After weeks of anticipation, the 2024 Met Gala is finally here. Celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the event is set to honor a curation of rare and archival pieces from across four centuries of fashion.

Just like years past, the red—well, green—carpet was worth the wait. The Met entrance has been coated in a tie-dye carpet and live flowers to coordinate with the evening's dress code, "The Garden of Time." So far, stars are channeling nature's influence with bird-topped hats, floral embellishments, and in Jennifer Lopez's case, more than two million beads. Co-chair Zendaya arrived in a dreamy blue Maison Margiela gown with a hummingbird fascinator—and then shut down the carpet in a second look with an even bigger headpiece. Emma Chamberlain went the gothic route in Jean Paul Gaultier florals. Gigi Hadid looked like springtime incarnate in a white Thom Browne ballgown set with yellow roses. Cardi B arrived with five red carpet assistants, because her train was large and heavy.

All in all, the 2024 Met Gala brought the drama, flora, and fauna. Ahead, catch up on every noteworthy look to grace the Met Gala steps on Monday, May 6.

Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen

Styled by Molly Dickson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell in custom Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

Styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose Grandquist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Lovato in Prabal Gurung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Venus Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laufey in Prabal Gurung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa in Marc Jacobs

Styled by Jahleel Weaver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture

Styled by Law Roach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss in custom Swarovski

Styled by Karla Welch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in custom Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in custom Jean Paul Gaultier

Styled by Jared Ellner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli Couture

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lea Michele in Rodarte

Styled by Brian Meller (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne

Styled by Tom Eerebout (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashely Graham in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Styled by Emily Evans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily James in custom Erdem

Styled by Rebecca Robin Murray (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig in Chloe

Styled by Karla Welch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Chloé

Styled by Petra Flannery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe

Styled by Danielle Goldberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Gray in Undercover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla in Balmain

Styled by Katie Qian (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh O'Connor in Loewe

Styled by Harry Lambert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta

Styled by Molly Dickson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee in Loewe

Styled by Danielle Goldberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski in Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture

Styled by Jorden Bickham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gayle King in Marchesa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris Jenner in Oscar De La Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dove Cameron in Diesel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora in Marni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel

Styled by Bailey Moon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried in custom Prada

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX in Marni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Russell in Loewe

Styled by Ryan Hastings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz in Chanel couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley Keough in Chanel

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams in Balenciaga

Styled by Kesha Mcleod (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande in Loewe

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne

Styled by Jason Bolden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lil Nas X in custom Luar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in custom Gap by Zac Posen

Styled by Wayman + Micah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson in Prada

Styled by Samantha McMillen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer in Marc Jacobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Balmain

Styled by Samantha McMillen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini in Michael Kors Collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai in Swarovski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor in custom Victoria Beckham

Styled by Nicky Yates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner in archival Givenchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone in Gabriela Hearst

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Styled by Karla Welch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosalía in Dior Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Styled by Jason Bolden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union in Michael Kors

Styled by Thomas Christos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki in Dior

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosalía in custom Dior

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat in Vetements

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber in custom Prada

Styled by Danielle Goldberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter in Oscar de la Renta

Styled by Jason Bolden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madelynn Cline in Tommy Hilfiger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Styled by Molly Dickson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B in Windowsen

Styled by Kollin Carter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Storm Reid in custom Coach

Styled by Jason Bolden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Cabello in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Awkwafina in H&M

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erykah Baydu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Mendes and Joseph Altuzarra, in Altuzarra

Styled by Molly Dickson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya (again) in Givenchy SS96 Couture

Styled by Law Roach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj in Marni

Styled by DiAndre Tristian (Image credit: Getty Images)

FKA Twigs in Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raye in Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicholas Galitzine in Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts in Balenciaga

Styled by Jeanann Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Latifah in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Styled by Jordan Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willow Smith in Dior Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Harris Reed

Styled by Brad Goreski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakira in Carolina Herrera

Styled by Nicolas Bru (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe in custom Vera Wang

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Reese in 16Arlington

Styled by Naomi Elizee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson in Simkhai

Styled by Wayman + Micah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser in H&M

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adwoa Aboah in H&M

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Williams in Michael Kors Collection

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Imaan Hammam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue in custom Diesel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone in Chanel

Styled by Sandra Amador (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meg Ryan in Michael Kors Collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie Kim in custom Alaïa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambika Mod in Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Irina Shayk in Swarovski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Oliver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quannah Chasinghorse in H&M

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruna Marquezine in Tory Burch

Styled by Dani Michelle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uma Thurman in Tory Burch

(Image credit: Getty Images)