The Dyson Supersonic™ r Blow Dryer Is the Brand's Lightest, Most Precise Styling Tool Yet
The brand is bringing pro-level technology to your home with its new $570 launch.
Few haircare brands have changed my beauty routine like Dyson has. The Dyson Airwrap is the only hair tool my less-than-nimble hands can maneuver to create bouncy curls, while the Dyson Supersonic Nural blow dryer gives me silky smooth, shiny strands in minutes, without the added heat damage. Just when I thought the cult-favorite brand had reached the height of at-home hair styling technology, Dyson outdid themselves again with the release of its newest blow dryer, the Dyson Supersonic r.
Dyson's blow dryers have long been hailed as some of the very best on the market, but the latest addition to the brand's lineup is unlike any of its predecessors. In fact, the Dyson Supersonic r is the first and only hair tool from the brand to bring salon-level styling to consumers at home.
The tool, which was previously only available to licensed pros, uses a revolutionary new ergonomic format—its "r" shape—to offer the most precise styling possible. Coming in at 20 percent lighter and 30 percent smaller than Dyson's other styling tools, the Supersonic r has three precise airflow settings and four heat modes all within a thumb's reach. After each blow-drying session, you'll achieve a salon-quality finish thanks to its ultra-precise heat and airflow.
The launch stands out from the rest of the Supersonic lineup even further with its new streamlined heater, the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor, which allows for more even heating and less (if any) heat damage. Then there's the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors in each attachment. These chips communicate from the attachment to the machine and then automatically adjust the temperature and airflow to best suit that attachment. What's more, the attachments remember your preferred settings, saving you time when you turn your dryer on next.
You can shop the Dyson Supersonic r blow dryer in a luxe Ceramic Pink colorway, a new entry for the brand. You can have your pick from attachments, too, including a pro concentrator for focused airflow, a powerful air attachment for quick styling, a wide-tooth comb attachment for tighter curls and coils, and a diffuser to define textured hair. With a price tag of $570, it's the most expensive product of Dyson's lineup of blow dryers, but considering it brings the kind of shiny styles you would only receive at the salon, I'd say it's well worth the investment.
The Dyson Supersonic r will be available to shop exclusively on Dyson.com on March 6.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
