Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you’ve ever looked at a celebrity with perfectly coiffed hair and thought I wish I could do that, you’ve probably heard of or tried at least one of Dyson’s hair tools. The A-lister-adored brand has come out with several high-profile launches in recent years that deliver salon-quality hairstyles at home. However, if you’re not a bona fide hairdresser and are just looking for a really great hair dryer—without all the fancy attachments—Dyson’s latest launch is for you. Meet the Dyson Supersonic Origin, a pared-back (and less expensive!) blow dryer with the same power and look as its best-selling, cult-favorite older sibling.
The Dyson Supersonic Origin, which launched today August 16 exclusively on Dyson’s website, retails for $399.99. The set includes just the Supersonic dryer and the universally-adored Styling Concentrator attachment. The original best-selling Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, for reference, costs $429.99 and comes with five attachments including the Concentrator. You can shop it now in a classic black-and-silver colorway, a far cry from the vibrant red or purple options that have been launched previously at retailers like Nordstrom.
The brand-new Supersonic Origin is designed for anyone looking to achieve simple hairstyles at home. Think: a bouncy ‘90s blowout with the help of a round brush, or a sleek, frizz-free finished look. This new device still has all the power and technology of the Supersonic but comes in a far more travel-friendly format.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Meghan Markle is Gorgeous on a Belated Birthday Outing with Friends
She turned 42 earlier this month and is keeping the celebrations going.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Is Edie Flowers of 'Painkiller' Based On a Real Person?
Edie, played by Uzo Aduba, is inspired by the real-life prosecutors who sought justice for devastated families and communities in the midst of the crisis.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Fani Willis, the DA Prosecuting Trump, Has a Storied History of Intense, High-Profile Cases
She's been investigating the former president for more than two years.
By Brooke Knappenberger