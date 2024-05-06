After weeks of anticipation, the 2024 Met Gala is finally here. Celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the event is set to honor a curation of rare and archival pieces from across four centuries of fashion.
Just like years past, the red—well, green—carpet was worth the wait. The Met entrance has been coated in a tie-dye carpet and live flowers to coordinate with the evening's dress code, "The Garden of Time." So far, stars are channeling nature's influence with bird-topped hats, floral embellishments, and in Jennifer Lopez's case, more than two million beads. Co-chair Zendaya arrived in a dreamy blue Maison Margiela gown with a hummingbird fascinator—and then shut down the carpet in a second look with an even bigger headpiece. Emma Chamberlain went the gothic route in Jean Paul Gaultier florals. Gigi Hadid looked like springtime incarnate in a white Thom Browne ballgown set with yellow roses. Cardi B arrived with five red carpet assistants, because her train was large and heavy.
All in all, the 2024 Met Gala brought the drama, flora, and fauna. Ahead, catch up on every noteworthy look to grace the Met Gala steps on Monday, May 6.
Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela Couture
Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen
Naomi Campbell in custom Burberry
Kylie Jenner in Oscar de la Renta
Demi Lovato in Prabal Gurung
Venus Williams
Laufey in Prabal Gurung
Dua Lipa in Marc Jacobs
Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne
Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture
Karlie Kloss in custom Swarovski
Kerry Washington in custom Oscar de la Renta
Emma Chamberlain in custom Jean Paul Gaultier
Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli Couture
Lea Michele in Rodarte
Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne
Ashely Graham in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Lily James in custom Erdem
Greta Gerwig in Chloe
Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela
Zoe Saldaña in Chloé
Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn
Ayo Edebiri in Loewe
Amelia Gray in Undercover
Tyla in Balmain
Josh O'Connor in Loewe
Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta
Greta Lee in Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski in Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture
Gayle King in Marchesa
Kris Jenner in Oscar De La Renta
Dove Cameron in Diesel
Rita Ora in Marni
Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel
Amanda Seyfried in custom Prada
Charli XCX in Marni
Taylor Russell in Loewe
Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture
Penelope Cruz in Chanel couture
Riley Keough in Chanel
Serena Williams in Balenciaga
Ariana Grande in Loewe
Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne
Lil Nas X in custom Luar
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in custom Gap by Zac Posen
Brie Larson in Prada
Keke Palmer in Marc Jacobs
Elle Fanning in Balmain
Chloë Sevigny
Kelsea Ballerini in Michael Kors Collection
Anok Yai in Swarovski
Phoebe Dynevor in custom Victoria Beckham
Kendall Jenner in archival Givenchy
Lily Gladstone in Gabriela Hearst
Sarah Paulson in Prada
Rosalía in Dior Haute Couture
Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga
Gabrielle Union in Michael Kors
Elizabeth Debicki in Dior
Rosalía in custom Dior
Doja Cat in Vetements
Kaia Gerber in custom Prada
Sabrina Carpenter in Oscar de la Renta
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta
Michelle Williams
Madelynn Cline in Tommy Hilfiger
Lizzo
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Cardi B in Windowsen
Storm Reid in custom Coach
Camila Cabello in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Rachel Sennott in Balenciaga
Awkwafina in H&M
Erykah Baydu
Camila Mendes and Joseph Altuzarra, in Altuzarra
Zendaya (again) in Givenchy SS96 Couture
Nicki Minaj in Marni
FKA Twigs in Stella McCartney
Raye in Fendi
Nicholas Galitzine in Fendi
Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney
Naomi Watts in Balenciaga
Queen Latifah in Thom Browne
Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga
Willow Smith in Dior Haute Couture
Demi Moore in Harris Reed
Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph
Shakira in Carolina Herrera
Janelle Monáe in custom Vera Wang
Angel Reese in 16Arlington
Taraji P. Henson in Simkhai
Paloma Elsesser in H&M
Adwoa Aboah in H&M
Allison Williams in Michael Kors Collection
Imaan Hammam
Kylie Minogue in custom Diesel
Camila Morrone in Chanel
Meg Ryan in Michael Kors Collection
Jennie Kim in custom Alaïa
Ambika Mod in Loewe
Irina Shayk in Swarovski
Alison Oliver
Quannah Chasinghorse in H&M
Bruna Marquezine in Tory Burch
Uma Thurman in Tory Burch
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B's Triangular Met Gala Manicure Is Secretly Very Complicated
It has length *and* height.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Rachel Sennot's Met Gala Glam Hints at a Big 2024 Beauty Trend
You heard it here first.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Bouquet Fascinator
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B Needs Five Men to Unravel the Train of Her 2024 Met Gala Gown
It takes a village to look this good.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Opts for Nearly Naked Florals at the Met Gala
Her glittering sheer gown comes courtesy of Versace's 2001 Fall Haute Couture collection.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Was Forced to Pull Out of the Met Gala Because She Had the Flu
She and A$AP Rocky are typically mainstays at fashion's biggest night.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angel Reese Makes Her 2024 Met Gala Debut—on Her Birthday—in a Turquoise Sequin Gown
What better way to spend a birthday?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Turns Gap (Yes, Gap) Denim Into Couture at the 2024 Met Gala
Her look was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.
By Julia Gray Published