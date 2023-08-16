Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve ever looked at a celebrity with perfectly coiffed hair and thought I wish I could do that, you’ve probably heard of or tried at least one of Dyson’s hair tools. The A-lister-adored brand has come out with several high-profile launches in recent years that deliver salon-quality hairstyles at home. However, if you’re not a bona fide hairdresser and are just looking for a really great hair dryer—without all the fancy attachments—Dyson’s latest launch is for you. Meet the Dyson Supersonic Origin, a pared-back (and less expensive!) blow dryer with the same power and look as its best-selling, cult-favorite older sibling.

The Dyson Supersonic Origin, which launched today August 16 exclusively on Dyson’s website, retails for $399.99. The set includes just the Supersonic dryer and the universally-adored Styling Concentrator attachment. The original best-selling Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, for reference, costs $429.99 and comes with five attachments including the Concentrator. You can shop it now in a classic black-and-silver colorway, a far cry from the vibrant red or purple options that have been launched previously at retailers like Nordstrom.

The brand-new Supersonic Origin is designed for anyone looking to achieve simple hairstyles at home. Think: a bouncy ‘90s blowout with the help of a round brush, or a sleek, frizz-free finished look. This new device still has all the power and technology of the Supersonic but comes in a far more travel-friendly format.