I have spent the greater part of my life searching for the Goldilocks of lip balms. The thing is: every winter, like clockwork, my lips get so violently chapped that I find myself in a battle against tightness, cracking, and bleeding. Really cute stuff, I promise. In search of soft and hydrated lips, I’ve tested balms, oils, and overnight masks for a lip savior. My current routine has been pretty foolproof—despite being five to seven steps long. But leave it to Rare Beauty and Selena Gomez to create the ultimate one-and-done product.

Introducing: Find Comfort Lip Butter, an $18 balm-meets-overnight-mask that’s been my current lifeline for smooth, never-chapped lips. It’s available in four different shades—Uplifting (a deep, cool berry with a vanilla scent), Loved (a tea rose with a vanilla scent), Friendly (a muted caramel with a vanilla scent), and Easygoing (a clear option with an unscented version)—and packs quite the pigment punch for a tinted lip balm.

I was able to get my hands on these guys ahead of today’s official launch and can confirm that I’ve ditched my lipsticks altogether. I’m partial to the shade Loved (it’s ever-so-slightly brighter than the shade of my natural lip), for everyday wear, but I’m shockingly obsessed with Uplifting for a night out makeup look—berry lips are trending after all.

But the real differentiating factor between Rare’s and the other 9,000 lip balms on the market? The texture. As a Lip Balm Expert (testing hundreds has to count for something), I’ve found that most balms have zero staying power and need reapplication every hour or two to maintain hydration levels. Masks, on the other hand, can create a film or look goopy, which isn’t necessarily the vibe I’m going for when out and about. Find Comfort Lip Butter, however, strikes a balance between a thick daytime balm and a thin overnight mask.

The “how” lies in the ingredient profile. It has all the usual suspects like shea butter, seed oils, and hyaluronic acid. But it also features the exciting addition of centella asiatica (my go-to ingredient for sensitive skin), which creates a moisture barrier on the lips and helps the formula linger for hours after application. Bonus: it’s thick enough to stand up to NYC winds. It’s that kind of constant protection that has been keeping my lips genuinely soft.

Don’t believe me? Take Gomez's word for it. And while you’re at it, stock up on Rare Beauty’s new Body & Hair Fragrance Mist and Hydrating Body Mousse to Oil.

Shop Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Lip Butter $18 at rarebeauty.com “I love how effortless it is. I can throw it in my bag for the day, then use it at night as a mask, and my lips feel completely transformed. They’ve never been softer.” — Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body and Hair Fragrance $30 at rarebeauty.com “What I love most is that it’s more than just a beautiful scent. It leaves my hair shiny and healthy while giving my skin a hydrated glow.” — Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Find Comfort Hydrating Body Mousse to Oil $28 at rarebeauty.com “I wanted to create a product that felt indulgent but easy. I love how it transforms from a mousse to a fast-drying oil that’s never greasy or sticky.” — Selena Gomez

