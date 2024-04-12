Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, I like options. But not just a depth of shade ranges, I like a variety of finishes that offer limitless looks. Enter: Dolce & Gabbana's Eye Dare You! Multi-finish Eyes and Cheeks Palette. It contains twelve colors, from subtle neutrals to vibrant pinks, displaying a healthy mix of mattes, shimmers, and glitter shadows. As the name indicates, the palette is for multi-use lovers. The black gel is meant to double as eyeliner, the bright pink can be used as a blush, and the shimmers can function as soft-focus highlighters. Simply put, if you lead a hectic life, this lineup is for you.

At first glance, the mix of shades and finishes seemed great, but I'm skeptical of multi-use palettes. I find the formulas sit funny on my skin when used in ways other than eyeshadow. But, because Dolce & Gabbana promises versatility, a long-lasting, high color payoff, I decided to give it a shot.

The Dolce & Gabbana Eye Dare You! palette boasts a diverse collection of shades that work for everyday routines and statement looks alike. (Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

Why I'm Obsessed

Before opening this palette, I was forced to appreciate the packaging. The palette comes in a heavy black and gold case with the Dolce & Gabbana logo emblazoned on the front. As if that weren't enough, a detachable gold chain allows users to clip it to any bag, keychain or belt loop.

Practically speaking, having it hang on my side doesn't make the most sense; I'm constantly on public transit—what if someone bumps into me and it spills in the ground? However, keeping in on the inside of my tote makes the most sense for me. Typically, I rummage through the abyss of my bag, tossing items aside as I go, to find my makeup palette. But now, I can clip my palette to the zipper of one of my tote's inner compartments to stay organized. I also appreciate peeking at the luxurious emblem inside of my bag. I feel so special!

In terms of the palette itself, I was immediately impressed. The product stays true to its promises of providing highly pigmented colors. All of them—even the colors lighter than my skin tone—showed up as advertised with just one swipe. The glitters were much easier to incorporate into an everyday look than I expected. I could create a soft, work-friendly wash with one layer but easily build up the shimmer for nighttime.

One Saturday afternoon, I created a subtly shimmery look by layering "Outrageous," a silver glitter, over my otherwise matte look. The next day, I used that same shade to make a dramatic smoky eye so luminescent that it could be seen halfway across the room. My favorite shade by far is "Impulsive," a swirly-looking hue that the brand describes as "melange bronze." It incorporates hints of brown, gold, and yellow, making it multi-dimensional enough to be worn independently.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other favorites include "Spoiled," a buildable pink that looks great on my brown eyes—but also makes me look naturally sun-kissed when used as a blush. "Slick" and "Outrageous" can double as highlighters if you're in a bind. The pigmented black color, "Wanted," can be used as an eyeshadow or gel liner, and the palette's dual-ended brush has the precision of a newly sharpened pencil.

The Eye Dare You! palette can create a multitude of styles, including this muted, contoured purple look that's perfect for spring. (Image credit: Gabrielle Ulubay)

Speaking of the brush, it's an unsung hero of the palette. The pointy end can be used as eyeliner, lining the outer edge and upper lid in darker shades (my go-to's are "Unapologetic," a matte taupe, and "Provocative," a matte purple). Meanwhile, the fatter side of the brush is perfect for adding a base shade (like the matte nude "Scheming"). I'd rely on my at-home extensive collection of brushes for especially intricate eye looks, but this add-on is more than sufficient in a pinch.

Eye Dare You! has become my new travel companion (yes, even on the train), offering a world of color possibilities. More importantly, it's turned me into a multi-use palette convert, and I will be forever thankful.