Diptyque's Newest Collection Redefines the Fantasy Fragrance Trend

Whether you love candles or perfumes, it's hard to talk about the world of fragrance without mentioning Diptyque. Beloved by celebrities (including noted fan Meghan Markle) and everyday shoppers alike, the French-born brand has been developing its popular scents since 1963. Fans with shelves full of Baies candles have been spoiled lately, between the release of a new summer collection as well as a fleeting archive sale. Now we're in for yet another treat in the form of a twist on the fantasy fragrance trend: Diptyque just released yet another new collection, called Les Essences de Diptyque, which includes five fresh, transportive scents.

Some perfumers create a "fantasy" with aromas evoking elements that aren't found in nature. Diptyque is taking a different approach, capturing aromas you can only experience with the brand's help because they're so elusive in nature. (The brand describes them as "natural treasures that are precious and captivate yet, in terms of scent, are imperceptible to man.") This translates into Corail Oscuro, which is inspired by Venice's coral reefs; Lumamaris, an olfactory interpretation of the mother-of-pearl gemstone; Bois Corsé, a woody fragrance; Lilphéa, an ode to water lilies; and Rose Roche, inspired by the crystal formations known as desert roses.

A look at Diptyque's newest collection. (Image credit: Diptyque)

Taking people to far-flung destinations with the spritz of a perfume requires some expertise. Diptyque called upon renowned perfumers including Fabrice Pellegrin, Alexandra Carlin, Nathalie Cetto, and Olivier Pescheux, who have worked with the likes of Do Son, Givenchy, Burberry, and more, to dream up each dreamy scent.

If the fragrances themselves weren't fantastical enough, their bottles are equally evocative. They were designed by Irish plastics artist Nigel Peake, who customized the designs to channel both the natural world and its "poetic essence." The result is a collection of abstract watercolor designs reminiscent of illustrations in a fairytale book.

Each perfume in the Les Essences de Diptyque collection retails at $330. But if, like me, you're indecisive and equally tempted by all of these offerings, you can also indulge in the Les Essences de Diptyque Discovery Set. The lineup includes 10 ml bottles of each fragrance so you can try before you commit to the full size and the otherworldly scent within.

Shop the Collection

