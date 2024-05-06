Every year, celebrities line the red carpet at the Met Gala, a glamorous event meant to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Stars like Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, Bad Bunny, and more are set to turn up in showstopping looks to honor this year's theme, "The Garden of Time," which is set to benefit the Met's exhibition 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' Tonight, scores of viewers are tuning in to admire not only the fashion, but also the unique hair and makeup looks at the event.
Ahead, the best, most unique, and wildest beauty looks at the Met Gala, from Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain's gothic makeup to Ashley Graham's spiky bangs.
Zendaya's Fiery Gothic Makeup
Zendaya's makeup draws on both the gothic doll concept and the 1930s beauty trend that's been making a comeback over the past few months. The actress' pin-straight brows and defined Cupid's bow particularly evoke nostalgic classical beauty, while her fiery red-orange eyeshadow lends a modern touch.
Madelyn Cline's Voluminous Waves
Hairstylist Marc Mena partnered with Stockhold-based hair brand Maria Nila to create Cline's incredibly voluminous waves. The key products to get the full bodiedd look: Pure Volume Mousse, Invisidry Shampoo, and True Soft Argan Oil. The products provide a never-crunchy finish—and hold strong enough for a red carpet event.
Jennifer Lopez's Texture Bun
Styled by Lorenzo Martin, Jennifer Lopez wore her hair in a dense bun, positioned at the crown of her head. Tresemme Freeze Hold Hairspray and Tresemme Mega Control Hair Gel are responsible for the creating the perfect texture.
Emma Chamberlain's Slick, Dark Look
Emma Chamberlain also indulged in the gothic makeup taking over tonight's red carpet, though hers incorporated more muted tones. Her hair is also a focal point in her beauty look, with its slick texture and thin baby hairs pressed against her forehead. The shiny 'do contrasted her powdery, ultra-matte makeup.
La La Anthony's Lined Lips
A host for the evening, La La Anthony opted for simple, stunning makeup that could be worn on or off the Met Gala red carpet. While her outfit took a gothic turn, her makeup was kept in the simple, soft glam category.
Zoe Saldana's Mermaid Waves
The Avatar: The Way of Water star, who arrived with Chloe, embraced long, mermaid waves and a peachy-pink blush that is reminiscent of freshly blooming flowers.
Maleah Joi Moon's red Eyeshadow
The singer and actress, who is starring in Alicia Keys' Hells Kitchen, opted for red eyeshadow (just like Zendaya!), and set her edges in a graphic design.
Gwendoline Christie's Teased Hair
Perhaps the most jaw-dropping look of the night, Gwendoline Christie's teased hair made a massive statement on the red carpet. She also wore a red lip, rosy cheek, and heavy eyeliner.
Ashley Graham's Baby Bangs
Ashley Graham, who was styled by Justine Marjan, embraced her postpartum hair growth with an edgy baby bangs and a shiny updo.
Deborah Roberts Greenery
Journalist Deborah Roberts took the Met Gala's garden dress code to heart with her long, leafy hairpiece, which draped past her shoulder and blended with the vine pattern of her yellow dress.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
