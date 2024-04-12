Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.
The Promise
When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, I like options. But not just a depth of shade ranges, I like a variety of finishes that offer limitless looks. Enter: Dolce & Gabbana's Eye Dare You! Multi-finish Eyes and Cheeks Palette. It contains twelve colors, from subtle neutrals to vibrant pinks, displaying a healthy mix of mattes, shimmers, and glitter shadows. As the name indicates, the palette is for multi-use lovers. The black gel is meant to double as eyeliner, the bright pink can be used as a blush, and the shimmers can function as soft-focus highlighters. Simply put, if you lead a hectic life, this lineup is for you.
At first glance, the mix of shades and finishes seemed great, but I'm skeptical of multi-use palettes. I find the formulas sit funny on my skin when used in ways other than eyeshadow. But, because Dolce & Gabbana promises versatility, a long-lasting, high color payoff, I decided to give it a shot.
Why I'm Obsessed
Before opening this palette, I was forced to appreciate the packaging. The palette comes in a heavy black and gold case with the Dolce & Gabbana logo emblazoned on the front. As if that weren't enough, a detachable gold chain allows users to clip it to any bag, keychain or belt loop.
Practically speaking, having it hang on my side doesn't make the most sense; I'm constantly on public transit—what if someone bumps into me and it spills in the ground? However, keeping in on the inside of my tote makes the most sense for me. Typically, I rummage through the abyss of my bag, tossing items aside as I go, to find my makeup palette. But now, I can clip my palette to the zipper of one of my tote's inner compartments to stay organized. I also appreciate peeking at the luxurious emblem inside of my bag. I feel so special!
In terms of the palette itself, I was immediately impressed. The product stays true to its promises of providing highly pigmented colors. All of them—even the colors lighter than my skin tone—showed up as advertised with just one swipe. The glitters were much easier to incorporate into an everyday look than I expected. I could create a soft, work-friendly wash with one layer but easily build up the shimmer for nighttime.
One Saturday afternoon, I created a subtly shimmery look by layering "Outrageous," a silver glitter, over my otherwise matte look. The next day, I used that same shade to make a dramatic smoky eye so luminescent that it could be seen halfway across the room. My favorite shade by far is "Impulsive," a swirly-looking hue that the brand describes as "melange bronze." It incorporates hints of brown, gold, and yellow, making it multi-dimensional enough to be worn independently.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Other favorites include "Spoiled," a buildable pink that looks great on my brown eyes—but also makes me look naturally sun-kissed when used as a blush. "Slick" and "Outrageous" can double as highlighters if you're in a bind. The pigmented black color, "Wanted," can be used as an eyeshadow or gel liner, and the palette's dual-ended brush has the precision of a newly sharpened pencil.
Speaking of the brush, it's an unsung hero of the palette. The pointy end can be used as eyeliner, lining the outer edge and upper lid in darker shades (my go-to's are "Unapologetic," a matte taupe, and "Provocative," a matte purple). Meanwhile, the fatter side of the brush is perfect for adding a base shade (like the matte nude "Scheming"). I'd rely on my at-home extensive collection of brushes for especially intricate eye looks, but this add-on is more than sufficient in a pinch.
Eye Dare You! has become my new travel companion (yes, even on the train), offering a world of color possibilities. More importantly, it's turned me into a multi-use palette convert, and I will be forever thankful.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
The Best Leather Jackets Keep It Simple
Fashion insiders weigh in on their favorite styles.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Travis Kelce Receives His College Diploma and Celebrates in the Most Travis Kelce Way Possible
No one can argue that the NFL tight end isn’t unapologetically himself.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Serena Williams Reacts to Being on More Than One "Worst Dressed Lists"
Don't hold your breath for an apology, folks.
By Danielle Campoamor Published