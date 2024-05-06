Every Noteworthy 2024 Met Gala Look, From Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez

Celebrities are entering "The Garden of Time" in style.

Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet
Halie LeSavage
By Halie LeSavage, Julia Gray
last updated

After weeks of anticipation, the 2024 Met Gala is finally here. Celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the event is set to honor a curation of rare and archival pieces from across four centuries of fashion.

Just like years past, the red—well, green—carpet was worth the wait. The Met entrance has been coated in a tie-dye carpet and live flowers to coordinate with the evening's dress code, "The Garden of Time." So far, stars are channeling nature's influence with bird-topped hats, floral embellishments, and in Jennifer Lopez's case, more than two million beads. Co-chair Zendaya arrived in a dreamy blue Maison Margiela gown with a hummingbird fascinator—and then shut down the carpet in a second look with an even bigger headpiece. Emma Chamberlain went the gothic route in Jean Paul Gaultier florals. Gigi Hadid looked like springtime incarnate in a white Thom Browne ballgown set with yellow roses. Cardi B arrived with five red carpet assistants, because her train was large and heavy.

All in all, the 2024 Met Gala brought the drama, flora, and fauna. Ahead, catch up on every noteworthy look to grace the Met Gala steps on Monday, May 6.

Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela Couture

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen

Lana Del Rey arriving at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Molly Dickson

Naomi Campbell in custom Burberry

Naomi Campbell at the 2024 met gala

Kylie Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

Kylie Jenner on the met gala 2024 carpet

Styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose Grandquist

Demi Lovato in Prabal Gurung

Demi Lovato in a floral gown

Venus Williams

Venus Williams on the Met gala 2024 carpet

Laufey in Prabal Gurung

an actress at the 2024 met gala

Dua Lipa in Marc Jacobs

Dua Lipa at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Jahleel Weaver

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

gigi hadid arrives at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Law Roach

Karlie Kloss in custom Swarovski

Karlie Kloss leaving for the 2024 met gala

Styled by Karla Welch

Kerry Washington in custom Oscar de la Renta

Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met gala

Emma Chamberlain in custom Jean Paul Gaultier

Emma Chamberlain on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet

Styled by Jared Ellner

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli Couture

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Lea Michele in Rodarte

lea Michele at the met gala

Styled by Brian Meller

Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne

Rebecca Ferguson

Styled by Tom Eerebout

Ashely Graham in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Ashley Graham at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Emily Evans

Lily James in custom Erdem

Lily James at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Rebecca Robin Murray

Greta Gerwig in Chloe

Greta Gerwig at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Karla Welch

Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela

Bad Bunny at the 2024 met gala

Zoe Saldaña in Chloé

Zoe Saldana at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Petra Flannery

Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2024 met gala

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe

Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Danielle Goldberg

Amelia Gray in Undercover

Amelia Gray

Tyla in Balmain

Tyla at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Katie Qian

Josh O'Connor in Loewe

josh O'Connor at the met gala 2024

Styled by Harry Lambert

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta

Mindy Kaling at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Molly Dickson

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Danielle Goldberg

Emily Ratajkowski in Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Jorden Bickham

 Gayle King in Marchesa

 Gayle King at the 2024 met gala

Kris Jenner in Oscar De La Renta

Kris Jenner at the 2024 met gala

Dove Cameron in Diesel

Dove Cameron at the 2024 met gala

Rita Ora in Marni

Rita Ora at the 2024 met gala

Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel

Rebecca Hall at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Bailey Moon

Amanda Seyfried in custom Prada

Amanda Seyfried at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Charli XCX in Marni

Charli XCX at the 2024 met gala

Taylor Russell in Loewe

Taylor Russell at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Ryan Hastings

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture

Alexandra Daddario at the 2024 met gala

Penelope Cruz in Chanel couture

Penelope Cruz at the 2024 met gala

Riley Keough in Chanel

Riley Keough 2024 met gala

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi

Serena Williams in Balenciaga

Serena Williams at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Kesha Mcleod

Ariana Grande in Loewe

Ariana Grande at the met gala 2024

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne

Cynthia Erivo met gala 2024

Styled by Jason Bolden

Lil Nas X in custom Luar

lil nas x 2024 met gala

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in custom Gap by Zac Posen

Da'Vine Joy Randolph met gala 2024

Styled by Wayman + Micah

Brie Larson in Prada

brie larson 2024 met gala

Styled by Samantha McMillen

Keke Palmer in Marc Jacobs

keke palmer 2024 met gala

Elle Fanning in Balmain

elle fanning 2024 met gala

Styled by Samantha McMillen

Chloë Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny at the 2024 met gala

