Nobody knows the importance of balance quite like a person with combination skin. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen , this unique skin type is characterized by oily and dry areas existing side-by-side. Cheeks can run on the dry side; T-Zones tend to be oily; and skin all over the face can range from feeling dry and tight to shiny and breakout-prone.

It’s a lot for one person (or holy grail product) to manage, but the best cleansers for combination skin are up for the challenge. While washing your face , multitasking cleansers from Cetaphil, La Roche-Posay, and more effectively rid the face of excess, acne-causing sebum without stripping drier areas of crucial natural oils. Exfoliating versions slough off dull skin; cleansing oils gently nourish sensitive areas without increasing shine.

Ahead, Marie Claire consults Dr. Shokeen and hundreds of user reviews to narrow down the 11 best cleansers for combination skin. The final edit will soothe, brighten, and hydrate combination skin—all in perfect balance.

Best Cleanser for Combination Skin Overall Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin Start off with an understated hero for cleansing combination skin. Cetaphil's everyday cleanser is backed by dermatologists including Dr. Shokeen. "I recommend this cleanser for combination skin because it is a gentle, non-irritating formula that effectively removes excess oil and impurities without stripping the skin," the expert says. "It contains ingredients such as glycerin and aloe vera, which help to maintain the skin's natural moisture balance." Plus, its lightweight, foaming texture is suitable for all areas of the skin. Pros: Expert-approved; Fragrance-free; Great for sensitive skin Cons: None found Customer Review: "Cetaphil Daily Face Cleanser has been a game-changer for my skincare routine. Its gentle formula leaves my skin feeling refreshed without any dryness or irritation. I love how it effectively removes makeup and impurities, making it a reliable choice for daily use. The fragrance-free aspect is a huge plus for me, as it caters to sensitive skin types." -Walmart

Best Gentle Cleanser for Combination Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser La Roche-Posay's cleanser is Dr. Shokeen's favorite for combination skin, thanks to its soothing formula including gentle surfactants and thermal spring waiter. "The foaming texture effectively removes impurities and excess oil without disrupting the skin's natural balance," she explains. "It is also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for those with combination skin prone to sensitivity and breakouts." Pros: Expert-approved; Great for breakouts; Made with natural ingredients; Lightweight Cons: Some found it a little drying Customer Review: "I was a little worried this would be too much for my sensitive dry-ish skin, but it is great at washing away my sunscreen and makeup. I use it once a day at night and wash with water only in the morning." -Dermstore

Best Oil Cleanser for Combination Skin Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Korean Facial Cleanser This Korean cleansing oil is bestseller in its home market and a favorite among US beauty editors. Don't let the ingredients fool you: While it's oil-based, it's still safe for people with acne and oily combination skin. (Trust me, I've tried it.) It cleans away all traces of makeup and layers of skincare in an instant. Be sure to cleanse for at least 60 seconds, then follow up with a water-based gel or foaming cleanser, for effective results. Pros: Editor-approved; Clears makeup and skincare away; Bestseller Cons: More time-consuming than non-oil formulas Customer Review: "This cleanser has helped me with my blackheads which I had a problem dealing with, and makes removing makeup so much easier!" -Ma:nyo

Best Brightening Cleanser for Combination Skin Ma:nyo Pure & Deep Cleansing Foam Ma:nyo's corresponding cleansing foam is just as worthwhile as the aforementioned oil. This formula feels like a cream but, upon application, lathers into a deeply penetrating foam great for eradicating blackheads and whiteheads alike. It's cleansing but never drying and, used in tandem with the cleansing oil, it makes skin appear more even with consistent use. Pros: Editor-approved; Foaming; Smoothing; Great for treating blackheads; Non-irritating; Non-drying Cons: Has a slightly medicinal scent Customer Review: "I use it to wash off my makeup along with the pure cleansing oil. I also like the fact that you don't have to use a lot of the product on your face; a little amount goes a long way and covers your entire face. Makes my face very clean." -Ma:nyo

