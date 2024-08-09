Leah Kateb’s Hot, New, Under-$40 'Love Island' Shower Routine Has Entered the Villa

I’ll be honest, I’m a Love Island UK girl. Tell me which fake eyelashes Mimii Tafaras uses or every step in Grace Jackson’s skincare regimen—I’m all ears. As for the Love Island USA bombshells? I haven’t watched a single girl enter the villa. Still, my entire TikTok For You Page has been flooded with contestant Leah Kateb’s under-$40, four-step body skincare routine. It includes Lush’s Sticky Dates Body Wash, L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, Kiehl’s Whipped Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer, and Eos’s Vanilla Cashmere Lotion.

The reality star’s original video breaking down each product has nearly 500,00 likes, but when you search “Leah shower routine,” nearly 56 million posts populate. Good luck trying to get your hands on her regimen—it's sold out almost everywhere. But leave it to team Marie Claire to track down some of the last samples on the market in the name of research.

Within two days, every item arrived at our offices—and we wasted no time cracking open every jar for a smell test. As jars floated from person to person, we all, admittedly, found ourselves perplexed. Every product, especially the Sticky Dates Body Wash, is sweet. Think: Five-layer-cake-dunked-in-icing-and-covered-with-sprinkles sweet.

To say we were skeptical that these products blend well in a shower would be an understatement. So we sent Associate Social Media Editor Ashlyn Delaney home to indulge in the sweet shower experience. Her candid thoughts, along with a video review, below.

Leah Kateb's Viral Shower Routine, Reviewed

Sticky Dates Preorder
Lush Sticky Dates Preorder

"I totally understand why they call this sold-out-everywhere shower cleanser Sticky Dates! It’s not just the formula; it’s the scent that’s a head-turner. Imagine walking into a vanilla candy store, surrounded by the sweet aroma of decadent dates and all that 'sticky' goodness. That's exactly what this smells like.

The lather? It’s light and leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean and ready for more product layering. It’s the great base for your shower routine, and I can totally see why the Persian Queen Leah swears by it."

Cleansing and Softening Refillable Shower Oil With Almond Oil
L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Refillable Shower Oil With Almond Oil

"I was completely speechless when I tried this product! I thought it was just a shower oil at first, but I was mistaken. I’m trying not to be dramatic here, but this is the ultimate double cleanser.

"The formula is light and the lather is like a cloud. I never knew bubbles could feel this soft. After rinsing, my skin felt rich and supple, like I just stepped out of a spa. This product is definitely making its way into my everyday shower routine."

Creme De Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter
Kiehl's Creme De Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter

"Can we call this a cocoa butter dupe? This heavily scented product brought back so many memories from my childhood. Cocoa butter was my go-to for glowing skin back then (and it still is for many people of color's skincare rituals). This product—both in formula and scent—reminded me of that.

"The butter is rich, and the scent is strong, but it moisturized my skin perfectly without leaving any greasy residue or clumps."

Eos Shea Better Body Lotion- Vanilla Cashmere, 24-Hour Moisture Skin Care, Lightweight & Non-Greasy, Made With Natural Shea, Vegan, 16 Fl Oz
Eos Shea Better Body Lotion- Vanilla Cashmere

"For just $10, this lotion is a total steal. I’m definitely restocking this for my everyday routine. The sweet vanilla scent is perfectly balanced—not overpowering at all. Plus, the formula feels light on the skin, making it the ideal finishing touch to complete this delicious shower routine."

