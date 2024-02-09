I'm sure I'm not alone in saying that all I've ever dreamed of is the fragrance equivalent of Miu Miu ballerina flats. Think: a sweet and dainty topper to any outfit. Soon, that vision will likely become a reality.

On Friday, February 9, Prada and L’Oréal announced they have entered a long-term agreement for the creation, development, and distribution of luxury beauty products under the Miu Miu brand. The first step in the plan—new fragrances developed and distributed by L'Oréal Luxe—is set to launch in 2025.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with a distinctive and leading beauty player such as L’Oréal. This new chapter will sustain the brand’s growth and help to further untap Miu Miu’s full potential in the category," Miu Miu CEO Benedetta Petruzzo said in a press release.

Picture the essence of Miu Miu ballerinas in a bottle. (Not the exact smell though, thank you.) (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the beloved brand currently has a number of fragrances available, they were developed with multinational beauty company Coty. The new move is the latest step in the Prada's happy partnership with L'Oréal. The two companies formerly collaborated on the successful launch of Prada's Color and Skin lines in January.

“Over the past years, we have successfully established a very strong partnership with Prada teams. We are now thrilled to welcome Miu Miu and unleash together its outstanding potential in beauty," Cyril Chapuy, President of L'Oréal Luxe, shared. "With its unique positioning, fueled by limitless creativity and experimentation, Miu Miu will perfectly complement L’Oréal Luxe’s portfolio of iconic brands and reinforce our worldwide leadership in Fragrances."

Miu Miu is the latest luxury brand to make moves in beauty. Just yesterday, Kering announced that in-house fragrances for Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga are in the early stages of development.

Miu Miu's new fragrances are expected to arrive on shelves by 2025. This post will be updated with more information about the scent, price, packaging, and more as it becomes available.