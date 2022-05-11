Worth It: Fueguia 1833's Rosa de la Patagonia

Welcome back to Worth It, a bi-weekly breakdown of the new beauty products we’ve tested and adored: We're talking that drain-it-to-the-bottom-and-tell-my-friends-I’ve-found-The-One kind of love. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

Fueguia 1833 Rosa De La Patagonia $747 at fueguia.eu

The Promise

Rosa de la Patagonia is a tribute to the Patagonia Mountains of Argentina, where the Fueguia 1833 founder Julian Bedel was born and raised. The scent has oud top notes with a smoky, woody base that perfectly mixes with charcoal and rose scents, leaving a subtle, musky floral fragrance that’s designed to conjure visions of South America's natural landscape.

The scent, like all of Fueguia 1833's selections, is also cruelty-free and organic, so you can enjoy wearing it while confident that your purchase is good for both you and the world around you.

Why I'm Obsessed

I’m a rose fragrance aficionado, with an entire shelf dedicated to bottles of the classic floral scent. But I also love musky, oaky scents, and I’ve even dabbled with wearing men's cologne. It can be challenging balancing these preferences, so when I discovered that Fueguia 1833's Rosa De La Patagonia ($812) set out to do just that, I was over the moon.

First, I have to mention the beautiful presentation. It’s wrapped in a map of South America and encased in a lovingly carved wooden box. As someone who grew up loving the Pirates of the Caribbean films, I found this touch to be absolutely delightful.

The smell didn’t transport me to the Southern hemisphere, but the carefully crafted multi-layered notes are something I thought only existed in my dreams: floral, but not too feminine, deep, complex, and full-bodied—summoning the smell of a peated whiskey or scotch—without being too overwhelming. It's the perfect year-round scent, with floral notes for spring and summer, and a woody musk for the colder months. I’ve found my new signature scent.

This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Marie Claire.