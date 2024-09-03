I’ve been with TheraBody from the start. Their TheraGun, which launched in 2016, is a hot commodity in my household (it’s the best for back knots). But TheraBody wanted a slice of the rapidly growing beauty tool market, which is projected to be worth over 92 billion by 2023.

Over the past year and a half, they’ve launched a Theraface microcurrent device and an LED mask. The products are up to par, don’t get me wrong. But it was a bit unexpected from a company founded by a chiropractor. That said, the brand's most recent launch, TheraFace Depuffing Wand, convinced me that the pain management brand is incredibly in tune with the needs of the beauty consumer.

While most beauty tools are different fonts of the same device (how many LED masks do we really need?), the Theraface Depuffing Wand is genuinely the first of its kind. It’s simple. It's fuss free. It doesn't cost a billion dollars. And, it’s actually innovative.

The handheld, cordless device provides cold and heat therapy to help contour, de-puff, and boost lymphatic drainage. The cold therapy function provides the same benefits as an ice roller without the mess or unregulated temperature, while the heat therapy function helps skincare products seep in deeper and boost lymphatic drainage without the need for a buffering sheet mask.

You don’t need a guide or instruction manual to navigate the device. Press one single button and go to town. Read ahead to get the full breakdown on the device and its benefits, and read up on my personal experience testing the tool.

How Does the TheraBody Theraface Depuffing Wand Work?

The device offers two functions: Heat therapy and cool therapy. The former is meant to be used before skincare, and can boost circulation, improve lymphatic drainage, and open up pores for better skincare penetration.

The latter, which is the main star in my opinion, is like an ice roller on steroids. It provides a standardized cooling treatment that de-puffs, decreases dark circles, and boosts radiance. "When you wake up with puffiness, it's often due to fluid buildup from your sleeping position, or in some cases, allergies or diet play a role,” ” says Neera Nathan, MD FAAD and board-certified dermatologist. “Applying a cold treatment at a safe temperature in the morning can help reduce puffiness and instantly refresh your appearance.”

The Theraface Depuffing Wand only has two buttons, one for heat and one for cold. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The tip of the device has been uniquely designed to fit into the crevice of the under eye, while also having a flat edge to cover larger surface areas. You’ll be able to treat your whole face in just a few minutes—whether you’re at home or on the go.

My Review of the TheraBody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

A little bit about my skin. I have rosacea (heat is my trigger), I run red, and puffiness is my status quo every day. For those reasons, I’m an ice roller diehard. I pack my heavy-duty, five-pound roller for long weekends or vacations. When I’m home, I whip it out of the fridge every single morning for a sculpting boost. I’ve gone through hundreds in search of the best, but I still have some pain points. They don’t stay cold for more than 10 minutes. And sometimes, they’re too cold and stick to my skin. I’ve used more tech-centric cooling devices, too. But even my favorite ones are A) a bit bulky and B) require a sheet mask as a buffer.

So when Therabody’s tool landed at my apartment doorstep, claiming to sideswipe all of my main pain points, I couldn’t wait to put it to the test.

My initial thought: I love how user-friendly it is. I’m a beauty pro and still find myself reviewing user manuals and googling YouTube tutorials for at-home devices. This is quite literally one button and done.

The tip is perfectly designed for the under-eye area (where I desperately need de-puffing action), while the flat panel on the side makes sculpting the jawline a pleasant and easy experience. As far as the temperature is concerned? It’s cold enough that I know it’s working without resembling liquid nitrogen.

I massage my face with the tip for roughly five minutes every morning and have already noticed a huge difference. My under eyes look brighter and my face looks a hint more lifted by the time I start my makeup. If I’m being honest, it’s completely replaced my need for ice rollers.