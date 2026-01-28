As a Travel Writer, I’m Strictly Team Carry-On—This Is the Only Suitcase I Trust

On a recent press trip, a fellow journalist’s checked bag went missing somewhere between takeoff and arrival. She had to skip activities to shop for something to wear to dinner and was beholden to email updates about her luggage. To her credit, she was much calmer than I would've been—and she ended the trip with a fabulous new wardrobe.

I, on the other hand, can’t fathom going three nights without my belongings and simply won’t risk it. Travel writing has flung me to luxurious resorts and remote islands around the world, always with my rolling sidekick. No shade to packing maximalists, but you’ll never catch me at baggage claim.

Packing intelligently is a skill I’ve honed, but it’s moot without the right tools. When my hardshell from a trendy brand began breaking down, I turned to Briggs & Riley and put their Essential 22" Carry-On Expandable Spinner to the test. Could it keep up with my airport speed-walking and accommodate my souvenirs? That, plus more.

(Image credit: Katie Buckleitner)

Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley Essential 22" Carry On Expandable Spinner, Sympatico Collection, Black $695 at Amazon US The black colorway is a classic. Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley Essential 22" Carry on Expandable Spinner, Sympatico Collection, Olive $695 at Amazon US If I were craving color, I'd go with this olive.

With spinner in its name, I knew I could trust the mobility. I tend to take public transport to NYC airports, meaning stairs and uneven sidewalks are part of the journey. The wheels absorb shock for a smooth ride, and the body is light enough for me to carry up and down stairs. I can also lift it into overhead compartments with ease, even when it’s full to the brim.

For years, my husband—my most frequent travel companion—and I were unequally matched in luggage: he with my old hardshell, and me with the B&R case. I could fly through airports with ease and speed, as though weightless, my suitcase gliding forward with the touch of a pinky, even though his legs are twice as long. I stack my hand luggage on top to save my shoulders, drape my coat to go fully hands-free, and still the spinners move like they’ve just been treated to a fresh spray of WD-40. Unfortunate airport carpets and slow walkers be damned.

(Image credit: Katie Buckleitner)

While I make a few fashion cuts by restricting myself to a carry-on, my vacation wardrobe doesn’t make any concessions. In fact, before each trip I seem to set a new record for how much this suitcase can hold. Before the aforementioned visit to Crete, I’d spent a week visiting family in Tallinn, Estonia—two entirely different climates and vibes. I leveraged the expansion feature, which adds about 25 percent more room (it literally pops up, then compresses back to the original size). I fit everything cozy for Tallinn and beachy for Crete into one carry-on, plus the three internal pockets helped me stay organized and compartmentalize outfits for each leg of the trip.

Last summer, I packed my B&R for a two-week, multi-leg Italy jaunt that included a formal wedding. Needless to say, I skated through each airport, served looks in every old town, and appeared perfectly polished for the nuptials. Even for my annual month-long Michigan stint, I stay loyal to carrying on—because this bag can fit that much.

(Image credit: Katie Buckleitner)

Despite my over-stuffing and airport rushing, this suitcase still looks great, gaining only a couple of scuffs here and there that wipe off easily. Its streamlined design looks sleek even when I don’t. And I travel stress-free knowing all my outfits are right there with me the moment I land.

