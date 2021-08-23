You know how it goes. You put on a killer face of makeup—full-coverage foundation, waterproof mascara, false eyelashes, the works—and hit the town, blissfully in the moment. Fast forward to a few hours later, and you realize that before you settle in for the night, there's one thing you must do to keep your pillows clean and your complexion clear. You have to take alllllll that makeup you worked so hard to apply off. And if you've tried a few cleansers in your day, much like we have, you'll know that some are just not up to the task. Either they're too weak and leave sooty streaks of mascara all over your face, or they're too aggressive and they leave you with skin that feels tight and bone-dry. That's why we're here to share the one product that gets the job done but still leaves you with supple skin: a cleansing oil.

What does a cleansing oil do?

Cleansing oils straddle that fine line of clearing away unwanted makeup, sebum, and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils and hydration. And even if you have oily skin, you should still give them a shot: purifying the skin without drying it out can actually help control sebum production, so your T-zone can find more balance. Cleansing oils are not all created equal, though, and some of them just stand out amongst the pack. Here, we've rounded up the best cleansing oils for removing makeup and perfecting your complexion, for every skin type. Go forth and cleanse.

For Purists DHC DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (6.7 fl. oz.) $14.00 at dermstore.com It's a classic amongst celebs and makeup artists alike, and it deserves the hype. Vitamin E powers this rich oil, which nourishes the complexion as it purifies it and fight free radical damage.

For Sensitive Skin Payot Huile Fondante Demaquillante Milky Cleansing Oil $20.80 at walmart.com The French keep things simple, and from what we can tell, it's working. This avocado oil extract-infused formula is gentle and hydrating, and won't leave any residue after you've toweled off.

For Oily Skin Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil $30.00 at sephora.com We know what you're thinking: I don't need to add more oil to my oily T-zone. But hear us out! Not only does this formula remove all that excess grime and dirt, but it locks in essential moisture, which will help keep your sebum production under control.

For A Thorough Cleanse One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover $42.00 at dermstore.com We love and firmly believe in double cleansing, but after long days, we want to get our sleepy, lazy selves in bed as fast as possible. This formula breaks up stubborn makeup with just one cleanse, and its pumpkin oil, antioxidants, and vitamin E restore the skin's pH balance and protect your moisture barrier. It's basically a one stop shop for flawless skin at bedtime.

For Floral Fans Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil $32 at Nordstrom $32 at Bergdorf Goodman $39.40 at Amazon The face oil version of this formula has been an editor favorite for years, and its botanical powers are just as potent in this cleansing option. Fans of herbal fragrance will probably find any excuse to suds up with this: Olive-derived squalane softens skin and dissolves makeup while lavender essential oil soothes and evening primrose promotes suppleness.

For Dull Skin Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil $29.60 at amazon.com This K-beauty all-star actually treats skin while it cleanses it. Tangerine peel extract and apricot kernel oil brighten and purify the complexion so the rest of your routine can sink right in.

For A Full-On Face Beat UOMA by Sharon C Go Awl! Au Naturel Cleansing Oil $14.98 at walmart.com You know when you stare in the mirror with a major face on, and just know it's going to take forever to remove? That's where this affordable option comes in to prove you wrong in the best way. The natural oil blends cuts through even the most persistent makeup, but won't strip your skin either.

For Sensitive Skin Pai Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil $49.00 at credobeauty.com Antioxidant-rich rosehip oil has been touted as an anti-aging wonder, and its the hero ingredient in this gentle oil. If you tend to get blotchy after cleansing, this simple but powerful formula will keep you balanced.

For Oil Skeptics Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Hydrating Cleanser $28.00 at sephora.com If you want the deep cleansing benefits of an oil but aren't a fan of that heavier, oily feeling, this weightless foaming formula is the perfect compromise. Its seaweed hyaluronate blend is intensely hydrating for that plump finish we love, and it's fragrance-free to suit even the pickiest skin.

For Dry Flakes LANEIGE Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser $36.00 at amazon.com The texture of this K-beauty export is milky, dreamy, and utterly unique. It contains white leaf tea water to fortify the skin barrier, and it actually tones the skin as it cleanses. That doesn't mean dryness, though. It will leave skin so soft you'll wonder if you just sleepwalked and finished your entire routine, overnight mask and all.

For Dull Skin Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil $15.00 at sephora.com This formula is a masterful example of how to cleanse deeply without stripping away moisture. Vitamin-rich camellia oil and the brand's proprietary complex of rice, algae, and greet tea hydrates, balances, and purifies skin.