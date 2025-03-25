I Can't Believe These 27 On-Sale Nordstrom Beauty Finds Are Still in Stock

Run, don't walk, as these picks won't be around much longer.

attendee at paris fashion week fall 2024 with blunt bangs, winged eyeliner, and dark lipstick
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
As a shopping editor, it's my job to be aware of all the major sales happening across the web. Right now, the only one I can think about is Nordstrom's current (and massive) beauty sale. The discounted selection is chock-full of products my team and I have personally vetted and are obsessed with—but I can't imagine they'll stay in stock for much longer.

Nearly all of Nordstrom's beauty offerings are 15 percent off until March 30. That's 173 pages worth of tried-and-tested haircare, makeup we swear by, skincare worth investing in, and a slew of buzzy brand new beauty products, too. Naturally, I did the hard work for you and curated a tight edit for you to peruse.

My selection includes everything a beauty fanatic could need, like pretty spring-ready perfumes, luxurious body care, my holy grail brow pencil, and top-rated cream eyeshadow. There's also an LED blanket that one editor on my team bought for her mom, and not one but several at-home LED face masks that I couldn't recommend more. Oh—and I also found one of Marie Claire's favorite laser hair removal devices on sale for $90 off. Don't wait too long before stocking up on your favorites, though—you only have a few more days before the sale ends (or before all the good stuff sells out). Happy shopping!

Vanilla Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
PHLUR
Vanilla Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38)

There's a reason this is our top-ranking body mist and my best-ever Phlur perfume—it holds up to some of the most luxurious fragrances on the market. It's a lovely, sweet, but not cloying scent that layers nicely with others and lasts impressively well for a body mist. If you're a fan of vanilla fragrances, this is a no-brainer buy.

Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation (Was $69)

I keep coming back to this foundation despite all the recent new launches. Its formula is unmatched, which is why we ranked it number one in our roundup of the best foundations ever. It's hydrating, has a natural finish, is buildable, and lasts all day long.

Almond Shower Oil
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil (Was $29).

Level up your in-shower routine with this luxurious oil. The soft foam lather leaves your skin feeling so incredibly soft. The best part, however, is its heavenly creamy almond scent.

Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil (Was $25)

With its teeny pointed tip that can draw hair-like strokes, this is hands-down the best brow pencil I've ever tried (and I've tried my fair share).

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (Was $118)

Jo Malone London perfumes are so elegant, and this one tops our list of the best of the best options in the range. It combines mineral and warm, woody notes for a fragrance that's both light and fresh—it's the perfect perfume for spring and summer.

Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner (Was $56)

For red carpet-worthy hair, it all starts with your shampoo and conditioner. Oribe's Gold Lust line is a cult favorite for its ultra-hydrating formula that repairs damage, smooths frizz, provides UV protection, and promotes hair growth. It doesn't hurt that it smells so luxurious, too.

Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes Liquid Concealer
Clé de Peau Beauté
Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes Liquid Concealer (Was $70)

This is one of the top-selling concealers for mature skin for a reason. Our tester found that it made her skin look "airbrushed" and lasted for more than 10 hours when she tried it out. She even said that it's "Easily one of the best concealers I've ever tried." We're sold.

Creme De Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Since 1851
Creme De Corps Body Moisturizer (Was $100)

This no-fuss formula, specially made for sensitive, dry skin, absorbs in a matter of moments without any leftover greasiness. Because a little goes a long way, this one-liter bottle will last a very long time.

Shade & Illuminate Concealer
Tom Ford
Shade & Illuminate Concealer

Tom Ford's concealer is another one of Marie Claire's favorite options for those over 40. It has a medium, buildable coverage that never gets cakey thanks to its hydrating, long-lasting formula, and it won't settle into fine lines.

Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro Led Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro Led Light Therapy Device (Was $455)

If you've been eyeing an LED face mask but have held off in the past due to the price, pick up this top-rated find while it's 15 percent off. It's been reviewed by one of our editors and uses a combination of red and blue LED lights to tackle nearly every skin concern, including fine lines, wrinkles, acne, dark spots, and redness, in just three minutes a day.

Undaria Algae™ Body Oil
OSEA
Undaria Algae™ Body Oil (Was $52)

I love applying this luxe body oil right after I get out of the shower. It leaves my skin looking and feeling moisturized for days after application, and the subtle citrusy scent reminds me of a trip to a spa.

Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner
dpHUE
Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner (Was $38)

I keep this at-home hair gloss stocked in my beauty cabinet to keep my dye job intact between appointments. It refreshes my color, lasts for nearly two months (or about 10 washes), and leaves my hair with a post-salon shine.

