Elizabeth Debicki’s Glossy Emmys Makeup Is Princess Diana-Coded

Nobody looks quite like Princess Diana—except Elizabeth Debicki, who plays her. The Crown actress, who just won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, is taking her resemblance to the royal onto the red carpet.

The actress’s glossy makeup appears to be a nod to Princess Diana’s classic and elegant aesthetic—right down to the pale pink lip shade, a tried and true hue for the late royal. “I wanted to focus on the perfect pout with a glossy center while keeping her skin dewy and light,” makeup artist Misha Shahzada exclusively shares with Marie Claire. “The hues were pinks and nudes, which complimented Elizabeth’s skin tone nicely.”

Princess Diana favored pale pink lipstick, only occasionally swapping it out for brighter shades. (Image credit: Getty)

The resulting peachy-pink color came from a concoction of three separate shades: “I started with the Rouge Dior Balm in #000 Diornatural for lip prep, then I lined and filled her lips Rouge Dior Contour Lip Pencil in shade #259 Nude Ribbon, and topped off the center of her lips with Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in shade #001 Pink,” she adds.

The key to keeping this high-shine finish on— from the red carpet to the Emmys stage is adding a coating of liner to the body of the lips. “It gives a lipstick feel while keeping the lips extra hydrated.”

Debicki's dress was also Christian Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Debicki did not chop her hair into a pixie for this event, she did work with hairstylist DJ Quintero to ensure it was off her neck in a Princess Diana fashion. He swooped her blonde strands into an “effortless” French twist and applied the KERASILK Taming Balm to smooth down any flyaways.

To get this look—and shop pretty pink lipsticks that would have Princess Diana’s stamp of approval—scroll ahead.

Dior Rouge Dior Lip Balm $49 at Sephora

Dior Rouge Dior Contour No-Transfer Lip Liner Pencil $35 at Sephora

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss $40 at Sephora

Kerasilk Taming Balm | Nourishes & Hydrates Strands | Instantly Smooths & Softens Hair | With Heat Protection | for Coarse, Frizzy & Unruly Hair | 75ml $36 at Amazon