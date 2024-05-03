The Most Gorgeous Hair and Makeup in Golden Globes History

Sometimes seen as the Oscars' little sister, the Golden Globes is nevertheless among the most glamorous nights on the award season calendar. It also boasts a more expansive A-lister guest list than either the Emmys or the Oscars, since the Globes honors television in addition to film. (It also has an open bar, which is rare for an awards ceremony and probably not unrelated to the amount of controversial Globes moments we've seen.) Every year, the Globes red carpet is a must-watch destination for both fashion and beauty, making for the perfect mood board if you're looking for inspiration for an upcoming formal event. Ahead, the best hair and makeup in Globes history.

Joan Collins

I'm going to be honest (and this may be an unpopular take): Joan Collins' over-the-top style was never my favorite. With that said, she actually looks pretty incredible here. I think it's because the hair isn't too high, and the striking '80s makeup—heavy eyes, blush, and lips—matches the formality of the event.

Selena Gomez

No surprise, Selena Gomez walked the Golden Globes red carpet in 2023 with a full face of Rare Beauty makeup (it's the line she founded and owns). I love the full matte pink, and the fact that there's a glowy, "lit from within" quality to her skin (obtained with some prep with Ole Henriksen products ) .

Morgan Fairchild

Ah, the '80s. Morgan Fairchild is doing intense blush and lipstick here, and it is a testament to her power that she is landing the plane effortlessly. The lip color matches the dress perfectly, and while the pink-red blush might normally feel like too much, this is a great example of maximalism at work.

Anjelica Huston

It's a little hard to see in this photo, but Anjelica Huston is giving us a '50s-era hair flip, some '20s-era brows, and a '60s-inspired flower in her hair. (The year is 1974, in case you're curious.) The confluence of influences is honestly impressive.

Eva Mendes

The year was 2009, and we really loved chunky teal jewelry. I think this is probably the best iteration of the concept, and it helps that Eva Mendes looks appropriately formal (and stunning). The deep part in her front bangs sweeping glamorously over one eye feels very Old Hollywood.

Cher

Cher in the 1980s was one of my favorite iterations: she had formally shed her "Sonny and Cher" roots and embraced the big hair and accessories of the decade. But I also love that her makeup is minimal and it looks like she has a literal tank top under her blazer.

Jessica Alba

Side parts, we love you! Jessica Alba is probably most known for her 2013 Globes loop, with coral lip and dress, but I actually like this one (from the year prior, in 2012) a little better. It's simple, it's romantic, it's a tiiiiny bit messy in an amazing way.

Farrah Fawcett

Aside from the very light undereye makeup we tended to favor in the '70s, this look on Farrah Fawcett is pretty unimpeachable. It's all peachy-colored nudes on cheeks and lips, but—you know what I'm about to say—it's all about the fringe-y hair for me.

Gwyneth Paltrow

While many of Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty looks from the Golden Globes are noteworthy, this one's probably my favorite. She's got that glow (she was pregnant at the time), and that's enhanced by her soft updo, Barbie pink lips, and matching deep blush.

Julie Andrews

I don't think Julie Andrews gets enough credit for how deceptively simple her hair and makeup were in her heyday (this was 1983). Even though her hair's quite short—I would call it a bixie (bob and pixie hybrid)—it's also deeply soft and romantic, with matte lips and blush to match.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega has a romantic, but kinda edgy makeup style (a little less "out there" than the Wednesday Addams character she plays), and this is no exception. I love love the double cat-eye and extensive lashes, and the '90s pink in blush and lip brings the look back from being too bold.

Madonna

The Queen of Pop has had a multitude of fashion moments, from the Globes or otherwise. But I find this look to be an underrated classic: here she's in full Evita mode, hence the perfectly smooth hair and deep wine-colored red lipstick. It's worth commemorating before she was on to the next thing.

Claudia Schiffer

Sometimes, you don't need to do anything fancy to obtain the perfect glam. A simple spaghetti strap dress sometimes just needs a matching red lip—seriously, Claudia, how did you get it to match so well??—and minimal makeup everywhere else. It helps to be a supermodel, I suppose.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's lime green gown already had fans buzzing (she puts Easter eggs throughout her wardrobe, and this one made people think of her iconic "snake" iconography), so keeping things simple with silvery eyeshadow and petal pink lipstick was absolutely the right call.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is wearing the heck out of this Lorraine Schwartz loop bib necklace (it weighs 200 carats, no big deal), and the rest of her makeup is simple but glittery—lip gloss plus sparkling silver eyeshadow. I actually really love her simple chignon the most, though.

