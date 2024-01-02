Christina Aguilera Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency With the Greatest Lob

Now that the holiday season is all wrapped up, it's X-Tina's time to take the spotlight. On Saturday, December 30, Christina Aguilera took the stage at the Venetian in Las Vegas for the first night of her new residency, which runs through March 2. Alongside an all-new show, she showed up with an all-new hairstyle: A chic, side-parted lob.

Flipped out at the ends, the hairstyle stayed put through the entire show and a multitude of costume changes. The straightened-til-the-bottom locks, which appear to be Aguilera's natural hair, were colored her signature bleach blonde and parted to one side (the left, if you're curious). Hitting just at her collarbone, the flippy lob was extremely reminiscent of the 43-year-old's look in the late '90s. (Watch the "Genie In A Bottle" music video if you don't believe me.)

In an Instagram post from the inaugural evening, Aguilera gave a closer look at her glam, tagging the artists who made it happen. Her hair was done by frequent collaborator Igor Rosales-Jackson and her makeup—a cool-toned, smoky eye affair with major lash drama and a glossy lip—was created by celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega. The photos also offered a peek at her gray chrome manicure, fresh and at the ready to grip her microphone.

"Night 1," wrote the five-time Grammy winner alongside a checkmark emoji. While the Burlesque actress's hair has been this length for a while, she often chooses to supplement her locks with extensions. In mid-December, she wore her famous blonde locks in a long, sleek ponytail for another trip to Vegas. While there, she watched Kylie Minogue perform on the stage—Voltaire at the Venetian—she'd soon call her own.

"What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire is how up close and personal I can be with the audience," shared Aguilera in a promo for the new residency. Beauty lovers and Christina lovers alike, take note. If you need up close and personal hair and makeup inspiration, here's where to find it. (Until early March, at least.)