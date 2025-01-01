I love lymphatic drainage massage, dry brushing—I’ll even use my gua sha while washing my face (your cleanser provides the best slip to gua sha your face, I’ve found)—anything to get my blood flowing and stagnant fluid moving. So, yes, I’ll gladly review the viral Biotyspa Body Sculpt Kit, Marie Claire!

Being in beauty, you hear rumblings of products when there is hype or when they go viral, and if you get to try them (and they work), great! I’ve seen the BiotySpa suction cup on Tikok but had only experienced a suction cup like this at Kontura Lymphatic Drainage when I went for an in-person massage. I was impressed with the how Hana, the founder there, magically moved it all over my body during my treatment, but was unsure if I could repeat the same technique at home. That's why I never sought out to try the BiotySpa method—until now.

That said, I do know the suction cups work well for body treatments. They move fluid , they break up and loosen fascia (aka the fibers that push against your fat cells and can cause the look of dimpling), they bring blood to areas that might have been otherwise blocked. I’m a believer. I just didn’t think I’d get the same results in my own shower.

What's Inside the BiotySpa Body Sculpt Kit?

The body sculpting suction cup comes with a luxurious Hydrating Shower Gel (which provides slip for the cup to run over your skin), and The Firming Body Oil, which offers a blend of organic oils and coffee extract to help facilitate drainage and tighten skin post-shower. The firm yet malleable body sculpting cup has little nubs on it that let you know where to put your fingers on it to create the safe suction against your skin (it shouldn’t be too intense, as the goal is not to bruise you). There's also a little QR code on the box to help guide you along the way so you can mimic the ‘palate and roll’ French massage technique created by Parisian founder, Deborah Levy.

This three-minute-a day ritual in a box was created as an extension of a treatment that was offered by Levy, who suffered from psoriasis at an early age and whose mother stepped in with homeopathic remedies and regular lymphatic drainage massages. From there, Levy’s love of holistic beauty was born. She designed and honed her lymphatic drainage technique in Paris, and ultimately created this at-home kit using French actives and Australian native ingredients that work with the body rather than against it to help drain stagnant fluid, invigorate internally, and tone the skin.

Getting ready to test the BiotySpa Body Sculpt Kit! (Image credit: Carly Cardellino)

What is the Palpate Roll Technique?

The suction from the Body Sculpt Cup mimics the “palper rouler,” a French technique that uses the gentle pull from the suction to lift and manipulate the tissue underneath the skin’s surface, which promotes lymphatic drainage, helps to loosen tight fibers of fascia that can press against fat cells (like fishnet stockings against the skin).

“The Palpate Roll technique is a renowned French massage method performed in France that involves 'pinching' the skin and 'rolling' it toward the lymph nodes of the body, followed by lymphatic strokes and pumping motions to activate the lymphatic system and assist the body in the detoxification process,” Levy explains. “This pinching and rolling motion squeezes the skin tissues, allowing excess fluids (including toxins and waste) to be released, while also helping break down fat cells, which are then naturally drained by the body, leaving your body less congested, more sculpted, and with brighter skin.”

The gentle rolling of your skin as you move the suction cup in circular motions (in the way it’s directed), as well as the back and forth motion you use the cup, also helps minimize water retention by moving fluid and toxins out of your body through your lymph nodes, where it would then be removed via your urine.

Does the BiotySpa Body Sculpt Kit Really Work?

Obviously I had to try it—if you follow me then you know that I am a huge fan and believer in dry brushing and wanted to see what the difference would be on my skin and body, as someone who has been dry brushing for almost five years now.

When I asked Levy what the main difference was between using the palpate and roll method with the suction cup and dry brushing, she said, “The Body Sculpt Cup I designed with the team has unique features and design and an ideal suction intensity to target the lymphatic system, as well as mimicking the Palpate Roll technique. [This] is, by far, the best method to target multiple concerns at once, delivering visible results from the first session.”

In her opinion, compared to dry brushing, “these are very different tools that target distinct functions. The Body Sculpt Cup is deeper, similar to a remedial massage, while the dry brush is gentler, primarily focusing on circulation and flow (much like a Swedish massage). However, if you want to break down fat cells and achieve the results of the French technique, you need to go deeper. That’s why I designed the Body Sculpt Cup—it does it all.”

The time had finally come to try out the body sculpting kit for myself.

