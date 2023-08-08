Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I am a Dermstore girl through and through. Their skincare offerings? Superior—where else can you shop SkinMedica, EltaMD, and Neocutis all at once. The makeup selection? Curated to perfection—point to any random product on the page and chances are it’s top-notch. The haircare and devices on the site? I sing their praises just the same. My love for the website only grows when August rolls around. Why, you ask? It’s the one time of year when Dermstore offers up to 25 percent off their best-selling brands via The Anniversary Sale, which runs from August 8 through the 17th.

Rest assured: I’ve already spent numerous hours combing through the discounts to serve you the best deals on a silver platter. From the celebrity-loved sunscreen that quite literally *never* goes on sale to pricy devices that you can scoop up at a fraction of the price, here’s my beauty editor-approved guide to shopping the big event.

The Best Skincare Deals

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Was $41) $33 at Dermstore “I'm utterly obsessed with this sunscreen and seemingly so is the rest of the world. Celebs like Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber, and Khloe Kardashian swear by this sunscreen, and once you try it, you will too. It melts into your skin in seconds, leaves behind no white cast, and is made with acne-prone and sensitive skin in mind. It's the one product I wear every single day, without fail.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Writer Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $122) $91 at Dermstore When it comes to serums, nothing beats Sunday Riley's Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. It leaves your skin baby smooth and does wonders for fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. But don't just take it from me—Drew Barrymore is also a fan. “If I just use this once or twice a week, I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening, and the youthening of my skin,” she said on Instagram .” — BK Neocutis LUMIÈRE® FIRM RICHE Extra Moisturizing Illuminating Tightening Eye Cream (Was $118) $89 at Dermstore We tested hundreds of eye creams in anticipation of our first annual Skincare Awards—and this little guy came out on top. It’s truly an anti-aging powerhouse that firms, tightens, and reduces fine lines in just a few weeks time. In the short term? Expect your puffiness to vanish thanks to inclusion of caffeine. Augustinus Bader The Cream (Was $290) $218 at Dermstore With Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham, and yours truly (hi!) as brand fans, you can be confident that this award-winning moisturizer is worth the hype—and the price. Its formula is packed with a range of antioxidants, vitamins, and proprietary complexes that work to reduce fine lines, brighten skin tone, and create a plumped effect.

The Best Makeup Deals

MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm (Was $23) $18 at Dermstore If you’ve ever gotten sunburned on your lips, you can attest that it is not fun. In fact, it’s quite miserable, which is why I now refuse to leave my house without SPF on my lips. My go-to this summer are these lip balms from MDSolarSciences. The colors are gorgeous (they’re sheer enough to be worn with no makeup, but still tinted enough to add a little tint), each contains SPF 30, and thanks to a powerful ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil, my lips stay hydrated all day long. Chantecaille Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation (Was $89) $67 at Dermstore I get it: $89 is steep for a foundation. But the 25 percent off discount makes it a bit more palatable—and I’m fairly confident one jar will last you until next year’s Anniversary Sale. A little goes quite a long way with this lightweight, buildable coverage foundation. It gives the most gorgeous, glowy, dewy tint to the skin. I’ll apply it with my fingers when I want a super light and sheer wash. But, if I’m going out for dinner and want a bit more coverage, a brush application is the way to go. RMS Beauty Luminizing Powder (Was $38) $29 at Dermstore For a glow that doesn’t contain glitter or give a borderline greasy glow, turn to RMS. Their range of four creamy highlighters create a gorgeous, albeit very subtle, sheen. Light reflecting pigments reflect the lights on the high points of the face so skin looks healthy and hydrated, but not disco ball-esque in any way, shape, or form. I’m partial to the soft gold shade, but there’s a range of hues to choose from depending on your skin tone. Revitalash Cosmetics Hi Def Brow Gel (Was $34) $27 at Dermstore I swear on my life: This is the best brow gel in existence. No joke, this is not an exaggeration—I am truly obsessed. It holds my brows in place for the entire day—without any white flakes. Because Revitalash is a growth-first brand, the formula is filled with nourishing and hydrating ingredients that support brow health.

The Best Haircare Deals

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer (Was $249) $187 at Dermstore A great hair dryer is well worth the investment. It’s going to last for years, speed up dry time, and be less damaging to your hair. Enter: Harry Josh Pro Tools, one of my personal favorite brands. This particular blow dryer feels wildly lightweight, comes with customizable heat and speed settings, and is equipped with two different nozzles. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo (Was $18) $14 at Dermstore Maybe this is a hot take, but I only buy travel size dry shampoo bottles. They’re travel-friendly and fit into every bag I own so I can do touch ups on the go. My holy grail formula is from Living Proof; it absorbs oil and genuinely cleans my roots so I can get another full day (sometimes two!) out of my blowout. Fun fact: Lily Collins is also a fan. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray (Was $49) $39 at Dermstore If you, like me, are part of the fine, flat hair club, this product is a must. Just a few sprays will give your hair enough grit and grip to hold a style and maintain a little volume. It doesn't leave behind the gross, grimy residue that accompanies most dry textures—instead, hair still feels soft and workable. Virtue Healing Oil (Was $45) $34 at Dermstore Moisture, shine, and hair health are top priority within the Virtue Healing Oil’s restorative formula. Just a few drops will effectively seal split ends, protect hair from environmental damage, and create a stronger cuticle more equipped to deal with heat styling.