As a shopping editor, it’s my job (and my responsibility) to do the hard work for you. And by “hard work,” I mean scrolling through dozens of pages of on-sale finds to pick out the best ones that you should buy. Such is the case with the 13 pages of on-sale beauty products hidden in Nordstrom’s Winter Sale.

There are a lot of new products on the market these days, but the ones on this list have been vetted by me, a person who tests products for a living. Or, they’ve been tested by a member of my team. In any case, you can rest assured that these are the products that your winter beauty routine is missing.

They include floral perfumes that aren’t headache-inducing, a lipstick that changed my mind about the entire category, and an eyeliner that has been tested and found to be one of the best waterline-ready liners available right now. Plus, a few products—like Ellis Brooklyn’s Sun Fruit perfume—that deserve a spot in your spring and summer rotation.

All of these are up to 60 percent off in the massive Winter Sale. And if you’re looking for even more discounted goodies, our team rounded up the best designer finds, enough denim to revive your in-office outfits, and the most in-demand spring trends you can (and should) invest in.

Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum (Was $115) $98 at Nordstrom This is my ideal summer fragrance. Not only is the bottle festive for the warmer months, but juicy notes like plum leaves, fresh fig, and orange blossom leave me with a fruity, easy-to-wear scent that instantly warms the skin.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau De Parfum (Was $115) $98 at Nordstrom "If you're tired of the same vanilla gourmands, this scent will change your mind about the fragrance family. With a blend of apple, sugar cane, vanilla, and plum blossom, it's deliciously juicy, fruity, and sweet, all wrapped into one perfume. I've actually been stopped in the street while wearing this." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau De Parfum (Was $115) $98 at Nordstrom "I'm not usually one for floral fragrances, but Ellis Brooklyn cracked the code to get me hooked with Myth. It must be the added warmth from the liquid musks or the uniqueness of the patchouli and cedarwood. In any case, it's an interesting floral I can actually get behind." — Brooke Knappenberger

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick Holiday Trio (Was $150) $105 at Nordstrom I'm not really a lipstick-wearer, but that changed when I tested the Westman Atelier Lip Suedes. I was worried the name "suede" would equal a dry, cracked look, but I was wrong (thank goodness.) Instead, I get a long-lasting color that makes my lips look smooth and soft.

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist (Was $95) $76 at Nordstrom I keep this luxurious-smelling face mist next to my bed at all times. It smells great but also hits my skin with a touch of moisture when I need it before bed. I also use it to revamp my makeup after a long day.

Benefit Cosmetics Big Time Brow Minis Set (Was $22) $17 at Nordstrom I have fairly bushy eyebrows (which I love), but they can be hard to manage. The brow gel in this duo is one of the only things that gives me a flake-free hold. My sister also swears by the pencil, so I'll send that her way. It allows her to fill any spots without the drawn-on look.

BY Rosie Jane Dulce Eau De Parfum (Was $80) $60 at Nordstrom "There’s a time and place for smelling like a bakery, so when the mood strikes, this is the perfume I spritz on. It’s a wonderfully sweet, not cloying vanilla—like vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate bottled up." — Brooke Knappenberger

Peter Thomas Roth Mask + Patch 2-Piece Set (Was $48) $38 at Nordstrom I'm buying this duo for my mom and myself to split. My mom loves the 24K Gold Mask on her dry, mature skin, and I love the eye masks to give my undereyes a boost in the mornings.

MAC Cosmetics Eye-Con Status Mascara + Gel Eyeliner Duo Gift Set (Was $34) $20 at Nordstrom This is really a perfect gift set. The liner is one of Marie Claire's best waterline eyeliners, and the mascara is a personal favorite. I rely on it when I want a mix of length, volume, and ultra-black pigment.

Bobbi Brown Extra Plump Hydrating Lip Oil Duo (Was $44) $36 at Nordstrom If you want juicy-looking lips that are also nourished, try this lip oil duo.

Birthdate Co. The August Birthday Candle (Was $55) $45 at Nordstrom I love giving these as gifts—and yes, there are more dates than just "August 9" on sale right now.

By Rosie Jane Missy Eau De Parfum $60 at Nordstrom "We may be ways away from warm and sunny days, but I can pretend I'm on a beach sipping on a piña colada every time I wear this scent. It's a coconut perfume through and through, with a touch of florals and pineapple for added sweetness. With a few sprays of this fragrance, I guarantee you'll be in a better mood." — Brooke Knappenberger

Leonor Greyl PARIS Huile De Leonor Greyl (Was $60) $51 at Nordstrom This classic hair oil saved my strands during the winter months. I used it to give my hair a boost of moisturizer and shine before I got in the shower, and it was a small change that really made all the difference in protecting my brittle, heat-damaged ends.

Westman Atelier Eye Want Westman Set (Was $59) $37 at Nordstrom Keep this liner and mascara dup on-hand for when you want a cool-girl smudged out look.

Leonor Greyl PARIS Balancing Shampoo (Was $50) $43 at Nordstrom There was a time when my hair would get oily a day after I washed it, so I turned to this balancing shampoo to solve the problem. I'd never tried the brand before but found that it was truly the secret weapon behind solving my hair woes.