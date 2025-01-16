32 Celebrities With Mood Board-Worthy Bangs

So, you want bangs. Congratulations! The right bangs for you will hinge on a number of factors, including hair length, texture, volume, and color, as well as your face shape and upkeep needs. More "extreme" bang shapes, like blunt bangs or microbangs—think Aubrey Hepburn—will require the support of a a skilled hairstylist.

If you can't decide on a style, you'll find a variety of celebrity-modeled bangs styles, below. Find the one (or ones!) that feel right for you—and then take it to the stylist for their gut-check.

Gigi Hadid

If you just want to try the tiniest of all possible bangs, Gigi Hadid has the cut for you. A few short pieces, swept to the side so they're well out of her face and with a wispy quality to them, are extremely minimal. You won't have to constantly brush them out of your eyes!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has given us many bangs throughout her career, most notably the thick, blunt versions when she was a younger singer. But in keeping with her more delicate style (inspired by her role in 2024's Wicked), these short fringe-y pieces frame her heart-shaped face perfectly.

Tatyana Ali

Asymmetrical bangs were a fun '90s trend (and this isn't the only time you'll see them on this list!). Tatyana Ali's gently sloping bangs, which start well above the eyebrow and end just above her eyelid, give the effect of being side-swept. With a more square-shaped face like hers, the asymmetry gives dimension.

Rashida Jones

Even if you have thinner hair, you can still do bangs—and blunt bangs at that! Rashida Jones has a soft version of the cut, with a whole section pulled towards the front of her face and some longer pieces on the side. If you're considering a cut like this, you'll need more hair cut from the top and side of your head.

Zoe Kravitz

The "modern Audrey Hepburn," as I'm calling it, is not for the faint of heart: microbangs can require a ton of upkeep, and you need the right amount of volume combined with the right face shape to pull it off. Luckily, Zoe Kravitz has both (a rectangular face shape with substantial bangs to create a gorgeous shape).

Sarah Michelle Gellar

A wispy bang situation is a specific look, and it doesn't work unless you have thin but voluminous hair (a la Sarah Michelle Gellar). But the cut is exact, with each piece falling in a different place and framing her face without getting in the way—and it's great for an updo, as we see.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah's side-swept bangs here are deliberately messy but extremely fun. As they fall over her left eye, the cut is clearly jagged but not in a messy or edgy way. It actually comes off as soft and windswept, perfectly complementing her ovular face.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, queen of the pixie, makes the microbangs work well for her heart-shaped face. It also helps that the hair color is close to her skin color, making the whole thing look cohesive and "softer" than if she had much darker hair. This cut requires regular trims, FYI.

Tyra Banks

The short, straight bang was hot in the '90s, as we see here on Tyra Banks. Often, blunt bangs hit right at eyebrow level to look more thick and voluminous, but you can pull off something shorter if it has a curved shape around the face (as in, not quite as straight as this).

Lisa Manoban

If you want your bangs to be blunt and to hit juuuuuust above your eyes, let Lisa Manoban be your hair inspiration. This is so close to being too long (i.e, being in her eyes and constantly feeling like they need to be brushed to the side) but they're a millimeter short enough.

Laura Harrier

If the '90s felt like "your" decade, there are plenty of ways to emulate the style with a slightly modernized update. Laura Harrier has the "two long pieces hanging in front of your updo" that everyone was wearing at prom back in the day, but they're curled under beautifully for a great shape.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco has pulled off all manner of bangs throughout her career. This is an architectural and very fun fringe that starts just above her eyebrows and ends with pieces just grazing her jawbone. If your face looks great with a center part, this symmetrical cut might too.

Claudia Schiffer

Back in the day, Claudia Schiffer had the most enviable bangs on planet Earth (thanks in part to her long, thick, luscious hair). Her messy part allows for front pieces to cascade down in waves—and if you're considering this look, you may need thicker hair or good extensions.

Constance Wu

A choppy set of bangs is a fun look (and can be achieved with a razor or very thin pair of scissors). Because Constance Wu's hair is so dark, it really draws emphasis to how much variability there is in the length of her hair, giving it a fun and edgy effect.

Zooey Deschanel

In the New Girl era, Zooey Deschanel's character's hair was the haircut everyone wanted (think of "the Jess" as the more modern version of "the Rachel"). If you don't naturally have this kind of hair volume, experiment with a bang clip in the same color and texture as your natural hair.

