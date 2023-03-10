Whenever I find myself getting ready for a night out, choosing one makeup product is of ultimate importance: eyeshadow. I’ve found that a touch of glitter shadow or a swipe of my favorite eyeshadow stick instantly transforms my look from day to night. But I’ve also learned that if I skip out on a crucial step, my eyeshadow will end up as a creased, smudgy mess by the end of the night. Take it from me, you need a great eyeshadow primer for a killer (and lasting) beauty look.

Think of eyeshadow primers as the white canvas equivalent of makeup—it gives you the perfect base to paint on. This single product will ensure your eyeshadow stays vibrant and crease-free and lasts through your night of sweaty dancing. And don’t think a swipe of concealer across the lids suffices, either. Concealer might be okay if you’re in a pinch, but according to pro makeup artist, Disco, it’s a technique that’s best left for the pros. “There are so many primers out there that will get you the look you want much faster and easier,” she explains. “The concealer has other steps and needs other products to do the full job of a primer.”

So, save your concealer for those pesky dark spots and invest in one of these great eyeshadow primers instead. Each of these little tubes below will make your eyelids silky smooth for a flawless eyeshadow application, plus they'll ensure your eye makeup won’t become a melted puddle by the end of the day. We even got a few pro-approved picks and shopping tips, courtesy of Disco. Be prepared, though—once you discover the magic of these eyeshadow primers, you'll never go back to bare lids.

What to Look For in Eyeshadow Primer

One quick Google search for “eyeshadow primer” and you’ll find a ton of options on the market. To weed through to your best pick, you need to consider what kind of priming you want to do, says Disco. “There are clear options available that extend the wear and then there are also options that give your lid some coverage and make the shadows more vibrant.” So if you need your eye makeup to last all night, look for keywords like “long-lasting,” “waterproof”, and/or “extended wear.” And if vibrancy is your goal, look for “amplifying” and “fade-proof.”

Coverage varies from primer to primer, so you may want to consider your skin’s needs. Do you have discoloration around your eyelids? Go with a pigmented primer with coverage, like MAC’s Paint Pot. And if you’re just looking for a primer that provides staying and smoothing power, a colorless option like Urban Decay’s Primer Potion is the way to go.

Lastly, texture is another factor you may want to consider when shopping for eyeshadow primer. Overall, a tackier texture in an eye primer will provide a better grip for eyeshadow, meaning your look will last longer. Texture is also important to consider when working with certain skin types. For example, you may want to look for a matte primer if you have oily skin or opt for a creamy, moisturizing primer if your skin is on the dryer side.

The Best Eyeshadow Primers

Best Overall Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion $27 at Ulta (opens in new tab) An oldie, but a goodie. Along with Urban Decay's 24/7 eyeliner (opens in new tab), this eyeshadow primer has reached cult status, and for good reason. I use this primer every time I wear eyeshadow because it has serious staying power and creates a super smooth base for shadows. Disco dubs this pick her "everyday eyeshadow primer," adding "it's very light and doesn't add any coverage, but creates the perfect base to blend shadow on." While I prefer the original, colorless formula, there's also a shimmery (opens in new tab), matte (opens in new tab), and anti-aging (opens in new tab) option.

Pros: Pro- and editor-approved; Makes shadows more vibrant; Prevents creasing; Smooths skin for even application; Easy to apply; Increases longevity of shadows; Vegan formula. Cons: May appear patchy on dry skin; Dries fast.

Best Budget Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Ruby Kisses 24 HR Eyeshadow Magic Primer $6 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're in need of a budget-friendly eyeshadow primer that you can count on, this is it. This Amazon pick goes on ultra-sheer and smooth and is easy to apply with its sponge applicator. Don't be fooled by its invisible, matte finish—when applied under shadow, colors magically appear brighter and more intense. Plus, Amazon users swear by this primer for a lasting look on long days. One user praises, "I work nights and apply this before my 12hr shift and it works GREAT."

Pros: Under $15; Makes shadows more vibrant; Prevents creasing; Easy to apply; Increases longevity of shadows. Cons: Has a thinner consistency.

Best Splurgeworthy Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) NARS Smudge Proof Base Eyeshadow Base $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) NARS' Smudge Proof Base Eyeshadow Base consistently sells out, so if you can find this in stock, you better snatch it up. This primer has a thin, balm-like consistency that is incredibly easy to blend out. It also perfectly smooths down the delicate eye area to ensure you have a flawless base for shadows. Once this primer feels a tad bit tacky, that's when you'll want to start applying your eyeshadow to ensure a lasting look.

