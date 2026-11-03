Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.
There are lovely celebrities, and then there’s Bella Hadid. I interview people for a living, so I’m used to a friendly conversation. Still, Hadid has a warmth that catches me off guard. We’re speaking about Cashmere Milk, the newest fragrance from her brand, Ôrəbella, and she’s as ready to talk through the finer points of vanilla as she is to gush about being in bed by 5:30. Before we hang up, I tell her I’d love to meet her in person someday, and she says she’d love to give me a hug when we do. For a conversation about a fragrance inspired by warmth and comfort, it’s a rather fitting goodbye.
Cashmere Milk is meant to feel like home, pairing creamy milk and vanilla with warm amber and cashmere woods. Hadid calls it “a brighter vanilla, but still very sexy and warm.” I adore it, and unlike my sweaters, I have no intention of putting it away when winter ends.
When I ask what went into creating the scent, she gives plenty of credit to the team who shares her perfectionism. “It takes a lot to find something that feels important enough to give to the world,” she says, especially when people are going to “spend their hard-earned money on something that we make.” Her passion for the process comes through as she talks about the different vanillas they experimented with and finding just the right balance of creamy and woody notes.
But we didn't just dive into her life as a fragrance founder. We also talked about the mundane, too—how she journals in the mornings, her calls with family and friends, and how she dances to recharge. Ahead, Hadid shares what puts her In the Mood—from the fragrance she layers with Cashmere Milk for a night out to the little pleasures of staying in—and what she’s looking forward to now that she’s turned 30.
I really love to have a slow morning at home. I live in a little fairy house—two bedrooms—and it’s just overlooking LA. So I just sit outside looking at my little ceramic mushrooms, and I drink my chai with my adaptogen, then my lemon water. Mornings are hard for me. Usually I’ll have a girlfriend there. If I’m alone, I’ll just kind of take a breath and go through the day; write my to-do list, write my gratitude journal, make sure I go into my day feeling like I am confident in who I am. I think that’s most important.
[At night] I try to just wind down, but I’m really a 5:30 in bed kind of girl now. I never knew that you could do that, but I’m learning boundaries now of just being able to say, “Hey, I need a day.” And usually I get the most work done because I’m able to just be in my own center. And so I guess my nights now are pretty boring, but I do feel so much better.
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I’m very particular about which vanillas we use. In the past, we’ve gone through Madagascar, Tahitian, so many different versions. For Cashmere Milk, we landed on Madagascar.
I think the differences between vanilla scents are really interesting. On God’s green earth, there are so many different versions of everything, and being able to smell them all is so important. First, we wanted to find the right vanilla and then build around it.
[Gesturing with her hands] Vanilla’s up here, but then we need to add a woodiness, something creamy, something sweet, something spicy underneath. We always want to bring it back to nature and to our everyday lives, to what makes us feel grounded. And the majority of the time, that comes from the earth. That’s what’s most important to me when it comes to building a fragrance.
[You can layer Cashmere Milk] with Nightcap to make it a little spicier for a sexy night out.
Becoming even more comfortable in who I am. I think there’s something so beautiful about growing into yourself, learning what matters to you, and letting go of the things that don’t. I’m excited to feel more grounded and present. There’s so much freedom in knowing yourself, and I think that only gets better with time.
Take care of your skin and never underestimate the power of hydration. I’ve always believed that beauty starts from within. Drink your water, take your supplements, get your rest when you can, and be gentle with yourself.
Shop Bella's Routine
Ôrəbella
Cashmere Milk
Ôrəbella
Nightcap Parfum
Mark & Graham
Leather Refillable Journal with Tie
Weleda
Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner - 600 Anywhere Caffeine
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.