With all the '90s nostalgia going around lately, it's no wonder Christina Aguilera attracted so much attention when she took the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards to present the award for Best Música Urbana Album (which the adorable Karol G took home). Aguilera wore flowing, slicked-back platinum blonde hair with on-trend peachy makeup and a dramatic, rosy contour.
“It’s a beautiful beauty look—clean and simple, agrees her hairstylist, Kendall Dorsey. "I love to use runway shows for my inspiration, and the look tonight was inspired from an archived Mugler show. I showed a few options with Christina and we aligned on this super sleek look.”
The flowing, mermaid-like hair 'do that Aguilera sported matched perfectly with her long, blue dress, which was coordinated perfectly with her pale blue manicure.
“This look was really about beauty and simplicity," Dorsey explains. "She wanted to keep everything simple, clean, and beautiful tonight.”
Below, Dorsey explains exactly what he did to achieve the look—including the (surprisingly affordable) products he used to get it.
Get Christina Aguilera's Look
- Step One: "We started with a wig from My Parfait, which was originally a yellow blonde, and colored the wig with Got2B’s Blonde collection to get that ash tone to match Christina’s original color."
- Step Two: "Before blow drying the hair with a round brush, we kept the length but cut about six inches off."
- Step Three: "Applied the wig, laying it down with Ghost Bond adhesive.
- Step Four: Then we applied the TRESemmé’s new Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection Silky Smooth Spray to get a silky, hydrating and weightless feel."
- Step Five: "Straightened the hair with a flat iron and finalized the look by spraying each section of the hair with TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray to get all the flyways down and that poker face finish."
- Step Six: "Finally, we saturated the hair line with hairspray, and finished with a diffuser before going on the carpet."
Shop Christina Aguilera's Look
