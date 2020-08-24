Toners are one of skincare's most fiercely debated topics, right next to physical exfoliators and eye cream. Here's the thing: I would be skeptical of toners myself had I not witnessed their miracles firsthand. Honestly, I don't feel like my skincare routine works effectively if I don't prep my skin with a toner first. Toners act as the next nourishing and replenishing step after cleansing, and are meant to prep and prime your skin for skincare products to follow. Plus, with skincare technology getting better and better, toners are integrating ingredients that are clinically known to be effective. Just like hyaluronic acid in your serum will give your skin amazing hydration, the same ingredient in a toner will give you those skincare benefits in a lightweight, easy step.

Since the skincare market is heavily saturated with toners, deciding which toner is right for your skin issues can be a journey. Whether you're looking to get rid of dry patches once and for all, or want to deal with the acne that's ruining your day, there's a toning product out there that's specifically formulated for that issue. Even better, there are so many options for sensitive skin now that even the most tentative skincare users can find a toner on this list. Redness, dull skin, and fine lines are no match for these babies.