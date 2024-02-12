This weekend, Ciara celebrated Superbowl LVIII in style. It's no wonder the singer pulled out all the stops: Her husband, Russell Wilson, is currently playing quarterback for the Denver Broncos. When Ciara posted a sweet, stylish photo of the two celebrating Super Bowl Sunday, it wasn't the celebration that earned attention; all eyes were instead on Ciara's chic blonde bun with strands of wavy hair framing her face.
The look epitomizes the potential of the messy bun, showing off her multi-toned balayage and her length while also pulling the majority of her hair out of her face. An exposed middle part also lent Ciara the appearance of nonchalant ease, as though she'd just pulled her hair up in a quick, easy updo. The move is a stark contrast from the meticulous slicked back buns that have monopolized street style mood boards in recent months.
"I wanted to highlight Ciara’s beauty, so I wanted to keep her hair up with some face framing strands around her face," Dimitris Giannetos, the celebrity hairstylist responsible for the Ciara's perfectly messy bun, tells Marie Claire. He calls the style "the modern version of Pretty Woman," referencing Julia Roberts' memorable beauty from the 1990 film.
Ciara's style is enough to put anyone in the mood for a new updo hairstyle, especially one paired with maximalist fashion like the singer's layers of shiny silver necklaces and her oversized tee.
To get the look, simply pull your hair back, just below the crown of your head, and wrap it in a loose bun, taking care to retain your part. (To achieve the volume that Ciara has on both sides, make sure that your hair isn't pulled back too tight.) Then, pull a few strands out of the bun, allowing them to frame your face on either side.
While the look conveys nonchalance, it takes some extra product to achieve peak volume. Giannetos recommends using NEXXUS Prep and Protect Heat Defense Spray, which he credits massively with "help[ing] me create this voluminous updo."
Shop every product needed for Ciara's Pretty Woman updo ahead.
Get the Look
