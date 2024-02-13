It’s no surprise when fashion players decide to try their hand in the beauty space—the luxury beauty market is predicted to be worth upwards of $87 million in just four year’s time. This month alone, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga announced plans to ramp up their expansion into the cosmetics and fragrance arena, while Prada effectively launched an entire range of color cosmetics and skincare to industry approval. Now, Dundas is following suit—and they're targeting Gen Z, a young, but promising set of spenders.

The fashion label, which was responsible for several of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour outfits, released a grand total of five products exclusively on Revolve and Amazon today. The range includes: Bronzing Tint Cream ($45), Undercover Enhancer ($29), Bronzer ($32), Eye Pencil ($18), and Pumped Lip Moisture ($23).

Co-founder Peter Dundas exclusively tells Marie Claire that entering beauty was a natural evolution. “When I do a fashion show, the makeup is key," he explains. "It’s not just the clothes or the accessories, but what is going to make the woman or man look beautiful?”

The Dundas Beauty Bronzer is available in six shades. (Image credit: Dundas)

Inclusivity is the hallmark of the pointedly yellow-hued line. Not only did Dundas and co-founder Evangelo Bousis want the makeup products to be gender fluid, but they also sought to make products that felt accessible and approachable—regardless of skill level. “Part of looking glamorous is to look effortless,” the brand founders say. “We wanted something that was really flawless but easy to do.”

The easy-going, “for everyone” brand is poised to be a hit with younger shoppers. “Our collaboration with Revolve really gave us the option to target a younger girl,” Bousis adds. “The Revolve customer is so on point with the brand ethos of looking sexy and happy and glamorous—this makeup is just another extension of that. It just made so much sense.”

To shop the new range, and discover the founders’ favorites, scroll ahead.

Hydratan Tinted Moisturizer $45 at Revolve “It's so good because there's like all this hyaluronic acid in it. You don't need moisturizer and it doesn't cake, which is key. It's like super sheer with great coverage,” says Bousis.

Pumped Lip Moisture $23 at Revolve “I carry this around like a chapstick and use it that way as well,” says Dundas. “It feels great. I love it.” It’s a balm texture that’s not too overly shiny, so it has near-universal appeal.

Day To Night Eye Pencil $18 at Revolve “This baby is great,” Dundas adds. “It might be my favorite.” On one end, you’ll find a black hue perfect for creating a cat eye or dramatizing eye makeup. Flip it over and you’ll find a white pencil ideal for brightening—just drag it along your lower lash line.

Bronzer Anonymous - Step 2 $32 at Revolve With six different shades, one of which contains a pretty gold shimmer, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect hue. You will need a fluffy powder brush for this one—just dust the hollows of your cheeks, under your jawline, and your forehead for a bit of bronze.