Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

Say "Byredo" and my mind automatically goes to Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum. The unisex fragrance launched in 2008, just two years after the Stockholm-based brand made its grand debut. Since then, the woody-meets-fresh scent has become one of the brand’s best sellers. Add Mojave Ghost, Mister Marvelous, and eight other equally as appealing perfumes to the lineup, and it’s clear that Byredo knows how to create an intoxicating blend—no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

As of August 2022, they’ve taken their superior, elite, ultra-refined nose to the makeup category. Enter the limited-edition Flavoured Lip Balm, which is available in three scents: Camomille d’Anouje, a warm blend of chamomile and bergamot; Thé à la Menthe d'Agadir, which smells (and tastes) like minty Moroccan tea; and, my personal favorite, Bergamotte de Bahia, which is a blend of lime and bergamot.

All three promise a semi-matte finish and are encased in the brand’s go-to magnetic case. As for the formula? You can expect a 100 percent vegan composition (no beeswax!) that still leaves lips hydrated thanks to a blend of fruit oils, shea butter, and avocado extract. It all sounds well and good, but $50 is a pretty penny to spend on lip balm. So, is it worth it?

Why I’m Obsessed

I go through lip balms like candy. I want ‘em all—I like to have a little sampling. I’ll swipe just about anything and everything that lands on my desk. But nine times out of 10, said balm gets tossed into a drawer or thrown into a deep, dark, Mary Poppins–esque bag never to be seen again. Call me the crazy lip balm lady.

When the Byredo trio crossed my desk, I anticipated a repeat in behavior. A swipe, a toss, a disappearance. But, I was wrong. Oh, so, so, so wrong. I swiped, I tossed, and then I reached for the Bergamotte de Bahia on repeat. The smell is soft and subtle. It’s not overpowering or headache-inducing, but it certainly has an unmistakable hint of bergamont at first application.

The fragrance makes the swipe feel as luxe as the metallic pink bottle looks. As for the texture? It doesn’t leave a waxy buildup or chalky residue behind. It feels quite literally weightless upon application. And, most notably, it didn’t make my lips thirsty. One swipe had my lips hydrated for five hours, if not more.

Perhaps the biggest plus with this product, however, was its semi-matte finish. Never will I ever apply lipstick without a balm underneath—I need all the hydration I can get. But more times than not, balms run on the goopy, glossy side and make my lip liner and lipstick look subpar (read: bleeding lines, separation, fleeting pigment). But thanks to this matte texture, I had no problem getting a sharp lip line or creating a base that didn’t compromise the texture of my lipstick.

So, while there are certainly dozens upon dozens of lip balms out there (I would know, I’ve tried them all), I promise you: Byredo is worth the splurge. It’s a lip balm and lip primer in one—and the delicious smell is an added bonus.