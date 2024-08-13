It's not every day a French fragrance brand brings beloved scents back from seasons past. But Diptyque, the luxury French perfume and candle brand, is doing just that with its Archive Sale. For one week only, you can rediscover a select number of fan-favorite fragrances from previous collections before they return to the vault for good on August 18. For an additional treat, Diptyque is throwing in a free mini candle with your purchase of $175 or more with the code VAULT.

The event comes at the perfect time, too. It's mid-August, so you still have time to pick up a new favorite summer perfume for women, like those in Diptyque's summer collection, and put it to work before the official start of fall. It's also a great time to stock up on a few luxury candles before the holiday season arrives. Diptyque's candles are known to be long-lasting, so your entire apartment will smell refreshed in time for the new season.

I spent hours combing through the Archive Sale. After assessing nearly 80 products, I selected my top 10. Ahead, shop my favorite limited-edition scents. Don't wait before adding your favorites to your cart—these fragrances and candles will be gone for good before you know it.

Diptyque Ilio - Eau De Toilette $180 at Diptyque For those holding on to warm weather for dear life, a summery fragrance like Diptyque's Ilio will have you feeling sun-drenched year-round. This perfume is a tribute to relaxing vacations on the Mediterranean with a blend of fruity notes like pear, bergamot, jasmine, and iris.

Diptyque Citrouille (Pumpkin) Classic Candle $74 at Diptyque It's mid-August, which means it's almost pumpkin spice latte season. Get into the spirit with this classic fall-scented candle. It's inspired by pumpkin pie and has notes of chestnut, spices, and a bite of fresh fruit.

Diptyque Sapin (Pine Tree) Classic Candle - Holiday Edition $78 at Diptyque A classic pine candle is a must-have in wintertime. It fakes the scent of a genuine Christmas tree and immediately sets a wintery tone. Rest assured, Diptyque's take on the familiar scent is complex, with the addition of a warm floral mimosa.

Diptyque Do Son Eau De Parfum - Limited Colored Edition $230 at Diptyque This perfume will stand out in your perfume collection for more than one reason. The bottle is eye-catching, and the fragrance is a fresher, aquatic take on florals with notes of tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine inspired by summers spent in Vietnam.

Diptyque Étincelles (Spark) Classic Candle - Holiday Edition $78 at Diptyque Anytime the holidays roll around, I pull out a holiday candle. For this season, I'm eyeing Diptyque's Étincelles, a lush, smokey blend of wood fire, chocolate, and coffee notes. The pretty star-adorned jar serves as holiday decor, too.

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau De Toilette - Limited Edition $180 at Diptyque Rose perfumes may get a bad rap for smelling too mature, but that's not what you get with Diptyque's Eau Rose. This fragrance combines notes inspired by the entire flower, from the delicate petals to the thorny stem and lush leaves. The result is a fragrance that's unexpected, luxurious, and a bit whimsical.

Diptyque Neige (Snow) Classic Candle - Holiday Edition $78 at Diptyque This holiday candle, named Neige, is reminiscent of a winter landscape. Fresh heliotrope and white musk notes paint an image of a snow-covered forest. If you do not like sweet or spicy fragrances, this luxurious candle is likely more your speed.

Diptyque Lemongrass & Geranium - Summer Body Spray With Essential Oils $58 at Diptyque Body sprays are the perfect match for anyone with a sensitive nose. They're also great if you prefer light perfumes. This one is inspired by the natural greenery of summer, with notes of lemongrass, geranium, and eucalyptus, plus a touch of florals with neroli and orange blossom. The best part? It repels mosquitos!

Diptyque Baies (Berries) Classic Candle - Dancing Ovals Collection $74 at Diptyque Consider this fruity scent for a candle that works for every occasion and season. It combines notes of tart blackcurrant berries with a touch of rose. The geometric pattern on this bottle also serves as decor.

Set of 3 Small Candles - Holiday Edition $150 at Diptyque Why buy one candle when you can buy three? This set includes some of the best scents for the holiday season, from just-baked cookies and classic pine needles to fallen snow. Each jar is covered in real gold and meant to look like a gemstone, making this a beautiful gift option.