Best Chemical Exfoliator for Combination Skin Cure Aqua Gel Cure's water-based exfoliant truly means business and is great for acne, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. The first time I used it, I couldn't believe my eyes: After only a few seconds of rubbing it in, dead skin peeled off my face. I expected to look red and irritated when I got out of the shower; instead, I looked clean and bright, with skin that felt smoother to the touch. As with all exfoliants, just be sure not to use it every day. Pros: Editor-approved; Immediate results; Long-lasting Cons: Not gentle enough for daily use Customer Review: "This exfoliator is amazing. It is incredibly gentle, no stinging, abrasion or roughness. It is so gentle that it's easy to overuse. It clears dead skin smoothly and it is highly effective." -Cure

Best Acne-Fighting Cleanser for Combination Skin Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Face Wash and Facial Cleanser Dealing with acne or sensitive, PMS skin? Dr. Shokeen recommends Neutrogena's cleanser for anyone who's prone to breakouts in their most oily areas. "It contains salicylic acid, which helps to unclog pores and prevent acne, while the oil-free formula ensures that it does not over-dry the skin," she explains. At the same time, "The gentle foaming texture effectively cleanses the T-zone without stripping the drier areas of the face." Pros: Expert-approved; Editor-approved; Great for breakouts Cons: Some find it drying Customer Review: " It removes all my makeup without any rubbing or trauma to the skin. I live in a warm climate with exposure to heat and sun. This removes dirt, sweat, sunscreen and mascara...I replaced my high-priced brand of face wash with this." -Walmart

Best Exfoliator for Combination Skin SiO Multivitamin Face & Body Scrub This option has a permanent spot in my cleansing rotation. It's gentle, so I can use it even if I'm dealing with dryness. Ingredients including Vitamins A, C, E and Provitamin B5 work together to leave skin pillow-soft. And because it's made for both the face and body, I can use it on my neck, chest, and even on my back—a lifesaver when sports bras and summer clothing start ramping up oil production all over. Pros: Editor-approved; Gentle; Contains antioxidants Cons: Small bottle Customer Review: "My skin is so dry, especially during the winter months, and I have had a hard time finding a scrub that polishes my skin and removes the dead layers, but isn't so harsh that it leaves my skin red and irritated. I use this usually once a week and it's left my skin feeling clean and refreshed." -SiO

Best Hydrating Cleanser for Combination Skin Clark's Botanicals Heal and Hydrate B3 Cleanser This Clark's cleanser has a lightweight, gel consistency that's perfect for combination skin like mine. Hydrating ingredients, like Vitamins C and B3, work hard to brighten dull skin. At the same time, niacinamide reduces the appearance of pores and makes for a smoother, clearer complexion. Pros: Editor-approved; Lightweight; Suitable for sensitive skin Cons: Expensive; Polarizing smell Customer Review: "I have used the Heal & Hydrate B3 cleanser now for over two weeks. I started out with once every other day to be sure my extremely sensitive skin could tolerate it and I am now using it twice daily...I love the clean fragrance and the tea tree really helps with my eczema. This is the first facial cleanser product I have been able to use that didn't exacerbate my rosacea and eczema. It leaves my skin soft and clean but not dry. It takes only a small amount to cleanse your entire face and neck so the generously sized tube will last a long time." -Clark's Botanicals

Best Foam Cleanser for Combination Skin Aestura Atobarrier365 Bubble Cleanser This foaming, cloud-like formula from Aestura is a dream to spread on the face (or chest, or back). It effectively cleanses without causing even a hint of irritation to acne or dry spots. At the same time, it never makes skin feel tight or stripped of oils. It's potent enough that a little goes a long way, so it lasts for ages. Pros: Lightweight; Lasts long; Editor-approved; Made with acne-prone skin in mind; Non-irritating; Non-drying Cons: Contains fragrance Customer Review: "This is my all-time favorite product. I really see a difference and benefits after I use it. It's super hydrating, calming, soothing; reduces my acne scars and hyperpigmentation and gives me super glowy skin. I have combination, sensitive, acne-prone skin, and it's really helped with my redness around the nose and lips." -Yes Style

