Camila Cabello Wore Custom-Made Flowers in Her Hair to the 2022 Met Gala
Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons coordinated the updo with Cabello's Prabal Gurung dress.
Camila Cabello’s 2022 Met Gala dress was a month in the making—but her floral-embellished bun was a last-minute decision. When hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons saw the Cinderella star’s stunning Prabal Gurung gown, which was adorned with hand-cut and hand-painted flowers, he was dead set on incorporating the floral accents into the glam. “I knew I wanted to work them into her hair in some capacity,” the Andrew Fitzsimons Hair founder said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “I asked Prabal if he had additional flowers I could add to the bun.”
Thankfully, there were some extras on standby and Fitzsimons was able to whip up a gorgeous look. After prepping her hair with the Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner and Model Volume Wave Spray, he amped up her natural texture with a diffuser. To get a little grit, he spritzed his Aprés Sexe Texture Spray “to achieve a loose, touchable texture and give it a bit of extra hold.”
Once he pinned the hair back into a messy bun secured by bobby pins, it was time for the main event. “I tucked the flowers tactfully around the bun, versus over the bun, as I was inspired by how the flowers mimicked a ‘peek-a-boo’ effect on the dress itself,” Fitzsimons explained. The final touch? A bit of his Hard Strong Hold Hairspray and Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray.
While Cabello’s hair certainly stole the show, it’s important to give a shout out to her nails as well. She worked with nail artist Julie K for a white acrylic look with 3D floral adornments. "For Camila’s nails I wanted them long and adorned with flowers to help showcase the overall look Prabal wanted," says celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik. "Flowers are part of nature’s fashion and a symbol of hope. We kept the flowers and nails monochromatic in matte white to give an avant-garde vibe playing off the women without feeling matchy, matchy."
As for the makeup? She worked with Patrick Ta for soft, peachy-pink glam.
When all was said and done, Cabello looked—and felt—fabulous walking down the red carpet. “I’m super happy with what I’m wearing,” she said during E! News’ pre-show. “[My dress] is sustainable, which I love. I love how [Prabal Gurung] weaves in his values, and feminism, and body positivity. I’m super proud of who I’m here with.”
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