Caviar Stick Eyeshadow
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eyeshadow (Was $33)

I'm a bit hopeless when it comes to eyeshadow, so I rely almost exclusively on these eyeshadow sticks to get the job done. The formula is so creamy that all I need to do is scribble it across my lid and blend it out with my finger. I can also count on it to last throughout the night without creasing or fading.

Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez
Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse (Was $46)

To fake a post-vacation glow, I'll be using this tried-and-true self-tanner that celebs like Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian both love. Plenty of reviewers say it's a great formula to use if you're a self-tanner newbie, as it's easy to apply and won't leave streaks.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum (Was $210)

If you've ever wondered what the hype was about with this luxury fragrance, now's your chance to find out while it's at a discount. It's an It-girl scent through and through, with equal parts woody, floral, and sweet notes.

Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick Refill
Valentino
Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick Refill (Was $30)

Gorgeous lipstick never goes out of style, so why not treat yourself to a new shade? This formula delivers a highly pigmented, creamy color in one swipe, and it's jam-packed with hydrating ingredients for an ultra-comfortable feel.

Delina Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum (Was $235)

This is one of those cult-favorite scents I'll never stop raving about. It's sweet with top notes of lychee but finds balance in base notes of musk and velvetier. 300 five-star reviews (and the fact that one editor on our team wears it almost daily) don't lie—you won't regret picking this chic pink bottle up.

Radiant Creamy Concealer
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer (Was $15)

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla was a late convert to this concealer, but she'll never stop wearing it. "I forgot a tube at home during my most recent trip and literally Ubered from the airport to buy a new one," she says. The formula feels light but blends seamlessly, leaving you with a smooth, evened-out undereye. "I sometimes just apply it all over my face on no-foundation days," Marzovilla continues.

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick (Was $26)

It's no secret that Westman Atelier products are cult-favorite hits. This cream blush is another one of Marzovilla's favorites. "I'm not the best at applying my makeup, but this smooth makes me feel like a makeup artist," she says. One swipe on both cheeks leaves her with a faux-sunburned look—no time outside required.

Face Trace Contour Stick
Westman Atelier
Face Trace Contour Stick (Was $26)

Master the subtle art of contouring with this stick. It can be applied to the perimeter of the face for a snatched look and doubles as a cream eyeshadow if you're in a pinch.

Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray (Was $52)

What's there to say about this texture spray that hasn't already been said? Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray is a best-seller for a reason. It adds instant volume and a cool-girl messy look that lasts for hours. Plus, the smell is instantly recognizable (and the formula doesn't leave your hair feeling crunchy).

Better Screen Uv Serum
Kiehl's Since 1851
Better Screen Uv Serum (Was $45)

When I told Marzovilla I was working on this story, she jumped into my DMs with this sunscreen. "Most formulas make me break out, but this one doesn't," she gushed over Slack. "It also plays well underneath my makeup and doesn't leave my hands feeling greasy after I apply it."

Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette Fragrance
Maison Margiela
Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette Fragrance (Was $165)

This is the perfect summer scent. Notes of bergamot and coconut milk accord blend with fruity ylang-ylang and white musk for a fragrance that smells like sunscreen mixed with your body's natural heat. It's the only scent I want to wear from May until August.

Foundation Shampoo
RŌZ
Foundation Shampoo (Was $39)

This is one of those editor-approved products I should gatekeep but won't. Mara Rozak, the celebrity stylist and founder of RŌZ, has worked with Emma Stone, Mikey Madison, and Hailey Bieber. So, you can trust her to give your hair A-list treatment. This Foundation Shampoo from the range is at once hydrating and deeply cleansing, perfect for prepping strands for whatever styling tools you throw at them.

V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket
HigherDOSE
V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket (Was $699)

Marzovilla bought this sauna blanket for her mom and it's been the best gift she ever bought her. "I come home from work and find my mom laying in it" she says. It is the perfect at-home hack for getting spa-level red light therapy. Similar to how an LED mask works for your face, this blanket promotes blood flow and gives your skin the perfect glow.

Red Light Face Mask
HigherDOSE
Red Light Face Mask (Was $349)

Speaking of, this is another LED mask that our team swears by. It's designed to perfectly fit your face with its flexible shape and focuses on boosting glow and reducing redness.

7 Hair Removal Device
Silk'n
7 Hair Removal Device (Was $599)

Summer is coming, and laser hair removal is the easiest way to reduce hair growth. This tool from Silk'n, a best-in-class brand, is a personal favorite. It's designed to hit even the hardest-to-reach spots with a rotatable head and comes equipped with 600,000 built-in flashes.