Best Clarifying Cleanser for Combination Skin FaceTheory Clarifying Cleanser C2 With Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid Clear skin awaits with FaceTheory's hardworking clarifying cleanser. Although it contains a potent mix of salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acid, the formula never stings or dries out skin. When I used it regularly, I noticed I steep decline in the amount of acne and hyperpigmentation plaguing my skin. Plus, the creamy yet lightweight formula is soft to the touch and a joy to use. Pros: Editor-approved; Lightweight formula; Non-drying; Contains potent ingredients Cons: Comes in a jar, requiring you to stick your fingers in the formula Customer Review: "This is the BEST clarifying cleanser on the market! especially if you wear makeup during the day. I like to use this as the second step of my double cleanse. This cleanser removes EVERYTHING! I also use it as a treatment or a mask, I take a small amount of water to dilute it, apply it to my face, and leave it on for five minutes before I steam. This method clears out my pores and leaves me glowing." -FaceTheory

Best Soothing Cleanser for Combination Skin Fermented Chamomile Cleansing Balm When warmed up in your hands and massaged into your skin, Ferver's cleansing balm takes on the texture of an oil. It also behaves like one, clearing your face of all makeup, skincare, and excess oil. And because it's a fermented skincare product, it's especially potent, with a key ingredient of chamomile that prevents the formula's surfactants from irritating skin or stripping it of the oils it needs. Pros: Highly potent (fermented); Editor-approved; Effectively removes makeup; Soothes irritation Cons: Doesn't contain acne-fighting actives Customer review: "Love this cleansing balm! leaves my face smooth and clean and soft and it's great for sensitive skin!" –Target

What to Look for

All-Star Ingredients

Cleansers come in many forms, from cleansing oils to cleansing balms to gel cleansers to exfoliators. To treat combination skin, Dr. Shokeen recommends seeking out ingredients that are gentle, yet effective—and won't come with the risk of over-drying the skin.

"Ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and hyaluronic acid can help to balance the skin's oil production and maintain hydration," she says. Meanwhile, "Aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea extracts are also beneficial for soothing and balancing combination skin." Again, it's all about balance.

What to Avoid

If you're constantly battling breakouts, you may feel tempted to try harsher chemicals that are tough on acne. Dr. Shokeen says those ingredients can do more harm than good.

"Avoid cleansers that contain harsh sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances," she advises. "These ingredients can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to increased dryness and potential irritation." Steer clear of heavy oils and thick, creamy textures as well: Those may be too rich for combination skin with oily areas.

Ideal Consistency

The consistency of your cleanser is, for the most part, up to personal preference. As a rule of thumb, Dr. Shokeen recommends gels and lightweight foaming cleansers. "These formulas effectively remove excess oil and impurities without over-drying the skin," she explains.

How to Cleanse Combination Skin

Treating combination skin starts with a consistent wash routine. Dr. Shokeen recommends double cleansing with both oil- and water-based cleansers, especially if you wear makeup or sunscreen.

"The first cleanse, typically done with a lightweight cleansing oil or micellar water, helps to remove makeup and sunscreen," she explains, "while the second cleanse with a gentle foaming or gel cleanser effectively cleanses the skin without over-stripping it."

The expert also recommends exfoliating once or twice a week, regardless of your skin type, to remove impurities.

Combination skin can be sensitive, and not all formulas work for every skin type. If you're prone to acne, Korean cleansing oils are effective at cleaning skin—makeup and all—without causing breakouts. (Thank the rigorous ingredients standards K-beauty products are held to, ensuring only the best formulas get into contact with your skin.)