Kelsea Ballerini in Michael Kors Collection

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 Met gala

Anok Yai in Swarovski

Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala

Phoebe Dynevor in custom Victoria Beckham

Phoebe Dynevor 2024 met gala

Styled by Nicky Yates

Kendall Jenner in archival Givenchy

kendall jenner 2024 met gala

Lily Gladstone in Gabriela Hearst

lily gladstone at the 2024 met gala

Sarah Paulson in Prada

sarah paulson 2024 met gala

Styled by Karla Welch

Rosalía in Dior Haute Couture

rosalia at the 2024 met gala

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman at the met gala

Styled by Jason Bolden

Gabrielle Union in Michael Kors

Gabrielle Union at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Thomas Christos

Elizabeth Debicki in Dior

an actress in a yellow gown at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Rosalía in custom Dior

Rosalia arrives at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco

Doja Cat in Vetements

Doja Cat on the 2024 Met Gala steps

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson

Kaia Gerber in custom Prada

Kaia Gerber on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet

Styled by Danielle Goldberg

Sabrina Carpenter in Oscar de la Renta

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Jason Bolden

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta

Pamela Anderson at the 2024 Met Gala

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the 2024 Met Gala in a white high low train dress

Madelynn Cline in Tommy Hilfiger

met gala 2024 all the looks

Lizzo

Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Molly Dickson

Cardi B in Windowsen

Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Kollin Carter

Storm Reid in custom Coach

Storm Reid attends the 2024 Met Gala in a Coach dress

Styled by Jason Bolden

Camila Cabello in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Camila Cabello at the 2024 met gala

Rachel Sennott in Balenciaga

Rachel Sennott attends the 2024 Met Gala

Awkwafina in H&M

Awkwafina at the 2024 met gala

Erykah Baydu

Erykah Baydu at the 2024 Met gala

Camila Mendes and Joseph Altuzarra, in Altuzarra

Cami mendes on the met gala carpet

Styled by Molly Dickson

Zendaya (again) in Givenchy SS96 Couture

zendaya met gala

Styled by Law Roach

Nicki Minaj in Marni

nicki minaj met gala 2024

Styled by DiAndre Tristian

FKA Twigs in Stella McCartney

fka twigs met gala 2024

Raye in Fendi

Raye at the met gala

Nicholas Galitzine in Fendi

Nicholas galitzine at the met gala

Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney

Cara Delevingne met gala 2024

Naomi Watts in Balenciaga

naomi watts 2024 met gala

Styled by Jeanann Williams

Queen Latifah in Thom Browne

queen latifah met gala 2024

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh met gala 2024

Styled by Jordan Johnson

Willow Smith in Dior Haute Couture

willow smith met gala 2024

Demi Moore in Harris Reed

demi moore met gala 2024

Styled by Brad Goreski

Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph

jessica biel 2024 met gala

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Shakira in Carolina Herrera

shakira met gala 2024

Styled by Nicolas Bru

Janelle Monáe in custom Vera Wang

Janelle Monae met gala 2024

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn

Angel Reese in 16Arlington

Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Naomi Elizee

Taraji P. Henson in Simkhai

Taraji P Henson at the 2024 Met Gala

Styled by Wayman + Micah

Paloma Elsesser in H&M

Paloma Elsesser at the Met Gala

Adwoa Aboah in H&M

met gala 2024

Allison Williams in Michael Kors Collection

Allison Williams at the 2024 Met gala

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich

Imaan Hammam

Met gala 2024 all the looks

Kylie Minogue in custom Diesel

Kylie Minogue at the 2024 met gala

Camila Morrone in Chanel

Camila morrone in a black and white gown

Styled by Sandra Amador

Meg Ryan in Michael Kors Collection

Meg ryan at the met gala 2024

Jennie Kim in custom Alaïa

Jennie kim at the met gala

Ambika Mod in Loewe

Ambika Mod at the 2024 Met Gala

Irina Shayk in Swarovski

Irina Shayk at the 2024 met gala

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver at the met gala

Quannah Chasinghorse in H&M

Met gala 2024

Bruna Marquezine in Tory Burch

Bruna at the 2024 met gala

Styled by Dani Michelle

Uma Thurman in Tory Burch

Uma Thurman wearing tory burch at the 2024 met gala

