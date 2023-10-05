The Cult-Favorite Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is $100 Off Right Now

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Oftentimes, when I find myself staring longingly at the perfectly smooth blowouts of celebrities I wonder how I can replicate it at home. Is it magic? Is it a team of highly-trained hair stylists? It's likely the latter, but time and again those stylists use Dyson hair tools to create that hair magic. Celebrities from Lady Gaga to Ice Spice count themselves as Dyson fans because their products deliver insane results. Well, thanks to a great Amazon sale, you don't need a celebrity-sized budget to recreate salon-quality looks at home.

Every great hairstyle starts with a fantastic blow dryer, and the Dyson Supersonic Origin is one of the best in the business. Originally priced at $400, the cult-favorite hair dryer is currently on sale for $300 ahead of Amazon's Big Deals Day, plus you even get free one-day shipping with Prime. If you've been considering this splurge for a while, are in need of a gift for a friend, or are simply desperate for a hair dryer upgrade, now's the time to hit "add to cart."

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer (Was $400) $300 at Amazon

If you're wondering what the big deal is about this hair dryer, allow me to tell you. First and foremost, it dries hair fast without any heat damage thanks to its Air Multiplier™ technology that delivers high-pressured airflow. It also has intelligent heat control that measures air temperature over 40 times a second to ensure even less damage. With four heat settings, three speed settings, and a cool shot option, this hair dryer works for whatever style you have in mind. In short, hair comes out smoother, shinier, and less damaged, and who doesn't want all of that?

For the no-frills type of hairdresser, the Dyson Supersonic Origin really is the hair dryer for you. It also comes with a magnetic Styling Concentrator attachment, which can create simple and smooth styles like a bouncy '90s blowout. All in all, this is a sale that doesn't come around too often, and there's no telling how long this great deal will last, so we suggest acting fast.

