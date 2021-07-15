Stop shortchanging your shower experience: Your caddy can use a shiny new body wash, ready to douse your skin in loads of hydration and leave it feeling softer than ever. Sure, one might think that body wash isn't the sexiest skincare product out there, but that's just not true anymore! Body wash formulas are more luxurious than ever, and it's important to put thought behind the ingredients you're putting on your skin below the neck, which should not come secondary to the skin on your face. (If your skin is dry and sensitive, check out our list of the best soothing and replenishing body washes.)

How important is body wash?

Very. If you've got summer body acne that just won't seem to budge, an effective body wash can add an added layer of offense when battling stubborn pimples and those annoying AF keratosis pilaris bumps. Even better, a really good body wash goes beyond simple skin benefits; it can aid in your moment of self-care in the shower where you reflect, meditate, and think on all your best ideas (a scientifically proven fact!). So whether you're dealing with eczema, in need of a detoxifying treatment, or searching for a cleaner formula, we've rounded up the best of the best body washes at every single price point to indulge in. Your shower will never be the same.

The Body-Oil-Body-Wash Hybrid Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash $18.00 at glossier.com If you belong to the body oil club like me (move over, lotion), you'll enjoy the soft slip of this silky lather that hugs your skin with hydrating, nourishing oils. It turns frothy once activated by water and is ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin in need of extra moisture.

The Daily Detox Dove Purifying Detox Deep Cleanse & Skin Renewal Body Wash $5.99 at target.com This drugstore star has a new-and-improved formula of skin-purifying ingredients and natural nutrients, like green clay, to deep-clean your pores if you deal with acne or skin sensitivities. It's meant to feel like a "daily detox" you'll look forward to.

The Floral Lover's Dream Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Body & Hand Wash $42.00 at nordstrom.com The beloved fragrance house is here to spark your shower's senses, too. With fresh floral notes of lily, lemon and bluebell all you'll have to do is close your eyes then imagine you're frolicking through fields of wild flowers "misted with dew," as the brand notes.

The Collagen-Filled Formula Olay Body Wash with Vitamin B3 and Collagen $7.99 at target.com If you're looking for a little more than a simple cleanse, try this body wash that offers a firming treatment thanks to its vitamin B3 and collagen-filled formula. Collagen, which is one of the common ingredients found in skincare, is credited for improving elasticity for firmer, younger-looking skin. Praise be—you can enjoy the benefits of collagen in body wash form.

The Firming Formula Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $10.00 at sephora.com Creamy, dreamy, and absolutely glorious-smelling. Cupuaçu butter keeps skin supple and and helps promote elasticity, and a hit of the pistachio-caramel fragrance the Brazilian brand is known for almost functions as a pre-perfume.

The Major Steal Native Body Wash $8.00 at nativecos.com Light, refreshing, and budget-friendly—we're in. And it comes in twelve (!) scents so you can mix and match.

The Insta-Famous Body Wash Nécessaire The Body Wash $25.00 at necessaire.com It's time to get your skin and shower acquainted with the newest Nécessaire scent to sweep you off your feet: bergamot. You're looking at one of the most Insta-famous body washes of all time to up your shower's shelf game: exhibit A, B, and C. The brand (who also formulated a best-selling sex gel) making body wash cool again created a vitamin and oil-packed body cleanser with a foamy lather that smells like a spicy floral.

Acqua Di Parma Bath and Shower Gel $14.06 at amazon.com If you can't make it to the Italian coast this summer, consider this vibrant bottle your virtual ticket. The coconut oil in the formula icleanses and conditions, and the bergamot, lemon, and bitter orange fragrance smells like a warm breeze blowing through a citrus grove.

The Bump Buster Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash $18.00 at sephora.com If you're one of those people who prepare for a wash of body acne the second you start sweating in the sun, this one's for you. Fruit enzymes and an acid blend help unclog your pores and smooth out those pesky blemishes and bump.

The Objet D'art Chanel Limited Edition Factory 5 Collection The Shower Gel $75.00 at chanel.com Ok, it's a splurge, but come on. Not only is its fragrance a classic, but the packaging is so chic it's practically a little piece of home decor for your tub.

The Purest of Them All Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Peppermint $24.00 at amazon.com This goes out to those that are highly conscious and careful about the ingredients on their bodies (which should honestly be all of us). This 100-percent organic, vegan formula has a potent amount of pure castile soap that boasts several uses: laundry, dish-washing, all-purpose cleaner and the list goes on. This 18-in-1 hemp peppermint adds a refreshing, minty kick to the skin to awaken your pores, and is a favorite of many including the founder of U Beauty Tina Craig, who Team MC recently interviewed, if you'd like a trusted testimony on this product—she's been using it for 20 years!

The Prestige Pick Byredo Rose of No Man's Land Body Wash $50.00 at nordstrom.com Here's another super sleek, good-looking option that'll win you shower shelfie points and do the skin below your neck some good. This bottle carries a blend of Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, papyrus, and white amber to soften the skin and leave behind a lingering aroma that'll remind you of a rose garden.

The Beauty Sleep Body Wash J.R. Watkins Sleep Creamy Body Wash $10.49 at ulta.com Are you a morning or nighttime shower person? If you prefer the latter, this creamy body wash will help wash the day away with its soothing, all-natural blend of lavandin, orange and calendula to calm your muscles down and put your skin in a state of rest right before beauty sleep.

The Splurge-Worthy Wash Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Shower Gel $110.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Who says body washes can't also be saved for special occasions? This splurge-worthy wash will beautify your skin with its softening ingredients, but the main event is its intoxicating scent. Crafted to be the first step of your scent layering routine, you can couple this with the Good Girl Gone Bad Lotion followed with the fragrance to experience the full effect of its fruity floral harmony.

The Clean Beauty Critic's Choice Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser $17 at Verishop $44 at Nordstrom $45 at Bergdorf Goodman This botanically powered cleanser, which is favored amongst the clean beauty formulas, takes the less is more approach. The thoughtful combination of mandarin and bergamot in a gel consistency will give your skin a gentle, refreshing cleanse.

The Skin Soother CeraVe Eczema Body Wash For Extra Dry, Itchy Skin $18.99 at ulta.com Eczema is estimated to affects 35 million Americans, so don't feel alone if you're dealing with it below the neck. This dermatologist-recommended body wash has a moisture-boosting formula of hyaluronic acid, essential ceramides, and omega oils to reduce inflammation and strengthen the skin's barrier.

The Cult Classic Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel $55.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Fragrance devotees are familiar with the magic that is Santal 33. The cult classic scent is so loved that the brand decided to expand with a shower gel with a smell that's just as luxurious. Its notes of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox are accompanied by vitamin E and aloe vera to deliver an incredibly chic shower experience.

The Newbie Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser $20.00 at sephora.com You may know Drunk Elephant for their game-changing skincare products, but the brand's first foray into bodycare includes this nourishing cleanser. It's full of good-for-you ingredients, like marula oil, sacha inchi seed oil and surfectants, which all work together to deeply hydrate and nourish without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

The Balancing Body Cleanser OUAI Body Cleanser $28.00 at sephora.com Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin took her talents to the world of skincare with this balancing body cleanser enriched with jojoba seed oil and rose hip oil to hydrate your skin from within and balance the skin's microbiome. Another thing Ouai always gets right: scent. This fruity floral will take over your shower in the best way possible.