Marion Cotillard

A deep indigo dress as lovely as this one doesn't need a ton of extra add-ons, but Marion Cotillard decided to carry the theme all the way to her eyes, with some stunning deep blue eyeliner and eyeshadow. And it matches her gray blue eyes! That's synergy.

Debbie Allen

Iconic Broadway performer (and the choreographer and on-screen dance teacher in Fame) Debbie Allen looks utterly stunning here. The key is in its simplicity: soft, voluminous updo, smoky eye, and basically no jewelry except for the statement discs in her ears.

Mia Farrow

By now, Mia Farrow's super-short bob (which was made iconic when she starred in Rosemary's Baby) is the stuff of legend—apparently she first cut it herself! But combined with the dark spiky eyelashes and simple makeup everywhere else, it elevates her look even more.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore doesn't always give us tremendously voluminous hairstyles on the red carpet, which is probably why I love this so much. It's matching the volume of her cornflower blue dress, and her matching blue eyeshadow is chef's kiss perfection. Now this is how you match!

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington looks extra pleased with herself here (and with such a daring outfit, I can see why). Her eye makeup complements the silver and black chain she's wearing, and the red lip finishes the outfit, drawing the eye upwards towards her face.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan opted for a blue, drape-y, dramatic gown, so she didn't need to do much with her beauty look. But! Her silvery eye makeup smartly matches her earrings, and—like others on this list—the red lip ensures that her face doesn't get lost amidst the dress.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon only ever did big sausage curls early in her grown-up film career, but I can't help it: I love this look! The curls look so big and styled—the perfect pairing with her big pearl necklace—that it creates a visual statement all on its own.

Grace Kelly

If you're unfamiliar, Grace Kelly wore a pistachio green silk dress to the Oscars in 1955. Since it worked so well then, she repeated the formula in 1956: green dress (this one shorter and simpler), minimal eye and blush makeup, and a pink red lip. A classic for a reason.

Julia Roberts

While most people are familiar with Julia Roberts' first Globes look, in which she wore an oversized men's suit, I actually like this polished follow-up look just as much. She still wore pinstripes (a skirt suit, in this case), and the shorter hair and peachy makeup is just so pretty.

Lucy Boynton

Wow, Lucy Boynton, your eyes look amazing! It's so synergistic to match your eye makeup to your silvery dress and the golden hair accessory, but somehow she's done it thanks to some artfully placed rhinestones. After that, you keep the rest of the look simple, and let the compliments pour in.

Rachel Brosnahan

Sometimes the element of surprise is the best way to make a statement. Rachel Brosnahan already looks ravishing in red, with matching lip, but when she turns to the side you see that her hair's getting in on the action too. The high slicked-back ponytail keeps things from feeling too juvenile.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o, who's responsible for a number of covetable fashion and beauty looks, did an off-the-shoulder red gown that immediately became one of the most beloved Globe dresses ever. Add in a matching lip, and some gold eyeshadow, and the look is complete.

Angelina Jolie

It's easy to make "she looks like the Golden Globes statue!" jokes, but it's totally appropriate in this case. The contrasting gray eyeshadow and sheer lipgloss keeps everything feeling cohesive, but it's actually nicely understated compared to the sparkle of the dress.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson wore a stunning red dress to the 2007 Golden Globes, and it was both figure-hugging and incredibly glamorous. Choosing pink lips and eyeshadow was a little surprising (the obvious choice is a red lip) but it "neutralizes" the look in a cool way.

Halle Berry

If you're able to wear a pendant that stunning, you coordinate your entire look around it. Obviously the dress matches, but the little dose of sparkle in the inner corner of Halle Berry's eyes is also a subtle nod to the statement piece. Everything else can be simple.

Marilyn Monroe

You can't tell in this photo, but Marilyn Monroe's dress here is a bright emerald green—a total statement moment for the star. She's wearing her trademark platinum blonde bob, of course, but she's also got on a deep red lip and light, almost white eyeshadow.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie really achieved the next level of superstardom with her Barbie awards show looks, wearing that classic pink in a number of chic ways. This look brought that classic hue into her eye makeup and onto her lips. Never has pink been used so smartly and strategically.