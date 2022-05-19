In my opinion, lip plumpers get a bad rap. Rewind a decade or so and some of the volume-boosting products would tingle a bit too much. Like, they kind of, sort of hurt. But thanks to a few ingredient substitutions (goodbye mint, hello hyaluronic acid), elegant, new formulas have resulted in a new wave of the best lip plumpers—and it’s time they landed on your radar. They tickle as opposed to tingle, provide high shine more times than not, and improve lip volume from the inside out thanks to nourishing and hydrating ingredients.

Of course, injections or a lip flip is the way to go for a permanently plumper pout. That said, if you’re not ready to commit (hi, yes, me) or are on a mission to avoid needles at all costs (also me), a lip plumper can deliver amazing, temporary results. And these babies don’t just come in gloss form anymore. After boiling down the pros and cons of the many, many masks, lipsticks, lip balms, and serums in existence, I’m sharing the best of the best lip plumpers for your shopping pleasure, ahead.

The Best Lip Plumper Overall Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump This plumper does it all: It gives a great shine, provides protection from the sun’s harmful rays (thank you, SPF 30), and keeps your lips soft and smooth directly after application and over time. You’re going to feel it working its magic for the first few minutes, but the tickle will subside fairly quickly. This formula can turn the skin around your lips red, so make sure you dab just a small amount in the center of your pout. $50 at Sephora

The Best Lip Plumper Splurge Natura Bissé Diamond Lip Booster I know, I know, $80 is a lot for a lip product. But trust me, you’ll feel like you’re living a luxe life every time you swipe on this high-shine plumper. With a mix of hydrating oils and nourishing vitamins, this super-powered formula prevents dryness from creeping up, improves the lip barrier, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Fair warning though: you’re going to feel this one working—it tingles. $80 at Dermstore

The Best Lip Plumper for Anti-Aging Tata Harper Be True Anti-Aging Lip Treatment Losing volume in your lips is an unavoidable effect of aging. But, thanks to too-good-to-be-true products like this Tata Harper option, your pout can remain *extra* plump, despite collagen loss. But don’t just take it from us; users are just as obsessed. In fact, it’s raked up more than 400 five star reviews, with one person writing, “Simply the best lip conditioner ever! It’s lightweight, smooth, and hydrating. Oh and the smell….SO GOOD!!!” $34 at Amazon

The Best Lip Plumper for Sensitive Lips Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Gloss Lisa Rinna’s lips are just as iconic as her just-launched plumper. Each of the six shades are packed with collagen peptides and oils that work to retain hydration. While you’ll definitely notice a plumper-looking pout, this one isn’t going to burn, tingle, or quite frankly, even tickle upon application. It’s super gentle. The best part? The gloss doesn’t sink in or disappear after a few minutes. The color and shine lasts for hours. $24 at Rinna Beauty

The Best Lip Plumper Serum Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum Plumping aside, you should add this item to your cart for the sole fact that there’s nothing quite like its innovative formula. It goes on like a hydrating and nourishing balm that melts into the lips, but leaves a high-shine finish reminiscent of a gloss in its wake. While your lips will certainly look more voluminous just using this alone, overlining by your cupid’s bow just a teeny, tiny bit will give you an extra oomph. $22 at Sephora

The Best Lip Plumper Gloss Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Here’s the deal: This gloss didn’t rise to TikTok stardom without a good reason. It’s really, really good. It’s smooth and silky without feeling tacky or the slightest bit sticky, makes your pout appear ever so slightly larger, and leaves your lips feeling hydrated and healthy. While the shimmer and shade selection is a major plus (Rosewood is the color that got me hooked), it’s definitely not going to supersize the look of your lips—the volume boost is subtle. $35 at Macy's $35 at Sephora Check Amazon

The Best Lip Plumper for Long-Term Improvement PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster If you’re not quite ready to commit to a lip flip or filler schedule, but still want results that last longer than a few minutes time, this booster is the way to go. While its thicker texture will certainly provide visible results in the short term, the high-tech treatment also works to fill in fine lip lines and boost volume over time. $47 at Dermstore

The Best Lip Plumper Oil Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss If a lip oil is your preferred hydration medium, you cannot (and will not) go wrong with this moisture-locking option from Kosas. Not only does the slick texture give a vinyl-like look in just one swipe, but the peptide formula in tandem with the high-shine finish is going to make your lips look wayyyyy fuller. P.S. The colors might look bright in the bottle, but they go on super sheer. $22 at Kosas

The Best Lip Plumper From the Drugstore Maybelline Lifter Gloss Don’t underestimate affordable options. Maybelline’s nourishing formula is easily one of the best lip plumpers out there—and with such an affordable price point ,it’s tempting to stock up on all 20 (!!!) shades. Perhaps the best part about this plumper is its chunky wand—swiping on the gloss feels like a dream. $6.97 at Amazon $6.99 at Target $10.03 at iHerb

The Best Lip Plumper for Moisture Grande Cosmetics GRANDELips Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss While some products lean on the goopier side and provide a mirror-like quality, Grande Cosmetics’ plumper gives more of a silky, lightweight sheen. That in mind, it’s still seriously hydrating. With hyaluronic acid and the brand’s proprietary plumping agent, your lips will feel soft, smooth, and bigger—sans any stinging. Out of 400 reviews on the GrandeLips website, this product has an average 4.6 rating, with one person shouting out how it “isn’t sticky and doesn’t burn,” but still leaves lips “smoother” and looking “fuller.” $27 at Dermstore

The Best Lip Plumper for Smoothing Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher Have fine lines on your lips? First off: it’s normal and they’re bound to appear. But, with repeated use of Revision’s plumper, we have a pretty good feeling your pout will be on its way to looking smoother. The long-lasting treatment has a pretty lengthy list of good-for-your-lips ingredients (including hydrating hyaluronic acid, peptides, and shea butter) that come together to plump the area, restore a rosy tint, and keep moisture at a high. $36 at Amazon

The Best Lip Plumper for Priming La Mer The Lip Volumizer Want all the plumping goodness, but not willing to part with your long-lasting lipstick? La Mer is your solution. Swipe this *amazing* treatment on first to prime the area, seal in hydration, and get a subtle plumping effect. Then, apply your normal go-to lippie. Your lips will look just a bit healthier and your lipstick will apply flawlessly. $85 at Sephora

The Best Lip Plumper That's Vegan Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen Lip While this one certainly gets bonus points for its vegan formula, we found ourselves obsessing over the sensorial experience that accompanies its application. First, you apply the plumping formula as per usual. But then, things get exciting. Flip the bottle over and start massaging your lips with the ceramic end. As you rub it from side to side, the formula gets activated and a tingling sensation ensues. $35 at Sephora

The Best LIp Plumper for High Shine Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss This high-shine gloss lives up to its name. Within a few seconds of swiping it on, you’ll feel an ever-so-slight tickling sensation. Look in the mirror, and you’ll even be able to watch the transformation. Your lips will look bigger, smoother, more voluminous—all the things. As for the shade range? There are six options and they all run pretty true to the color you see in the bottle. $25 at Sephora