10 Winter Makeup Trends Worth Trying This Season
They'll have you feeling 0 to 100 real quick.
The colder months promise the opportunity to wear an obscene amount of comfy sweaters, break out the parkas hidden under your bed, drink peppermint mochas galore (the supreme holiday drink), and listen to an unhealthy amount of Christmas music. It also means borderline-Sahara-desert dry skin, wintery nail polish, and a whole new list of makeup trends. Yes, despite the fact we may not be seeing each other IRL much these days, the beauty gods have still blessed us with some new ideas we're itching to replicate.
The thought of sitting in front of your mirror with your old faithful products may seem daunting—especially this year—but the best thing about beauty is its ability to make you go from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds (okay, maybe minutes). Call me vain, but there's something about a bold lip or an out-there eyeliner that just makes me feel a certain way!
While we still have fan favorites like glossy red lips and rosy cheeks to look forward to this winter, there's a whole bunch of new styles to behold. Ahead, check out our favorite winter 2020 beauty trends and products to help you get going.
Eyeliner can be a pain to put on sometimes, but with a product as easy to use as this one, it's a piece of cake. The brush (sold separately) has the precision of a liquid liner and works wonder with the gel-based formula. Simply put: It's genius.
Two to three sprays of this mist before applying your makeup and the result will be incredibly gorgeous and dewy. It's packed with Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid that'll leave your skin seriously moisturized all day.
Lipsticks in 2020 require long-lasting staying power, thanks to that stockpile of masks you have hanging around the house. This formula glides on like a gloss but dries in a nice six-hour staying matte. You're going to want every shade.
Get the effect of glitter eyeliner without the hassle of gluing on individual flecks. This waterproof gel pencil glides on hassle-free and leaves a shimmering result that sticks around for 12-hours without fading or smearing.
Throw it back to the '90s by picking up this lip liner next time you find yourself at the drugstore. Bonus: The creamy pencil comes with a built-in sharpener, so your lines will always be on point.
Chanel's Snowflakes brush works wonders. It's a combination of long and short bristles that deliver an extreme eye-opening effect, perfect for layering on to create spider lashes.
A little goes a long way when using this cruelty-free vegan product. Set up like a shaker, it's easy to get the right amount of glitter you need without all the mess. The shine factor you'll get? Seriously out of this world.
So you could go out and buy your run-of-the-mill clear bar of soap, but companies like West Barn Co have done all the work for you. Unlike traditional soap, this formula has an instant thickening effect specially designed for your brows. Spoolie brush included.
Now speaking of gorgeous vibrant colors, just look at this eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay. The beauty brand has an array of top-notch palettes, but this selection of peachy neutrals, lavenders, violets, and deep purple eyeshadows can be worn all year round.
The pigmentation on this selection of blushes is out-of-this-world amazing. You only need a little to give you long-lasting color that sticks around from daytime Zoom calls to a (socially-distant) nighttime happy hour.