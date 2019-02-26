I'm legitimately a happier woman with these in my life.
Fragrance and I have this thing going on, and we've been going strong for some time now. This is how it goes: I'll date my favorites for a while, then break up with them when a hot new fragrance comes along with a scent that instantly steals my heart—it's complicated, I know, but it works.
The onset of 2019 has brought with it a new fresh crop of fragrances I've been courting, and I need to talk about them. It's quite impossible to choose one favorite, so I plan on keeping all 12 of the below in rotation for now. Whether you're attracted to fresh florals or strong and woody musk scents, one of the below will grab your attention. I'm apologizing in advance for making you splurge, but I promise once your nose catches a whiff you won't have one regret. Plus, "you smell so good" is one of the highest compliments, and who doesn't love compliments?
Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette, $126
Do "countrysides" and the idea of a "a nap under the trees in the park of an old villa" entice you? If so, the brand says that's what this fresh, citrusy scent will remind you of, and I'm confirming that's true. It's my ideal good morning scent because the notes of kalmansi accord, coriander, and musk wake me up and put me in a pleasant, relaxed mood.
Tom Ford Arabian Wood Eau de Parfum, $320
This has been my ultimate Boss Lady scent of 2019 thus far. A quick spritz of the exotic blend of rich florals, spices, precious woods and orris make me feel empowered and in charge. It is not subtle or soft by any means—it's more mysterious and alluring. I must add that whenever I wear this bold, slightly unisex scent, I'm a male magnet.
Gucci The Alchemist's Garden A Song for the Rose Eau de Parfum, $330
After you get over this gorgeous bottle, you'll fall even more in love with its scent. Bulgarian rose is the focal point of this feminine fragrance, making it perfect to apply whenever you want to feel like the most put-together, high-class lady.
Proenza Schouler Arizona Collector Edition, $100
What happens when an unexpected mix of cactus flower and creamy orris accord collide? This fierce fragrance that smells like a garden full of your favorite flowers. What's even more dope is that this bottle comes with the chicest, leather pouch. Yes, your perfume deserves a cute purse, too.
Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Extreme Limited Edition Spray & Its Clutch, $315
You can't talk about this fragrance without talking about its iconic name: "Good Girl Gone Bad." We all have those moods, and this scent is made specially for one of those nights. Incorporating powerful florals like rose, orange blossom, Egyptian jasmine sambac, and narcissus, this boldly packaged bottle is badass in the best way. It also comes with a snake-adorned clutch, making this even more of the ideal accessory.
Malin + Goetz Stem Eau De Parfum, $95
Expect this fresh-smelling fragrance to engulf your senses with crisp top notes of mandarin leaves, wild freesia greens and hyacinth florets. A whiff of this will mentally transport you to the most gorgeous land of greenery, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. I reach for this scent on days when New York City's concrete jungle feels overwhelming.
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Toilette, $102
This dainty-looking perfume is the perfect representation of what's inside the bottle. Using key notes of mandarin, roses, and lily this feminine fragrance makes you wish spring was already here. It's a warm floral that smells refreshing rather than overpowering.
Ouai Haircare Eau de Parfum Rue St. Honoré, $56
Have you ever loved how a hair product smells so much you wish it could be a fragrance? Same. Well, our wish is Ouai's command. The brand dreamed up this floral fragrance, which is inspired by its popular hair oil, and it smells heavenly. I'd compare the floral accords of violet, gardenia, and white musk to the comforting smell of fresh laundry on a Sunday morning.
Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Flowerful Eau de Toilette, $108
"For this new story of Amo, my initial idea was to depict a rainbow garden, full of sparkling and blooming flowers, " Ferragmo said in a statement. This rainbow, galactic battle is a beauty and carries exactly that: a captivating scent with notes of pink peony, jasmine and plum blossom that will linger on your skin for hours.
Krigler Extraordinaire Camelia 209 Perfume, $475
I was handed this fragrance a month ago, and haven't been able to put it down since. I truly feel like it was made for me, and it may be made for you, too—so you're welcome for sharing the wealth. It is a magical blend of cardamom, pink peppercorn, chinese tea, cedar, musk, lemon, and vanilla that smells like absolute perfection. There's really no other way to describe it. It's worth noting that not a day goes by where I'm not complimented on my perfume when I'm wearing this.
Byredo Unnamed EDP, $165
With this innovative scent Byredo proves that naming a fragrance yourself is way more fun (and a little stressful, not going to lie). I'm not going to spill what this secret scent smells like because it's meant to be your own interpretation. We should really view every fragrance this way. "You must only close your eyes to view the film of your own emotions. No need to attach a gender to this creation," the brand advises.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Légère Eau de Parfum Spray, $68
When a scent is in a stiletto that looks as good as this, you know it's going to be good. Carolina Herrera centered this fragrance around female empowerment and celebrating strong women. The oriental floral accords of Mandarin, jasmine, green pear, sandalwood, and tonka bean smell like a bouquet you never want to stop blooming.
