cat-eye glazes. “I’m loving deep, moody nail colors this month, from translucent plum to rich blackberry red and unexpected metallics,” nail artist Jin Soon Choi tells me. “I’m seeing dark shades across fashion, but it’s the different finishes we’re using on our manicures that make them feel fresh and modern.”
There’s no rulebook for manicures, so treat this trend roundup as a starting point. You can mix and match trends from this list, apply the finishes to a wide range of colors, or just see where inspiration strikes. To get a sense of what’s happening, I tapped Choi and editorial nail artist Miss Pop for the scoop. They broke down which colors are the buzziest ahead.
Pearly Whites
If you’re loyal to light colors, consider this the ultimate way to fall-ify your manicure. “I cannot explain to you the deep obsession I have right now with making my nails look like pearls,” says Miss Pop. “I’ve been layering sparkles; there’s something about the shimmer of a pearl that really speaks to me—not the perfect, pearly chrome finish we see with gel; this is more the honest grit you see with an actual pearl. AI is making us appreciate reality and grit. I think that’s why the iridescent shimmer I’m looking for has some texture to it.”
ILNP Cosmetics, Inc.
Prancer
OPI
Nail Lacquer Glazed N' Amused
Jewel Tones With a Twist
A rich emerald or ruby red isn’t necessarily revolutionary in the fall. But! This year, jewel tones have an unexpected companion (or two). “The interesting thing I’m seeing is a jewel tone mixed with a pastel. You’re seeing a pastel purple with maroon. Or a gold with a butter yellow,” says Miss Pop. If you really want to spice things up even more, throw in a cat-eye finish or a French tip.
LONDONTOWN
Kur Perfecting Nail Veil, Nail Polish, #9 Sheer Lilac Tint
butter LONDON
Nail Lacquer Polish, Proper Do
Jelly Sage
The idea that jelly nails are only for spring and summer is frankly flawed. Miss Pop is rooting for them, specifically in a sage green or jade shade, as the biggest beauty trend of November. “I love the feeling of my nails being these semi-precious stones. There’s something really beautiful and ethereal about making your nails look like precious items from the natural world,” she says. If you can find a shade translucent enough, try just doing one coat and a high-shine top coat.”
essie
Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Turquoise and Caicos
OPI
Nature Strong Sage It for Later
Sparkling Brown
Shades of brown, from latte to chocolate, have been trending since September. And take from me: it’s not going anywhere any time soon. “It’s so rich,” says Miss Pop. “I’m seeing a lot of sparkling chestnut, chocolate, and caramel browns. I love that so much.” Her tip? Use any brown shade as your base coat, then add a drop of Essie’s Baby Carrots to a top coat; the glitter particles separate and give your manicure a gel-like shine.
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essie
Gel Couture, Long-Lasting Nail Polish, Marquise Please
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Holo-Glow Nail Polish | Holographic Brown Nail Color
Jet Black, Baby
You can never go wrong with a basic black. “I think it’s a whole damn mood. People always think a nude has to be your skin tone. But pull the color from your hair; if you have black or dark hair, it’s a neutral on you,” says Miss Pop. And for a good product, you don’t have to go beyond the drugstore.
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Nail Polish | Wild at Heart |
wet n wild
Wild Shine Nail Polish, Black Crème
Rich Blackberry
This is your “classic vamp manicure” with a modern spin. “It’s rich and dramatic without needing any additional nail art,” says Choi. “I prefer a clean, solid-color manicure for this shade. It looks beautiful on short nails for an edgy, modern look, but I especially love it on longer almond shapes for a more glamorous effect.” I personally love JINsoon’s Risque, but you can also veer a bit more plum if you want to feel lighter.
jinsoon
Risque
Cote
Sangria, Plum Natural Nail Polish,
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Meet the Experts
Miss Pop
Miss Pop is an editorial nail artist based in NYC.
Jin Soon Choi
Jin Soon, a top runway artist and nail spa founder, creates non-toxic, long-lasting polish for discerning clients. With 60+ shades inspired by abstract expressionism, her line suits all skin tones and moods.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.