Diptyque's Newest Collection Redefines the Fantasy Fragrance Trend
"Les Essences de Diptyque" marry magic and nature.
Whether you love candles or perfumes, it's hard to talk about the world of fragrance without mentioning Diptyque. Beloved by celebrities (including noted fan Meghan Markle) and everyday shoppers alike, the French-born brand has been developing its popular scents since 1963. Fans with shelves full of Baies candles have been spoiled lately, between the release of a new summer collection as well as a fleeting archive sale. Now we're in for yet another treat in the form of a twist on the fantasy fragrance trend: Diptyque just released yet another new collection, called Les Essences de Diptyque, which includes five fresh, transportive scents.
Some perfumers create a "fantasy" with aromas evoking elements that aren't found in nature. Diptyque is taking a different approach, capturing aromas you can only experience with the brand's help because they're so elusive in nature. (The brand describes them as "natural treasures that are precious and captivate yet, in terms of scent, are imperceptible to man.") This translates into Corail Oscuro, which is inspired by Venice's coral reefs; Lumamaris, an olfactory interpretation of the mother-of-pearl gemstone; Bois Corsé, a woody fragrance; Lilphéa, an ode to water lilies; and Rose Roche, inspired by the crystal formations known as desert roses.
Taking people to far-flung destinations with the spritz of a perfume requires some expertise. Diptyque called upon renowned perfumers including Fabrice Pellegrin, Alexandra Carlin, Nathalie Cetto, and Olivier Pescheux, who have worked with the likes of Do Son, Givenchy, Burberry, and more, to dream up each dreamy scent.
If the fragrances themselves weren't fantastical enough, their bottles are equally evocative. They were designed by Irish plastics artist Nigel Peake, who customized the designs to channel both the natural world and its "poetic essence." The result is a collection of abstract watercolor designs reminiscent of illustrations in a fairytale book.
Each perfume in the Les Essences de Diptyque collection retails at $330. But if, like me, you're indecisive and equally tempted by all of these offerings, you can also indulge in the Les Essences de Diptyque Discovery Set. The lineup includes 10 ml bottles of each fragrance so you can try before you commit to the full size and the otherworldly scent within.
Shop the Collection
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, politics, culture, and fashion at Marie Claire and at publications including The New York Times, HuffPost Personal, Bustle, Alma, Muskrat Magazine, O'Bheal, and elsewhere. Her personal essay in The New York Times' Modern Love column kickstarted her professional writing career in 2018, and that piece has since been printed in the 2019 revised edition of the Modern Love book. Having studied history, international relations, and film, she has made films on politics and gender equity in addition to writing about cinema for Film Ireland, University College Cork, and on her personal blog, gabrielleulubay.medium.com. Before working with Marie Claire, Gabrielle worked in local government, higher education, and sales, and has resided in four countries and counting. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, and spent two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy.
Deeply political, she believes that skincare, haircare, and sexual wellness are central tenets to one's overall health and fights for them to be taken seriously, especially for people of color. She also loves studying makeup as a means of artistic expression, drawing on her experience as an artist in her analysis of beauty trends. She's based in New York City, where she can be found watching movies or running her art business when she isn't writing. Find her on Twitter at @GabrielleUlubay or on Instagram at @gabrielle.ulubay, or follow her art at @suburban.graffiti.art
-
Hailey Bieber Flashes a Meaningful New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Angelina Jolie Says at 49 She Embraces Feeling "Like an Older Woman Now"
The actress is not shying away from her age.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Scent Lab's First Perfumes Are Making the Body Mist Trend Personal
Introducing Scent Lab's first fragrances: six light mists to blend into your own "potion."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beauty Editors Review Charlotte Tilbury's Mood-Enhancing Perfumes—and Have Mixed Feelings
'Marie Claire' editors tried all six of Charlotte Tilbury's debut scents.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
How to Make Your Perfume Last Longer, According to Fragrance Experts
Smell you later.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
This Valentino Perfume Is the Best Fragrance of 2024, According to Beauty Experts
It's a layerable, floral fragrance.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Diptyque’s Summer Collection Turns a Dreamy Mediterranean Vacation Into a Fragrance
Diptyque's much-anticipated drop is available to shop now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Fendi's First Fragrances Are Designed for Fashion Obsessives
It's finally available to shop.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid's Ôrebella Fragrances Are Here—This Is What a Beauty Editor Really Thinks
All three scents just arrived at Ulta.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
L'Objet's Newest Fragrance Will Transport You to the Mediterranean
L'Objet's new perfume is inspired by orange groves and the sea.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published