Winona Ryder

The '90s microbang wasn't so much Audrey Hepburn-inspired as it was Mia Farrow-inspired (legend has it that Farrow cut her hair herself). Winona Ryder was the forerunner of the messy, tousled pixie, which has a bunch of hair lengths all landing gently in front of her face.

Katie Holmes

For a time, Katie Holmes rocked an awesome bob, ranging from soft and wavy to "stick straight and sharp as heck." This version is in the latter category (and as such would take regular haircuts to pull off), but by contrast, her bangs have more shape and layers and softness.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh has long been a curly-haired icon (dating all the way back to before her Grey's Anatomy days), and she's great inspo for curly bangs. If you're curious, curly bangs require a little extra wrangling—not to mention a separate hair part—but it's such a cool look.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil has had extremely enviable bangs for a long time. This might be my favorite iteration: thick and luscious, pulled away from the center to allow for a little space in the middle (and a matching cat-eye shape in her eye makeup). Bang perfection!

Sydney Sweeney

Going with long bangs—especially if you're new to the cut—is a great option because you can make like Sydney Sweeney and pull them behind your ears when you need to. This is a youthful cut (in keeping with Sweeney's style), but a choppier or thicker cut may help make it more "grown-up."

Logan Browning

Logan Browning is always opting for cool cuts on the red carpet, and this angular pixie is one of my favorites ever. If you've got 4A curls or curlier, these short bangs would be stunning, but you'll just need to ensure the rest of the hair complements the shape.

Cher

Cher's thick bangs were a staple of '60s and '70s style (this cut spawned a whole decade of women copying the look). I am less enamored of those two random pieces hitting right above her chin, but the asymmetric and half moon-shaped bangs would work just as well today.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has her aesthetic pretty well perfected, and her blonde, sometimes wispy bangs are an important part of it. The center part is very Gen Z, as is the fact that the angled front pieces are symmetrical and face-framing (and somewhat multifunctional in its potential styling).

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and bangs are peanut butter and jelly: she's loved the style since she was in the very first stages of her music career. You have a few different options to choose from, but I happen to love this wavy option that curls delicately to one side but remains full and luscious.

Zendaya

Zendaya has gone both modern and classic (and worn a multitude of awesome wigs and extensions) with her red carpet hair. This is distinctly classic: full, feathered, a little choppy at the ends, and longer to the sides. Perfect for anyone with a heart-shaped face.

Sofia Boutella

If you're not familiar with her, Sofia Boutella wears awesome edgy bang styles on the red carpet and elsewhere. I love this choppy, piece-y style, because it doesn't require your hair to be as full (and kind of gives off the "I maybe cut this myself" vibe that I can appreciate).

Kate Moss

This deep side part and side-swept long bangs on Kate Moss were actually a little atypical in her '90s heyday. Actually, that might be why I love them so much: they add a little dimension to her very straight hair, but they're still out of her face instead of in the way.

Yara Shahidi

If you have gorgeous 4A curls, which have a tight curl pattern and don't have quite as much shrinkage as even curlier styles, you can do a lot with your dense and spring-y coils. Curly hair of any kind can stand up to choppier bang cuts like this one, because there's some innate body and bounce.

Jean Shrimpton

It girl from the '60s, Jean Shrimpton achieved icon status in part due to her bangs. Because this is likely her natural hair, it's more feathery and less "perfect" than more modern cuts—but that's why I like it. It feels messy but not sloppy, and you can still see the shape of her eyes and brows.

Billie Eilish

I love love love this cut on Billie Eilish (and the yellow platinum color wasn't bad either!). It's basically the opposite of a full, blunt cut: it's wispy and long and even goes over her eyes in places. It's perfectly in keeping with Eilish's casual vibes but lends a really pretty dimension to her look.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's '90s curls were extremely enviable (especially for those of us who didn't have the same thickness and volume). This is actually a great example of how you don't need a center part to pull off bangs; a side part just means they'll hang to one side (and look awesome).

Ana de Armas

This feels like the Platonic ideal of bangs, to me. This style on Ana de Armas is long, but it doesn't obscure her eyes. It doesn't require you to have a ton of hair or an extremely precise cut. It integrates with the rest of the hair without looking out of place. Truly, a great cut.