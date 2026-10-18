I’m Stockpiling Fancy Hand Wash and Hand Cream Sets Ahead of the Holidays

It’s the chicest gift set, hands down.

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women holding bags with moisurized hands on a soapy background with a collage of hand wash and hand balm gift sets
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One benefit of being obsessed with both home decor and beauty products is that I have become an unequivocal expert on the best hand wash and hand cream duos. It’s non-negotiable that I have a coordinated set in the chicest jars next to every sink in my home. It’s one of those little luxuries that makes my space feel like a five-star hotel and never fails to get a “wow, I love your soap and lotion” compliment from every single guest entering my home.

That said, a chic hand care set is my go-to holiday gift when I’m trying to spend under-$100. It always feels undeniably luxurious (because who is really spending $98 on themselves just to wash their hands?!), is super practical, and looks elevated in any space—regardless of a person’s home aesthetic. Lucky for us all, limited-edition sets have started to drop. I’ve already bulk ordered every single one of these—and highly suggest you do too before they sell out.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.