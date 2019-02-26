Fragrance and I have this thing going on, and we've been going strong for some time now. This is how it goes: I'll date my favorites for a while, then break up with them when a hot new fragrance comes along with a scent that instantly steals my heart—it's complicated, I know, but it works.

The onset of 2019 has brought with it a new fresh crop of fragrances I've been courting, and I need to talk about them. It's quite impossible to choose one favorite, so I plan on keeping all 12 of the below in rotation for now. Whether you're attracted to fresh florals or strong and woody musk scents, one of the below will grab your attention. I'm apologizing in advance for making you splurge, but I promise once your nose catches a whiff you won't have one regret. Plus, "you smell so good" is one of the highest compliments, and who doesn't love compliments?