Pros: Increases longevity of shadows; Makes shadows more vibrant; Prevents creasing; Smooths skin for even application; Dermatologist- and opthalmologist-tested. Cons: Dries fast; Has a long applicator wand making application a bit tricky.

Best Pigmented Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Visit Site (opens in new tab) $15 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $23 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Sometimes a little more coverage over the eyes is necessary. In that case, you'll want to turn to these little pots. These work as a primer-and-shadow-in-one and come recommended by Disco if you're going for a more dramatic look. "Try the Mac Paint Pot in a shade that's either close to your complexion color or close to your eyeshadow color," She advises. "This will give ultimate saturation and color payoff while also staying on all day."

Pros: Pro-approved; Makes shadows more vibrant; Prevents creasing; Long-wearing; Blendable; Provides coverage; Dermatologist- and opthalmologist-tested. Cons: Has a limited shade range.

Best Color-Correcting Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Rare Beauty Weightless Eyeshadow Primer $21 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you happen to have a bit of hyperpigmentation around your eyes, Rare Beauty's primer may be the perfect fit for you. This primer has a peachy tint to it, which helps to cover up any discoloration and provides a brightening effect. Another big draw for this primer? It's consistency. It has an ultra-smooth texture that moisturizes the skin, but dries down a bit powdery to give shadows something to stick to.

Pros: Provides coverage; Makes shadows more vibrant; Smooths skin for even application; Increases longevity of shadows; Hydrating and vegan formula. Cons: May crease with oily eyelids; Includes less product with the price.

Best Drugstore Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Milani Eyeshadow Primer $10 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Milani's eyeshadow primer is one that will give you more bang for your buck. Not only will this primer make your colors pop like crazy, but it always works to ensure your look won't budge or fade throughout the day. Plus, it smooths down your eyelid for an even application. Its consistency is a bit on the thicker side, so all you need is just a dab. At just $10, this one is worth picking up on your next run to the drugstore.

Pros: Under $15; Makes shadows more vibrant; Smooths skin for even application; Increases longevity of shadows. Cons: Dries fast; Has a thicker consistency.

Best Lightweight Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer $22 at Sephora (opens in new tab) A lightweight formula is the way to go when it comes to primers, hence why Fenty's Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer is a great pick. Whether you go with one layer or several to add more coverage, this primer applies smoothly and feels weightless on the lids. While it may look light pink in the tube, it dries down extra-matte and clear to suit any skin tone. Reviewers say it's especially great for oily lids as it doesn't crease.

Pros: Makes shadows more vibrant; Smooths skin for even application; Increases longevity of shadows. Cons: Some reviewers note it can be a tad too drying.

Best Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) LORAC Behind the Scenes Eye Primer $25 at Ulta (opens in new tab) When I recently traveled home for a wedding, I almost had a meltdown when I realized I left my Urban Decay primer behind. Thankfully, my mom had this LORAC option on hand and saved the day. I was so impressed by the smoothing and staying power of this pick. Not only did my smokey eye last the entire night of sweaty dancing, but it also didn't crease, even when I used ultra-creamy eyeshadows. Thanks, mom!

Pros: Editor-approved; Smooths skin for even application; Increases longevity of shadows; Prevents creasing; Easy to apply; Includes lots of product. Cons: Takes a bit longer to dry.

Best Clean Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) Ilia Natural Brightening Eye Primer $24 at Sephora (opens in new tab) For those that prefer shimmery shadows or matte (like me!), this primer will give you an extra brightening boost. It features a subtle pearlescence finish, which creates a brightened, illuminated effect on your eyes. Besides smoothing the skin and increasing the longevity of your look, it also features other benefits thanks to a few skin-loving ingredients. This primer has arnica to reduce redness and puffiness, rosehip to soothe skin, and jojoba esters to absorb oil.

Pros: Provides a brightening effect; Increases the longevity of shadows; Prevents creasing; Clean and vegan formula. Cons: Some reviewers noted a slight burning sensation upon application, so it's best to patch-test first.

Best Brightening Eyeshadow Primer (opens in new tab) E.l.f Shadow Lock Eyelid Primer $5 at Target (opens in new tab) "For low-key days I usually skip colored eyeshadow altogether and stick to an eyeliner; but I still need a little primer before applying the subtle wing," explains Marie Claire's Senior Editor, Tanya Benedicto Klich. "I use a little e.l.f. Shadow Lock Eyelid Primer to avoid smudging and creasing. It also has a light illuminating effect and kind of doubles as a sheer eye brightener—good enough for that zoom meeting."

Pros: Under $15; Prevents creasing; Provides a brightening effect; Increases the longevity of shadows; Makes shadows more vibrant. Cons: Some reviewers note there's little product included.

Meet the Expert