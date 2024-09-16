Elizabeth Debicki’s Glossy Emmys Makeup Is Princess Diana-Coded
Get the exclusive breakdown on 'The Crown' actress’s glam.
Nobody looks quite like Princess Diana—except Elizabeth Debicki, who plays her. The Crown actress, who just won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, is taking her resemblance to the royal onto the red carpet.
The actress’s glossy makeup appears to be a nod to Princess Diana’s classic and elegant aesthetic—right down to the pale pink lip shade, a tried and true hue for the late royal. “I wanted to focus on the perfect pout with a glossy center while keeping her skin dewy and light,” makeup artist Misha Shahzada exclusively shares with Marie Claire. “The hues were pinks and nudes, which complimented Elizabeth’s skin tone nicely.”
The resulting peachy-pink color came from a concoction of three separate shades: “I started with the Rouge Dior Balm in #000 Diornatural for lip prep, then I lined and filled her lips Rouge Dior Contour Lip Pencil in shade #259 Nude Ribbon, and topped off the center of her lips with Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in shade #001 Pink,” she adds.
The key to keeping this high-shine finish on— from the red carpet to the Emmys stage is adding a coating of liner to the body of the lips. “It gives a lipstick feel while keeping the lips extra hydrated.”
While Debicki did not chop her hair into a pixie for this event, she did work with hairstylist DJ Quintero to ensure it was off her neck in a Princess Diana fashion. He swooped her blonde strands into an “effortless” French twist and applied the KERASILK Taming Balm to smooth down any flyaways.
To get this look—and shop pretty pink lipsticks that would have Princess Diana’s stamp of approval—scroll ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
