Camila Cabello’s 2022 Met Gala dress was a month in the making—but her floral-embellished bun was a last-minute decision. When hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons saw the Cinderella star’s stunning Prabal Gurung gown, which was adorned with hand-cut and hand-painted flowers, he was dead set on incorporating the floral accents into the glam. “I knew I wanted to work them into her hair in some capacity,” the Andrew Fitzsimons Hair founder said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “I asked Prabal if he had additional flowers I could add to the bun.”

Thankfully, there were some extras on standby and Fitzsimons was able to whip up a gorgeous look. After prepping her hair with the Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner and Model Volume Wave Spray, he amped up her natural texture with a diffuser. To get a little grit, he spritzed his Aprés Sexe Texture Spray “to achieve a loose, touchable texture and give it a bit of extra hold.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Once he pinned the hair back into a messy bun secured by bobby pins, it was time for the main event. “I tucked the flowers tactfully around the bun, versus over the bun, as I was inspired by how the flowers mimicked a ‘peek-a-boo’ effect on the dress itself,” Fitzsimons explained. The final touch? A bit of his Hard Strong Hold Hairspray and Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray.

(Image credit: Getty)

While Cabello’s hair certainly stole the show, it’s important to give a shout out to her nails as well. She worked with nail artist Julie K for a white acrylic look with 3D floral adornments. "For Camila’s nails I wanted them long and adorned with flowers to help showcase the overall look Prabal wanted," says celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik. "Flowers are part of nature’s fashion and a symbol of hope. We kept the flowers and nails monochromatic in matte white to give an avant-garde vibe playing off the women without feeling matchy, matchy."

As for the makeup? She worked with Patrick Ta for soft, peachy-pink glam.

When all was said and done, Cabello looked—and felt—fabulous walking down the red carpet. “I’m super happy with what I’m wearing,” she said during E! News’ pre-show. “[My dress] is sustainable, which I love. I love how [Prabal Gurung] weaves in his values, and feminism, and body positivity. I’m super proud of who I’m here with.”