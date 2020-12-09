Sure, eight hours of sleep, a balanced, nutritious diet, and a completely stress-free life is what we need. But life is not necessarily set up that way—and our poor eyes suffer from lack of all of the above. And one of the most tell-tale signs that you've been living a little too hard? The purple half moons that sit below your eyes. If you wake up with dark, shadowy circles under your eyes, it could mean a few different things. "Under-eye circles may be caused by a variety of different factors, and identifying your specific type of factor will determine the best way to treat it," NYC-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner MD explains.

For some the situation is environmental, but for others, the issue lies under the skin. For example, shadows could mean there's a barrier between the smoothness of your under eye and cheek area, according to Zeichner. "This causes a shadow that you perceive as darkness," he explains. "If this is your issue, you may be a candidate for injectables from your dermatologist. Or, look for over-the-counter creams that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which helps with hydration and plumps under-eye skin."

Zeichner points out that dark circles can also come from pigmentation problems. "In some cases, because of age, inflammation, and sun exposure, you may have true pigment deposited under the eye leading to darkness. If this is the case, look for vitamin C-containing creams, which interfere with abnormal pigment production and can help brighten pigmentation." Another key to preventing sun damage: sunscreen, but you already know that. But when it comes to a quick fix for the undereye blues, a simple eye cream can be game-changing. Here, Marie Claire editors and Zeichner share the best eye creams for kicking dark circles to the curb.