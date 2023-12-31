Christina Aguilera is Glowing During Vegas Show Opening Night

The lights never go out in Vegas, particularly when you're a star that shines as bright as Christina Aguilera. The singer pulled out all the stops for the opening night of her second-ever Las Vegas residency, and she was absolutely glowing about it, in more ways than one.

Donning several show-stoppingly gorgeous looks throughout her first evening at Voltaire at the Venetian, we were particularly taken aback by the glowing blue number above (and below!)—and it's clear from the photos that Aguilera is loving how it feels to perform in it, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look at how happy she is! Is there anything better than witnessing a performer feel completely confident, happy, and at ease doing what they love?

But Aguilera wasn't all campy lights and big smiles: she also showed off her sultrier side, bringing a bed out on stage at one point, and wearing a few bodysuit-style costumes that clearly had the singer feeling herself. We were particularly obsessed with this shiny nude one, completed with thigh-high boots, a pearl necklace, and some of the slickest, shiniest blonde hair we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it tracks with the location: Aguilera's residency—which kicked off on the 30th and will run for 10 performances through March 2, 2024—takes place in a cabaret-styled lounge/nightclub, with booths and tables situated around a stage. Tickets are still available and range in price, anywhere from $150 to $7,000 (this is Vegas, after all), if you're interested in seeing her perform.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The website for nightclub says Aguilera will be performing some of her "most celebrated pop hits and incomparable vocal ballads." She also recently shared footage of her singing "Guy What Takes Him Time," a track from the movie Burlesque that she has never performed live before.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera A photo posted by xtina on

Feels safe to say that if she's bringing out tracks like this, you know you're in for a memorable experience.