Testing the Biotyspa Body Sculpt Kit

My first thoughts upon opening the packaging were that I have seen this type of sculpt cup before, but I didn’t really know how to use it. Still, I was excited to see how it all worked on me and what results I’d see immediately afterward. So I got in the shower with my bathing suit on (for videoing purposes), wet my skin, lathered up with the shower gel (it’s very viscous so a little goes a long way), used the nubs on the side of the suction cup to gently affix the cup to my skin and starting using circular motions up my leg from my knee to my hip, as per the instructions, five times. I repeated that three times, then I went back to the starting point and did a back and forth motion, per the directions. I could feel my IT Band wincing at the motions, which made me realize how tight my muscles were from working out and that this, in fact, was already doing what Levy said it would: loosening the fascia and manipulating the tissue beneath the skin.

At first, it was hard to keep the suction on my skin, but once you get the hang of it, without making the suction too hard (the goal is NOT to bruise yourself), it was on a roll. I did my thighs, butt, stomach, and tried my arms, but I think I need a little more practice there. I could tell the more I used the cup, the less tense my muscles and skin felt, it was actually, dare I say, relaxing in a way? I also immediately noticed how red my skin was in some areas, which I know (from dry brushing) means that more blood flow has been brought to those areas. It’s working, I thought. I’m into this.

Levy spoke to what I was seeing and feeling while I was wielding the suction cup adding, "The lymphatic system is often referred to as our body’s ‘sewerage system’. Lymphatic drainage promotes lymph flow by removing toxins from the body, improving blood circulation, and strengthening the immune system. It helps unload oxidative stress and toxins, leaving the body feeling refreshed, uplifted, and reset, and by enhancing lymphatic flow, the body is released from toxins that could otherwise lead to inflammation and more complex health issues if they remain in the system for too long.” This actually made me think about dry brushing and how I love it, but the added benefit of gently pulling your tissue away and rolling it, really does manipulate your muscles in a way that it’s hard to do with a dry brush. It’s definitely something I’ll continue to incorporate in my daily routine.

Levy also added that the lymphatic system plays a crucial role in the optimal functioning of both our general and specific immune responses. “A healthy lymphatic system means the body is ‘cleaner’ and more oxygenated, which supports better renewal and overall vitality.”

A before and after photo after one use of the BiotySpa's Lymphatic Drainage Kit—you can see the slight redness on my stomach and the minimization of fluid on my stomach. (Image credit: Own)

My Review of the BiotySpa Body Sculpt Kit

With all of the treatments I’ve tried, in my nearly 20 years in this business, this one is simple yet packs an impressive punch that offers results right away. During the treatment, my skin and muscles went from tense to feeling more pliable and giving. I noticed the redness in my skin, which dissipated in 10 minutes, and which signaled to me more blood flow was present. And immediately after using the kit, I could see my ab muscles more clearly, which is definitely a win.

Regardless of who you are, you will feel the benefits of increased blood circulation and getting any stagnant fluid moving. The suction cup also feels oddly satisfying and easy to use one you get the hang of it. The kit as a whole is thought to also improve the softness and texture of your skin—the brand conducted clinical testing to prove effectiveness.

I'll admit, I did feel a lot of soreness after the treatment and onto the next day, but that went away as I used the cup daily. When I asked the founder about the soreness, she explained that “It's akin to a remedial massage, where you may feel sore afterward because the fascia and tissue are being 'stimulated' in a beneficial way. It's normal to feel sore, especially if you've never had this type of treatment before (or haven’t had it in a while), as fluids that have 'stagnated' in the body—known as congestion—that can be quite painful when massaged deeply (similar to the discomfort of a stiff muscle)." Movement is key, as it promotes circulation and lymphatic flow.

Honestly, there wasn’t a real downside to this kit. It’s not going to be the fix that everyone turns to, but everyone can benefit from using the tool and products designed by Levy, since her goal is to to help people stimulate their lymphatic system at home and support the body, not overload it.

The immediate increased blood flow I saw to my lower stomach. (Image credit: Own)

In full transparency, I’ve only used the kit a handful of times, but I can confirm that you see results immediately after—in fluid drainage. For me, after two weeks of use, I noticed less soreness in my muscles as I used the kit, my skin looks tighter, and I have less fluid retention overall. And after a month of us, my cellulite is definitely less pronounced on the back of my legs. Basically, if you have been suction cup-curious and want to give this viral kit a try, I think you’ll find great benefits from it, and I also think you’ll enjoy it as a meditative practice—I know I have!

