10 Winter Makeup Trends Worth Trying This Season

They'll have you feeling 0 to 100 real quick.

By Bianca Rodriguez
winter beauty trends
Instagram

The colder months promise the opportunity to wear an obscene amount of comfy sweaters, break out the parkas hidden under your bed, drink peppermint mochas galore (the supreme holiday drink), and listen to an unhealthy amount of Christmas music. It also means borderline-Sahara-desert dry skin, wintery nail polish, and a whole new list of makeup trends. Yes, despite the fact we may not be seeing each other IRL much these days, the beauty gods have still blessed us with some new ideas we're itching to replicate.

The thought of sitting in front of your mirror with your old faithful products may seem daunting—especially this year—but the best thing about beauty is its ability to make you go from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds (okay, maybe minutes). Call me vain, but there's something about a bold lip or an out-there eyeliner that just makes me feel a certain way!

While we still have fan favorites like glossy red lips and rosy cheeks to look forward to this winter, there's a whole bunch of new styles to behold. Ahead, check out our favorite winter 2020 beauty trends and products to help you get going.

'60s-Inspired Eyeliner

Winged eyeliner is slowly becoming a thing of the past as more people have started to stretch their eyeliner beyond their waterlines. Feel free to leave the inside blank when replicating yours, but your long-forgotten metallic eyeshadow hues deserve to have some fun, too.

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Courtesy
Bobbi Brown
$23.80
Eyeliner can be a pain to put on sometimes, but with a product as easy to use as this one, it's a piece of cake. The brush (sold separately) has the precision of a liquid liner and works wonder with the gel-based formula. Simply put: It's genius.

Less Powder, More Dew

There's no such thing as too much moisture, especially when it comes to battling the high and lows of wintery weather. Switch out your finishing powder for a mist, and your skin will seriously thank you.

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Courtesy
Tatcha
$48.00
Two to three sprays of this mist before applying your makeup and the result will be incredibly gorgeous and dewy. It's packed with Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid that'll leave your skin seriously moisturized all day.

A Strong Red Lip

Is it winter without a red lip? The darker the shade, the better—take a dab on your finger and pop it on your apples to add some much-needed color to your cheeks.

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso
Courtesy
Stila
$18.70
Lipsticks in 2020 require long-lasting staying power, thanks to that stockpile of masks you have hanging around the house. This formula glides on like a gloss but dries in a nice six-hour staying matte. You're going to want every shade.

Statement Eyeliner

If this year taught us anything in beauty, it's that the bolder the eyeliner, the better, which is why the look is sticking around in the winter months. Shades of glitter, neon, even cow print rocked Instagram feeds, because it looks just so damn good on every kind of eye shape.

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Midnight Blue Shimmer
Courtesy
Marc Jacobs Beauty
$26.00
Get the effect of glitter eyeliner without the hassle of gluing on individual flecks. This waterproof gel pencil glides on hassle-free and leaves a shimmering result that sticks around for 12-hours without fading or smearing.

Lip Liner

Using a handy-dandy lip pencil, line outer rims of your lips then fill in using a similar shade of lipstick. It creates fuller lips in no time and looks so chic.

Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner Makeup in Almond Rose
Courtesy
Maybelline New York
$6.98
Throw it back to the '90s by picking up this lip liner next time you find yourself at the drugstore. Bonus: The creamy pencil comes with a built-in sharpener, so your lines will always be on point.

Spider Eyelashes

The side effect of applying too many coats of mascara is cool again, and we really don't hate it. The trick is to wet your eyelashes before applying mascara so that the formula will adhere to groups rather than individual lashes.

LE VOLUME DE CHANEL Mascara
Courtesy
CHANEL
$32.00
Chanel's Snowflakes brush works wonders. It's a combination of long and short bristles that deliver an extreme eye-opening effect, perfect for layering on to create spider lashes.

Glittery Lids
View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready for HOLIDAY GLAM!? ✨ . . *SWIPE & SAVE* for product breakdown . . Personally, I’m ready for my glitter and more red lips. Today I’m playing with some @GlossierPlay products I’ve had in my arsenal for some time now. There is no right or wrong time to wear glitter! You can always alter how much you use whether its a a liner or just a touch in the inner corner. . . If you’re wondering how to get this look - Head to my stories! . . This season is exciting me! Let me know in the comments what kind of looks you’ll like to see from me! 👇🏾 . . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #makeupartist #mua #promua #jaleesajaikaran #makeuptips #nycmua #makeupinspo #makeuptutorial #makeuptips #howtomakeup #thelifeofamakeupartist #melaninmakeup #v93oo #glam #nycbeautyblogger #glossierplay #melaninpoppin #melaninqueen #glossierbrown #glossier

A post shared by JALEESA JAIKARAN (@jaleesajaikaran) on

The holidays to glitter are like peanut butter to jelly: They would be lost without each other. Call it holiday spirit or the fact that you really want new episodes of Euphoria, but glitter eyeshadow just adds something special.

Metallic Glitter in Beauty Beam
Courtesy
NYX Professional Makeup
$6.49
A little goes a long way when using this cruelty-free vegan product. Set up like a shaker, it's easy to get the right amount of glitter you need without all the mess. The shine factor you'll get? Seriously out of this world. 

Soap Brows

The viral Tiktok hack turned IRL beauty trend shapes your brows and sets them all day long. The secret: Soap contains a fat known as glycerin that coats your hairs' surface and keeps them in place—and costs next to nothing.

Soap Brows
Courtesy
West Barn Co
$13.00
So you could go out and buy your run-of-the-mill clear bar of soap, but companies like West Barn Co have done all the work for you. Unlike traditional soap, this formula has an instant thickening effect specially designed for your brows. Spoolie brush included. 

Disco Hues

Smoky eye who? Back away from your black and grey eyeshadows and pick up a shiny purple or blue instead. It's still committing to the idea of dramatic eyeshadows, but doing so with a vibrant palette.

Cosmetics Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette
Courtesy
Urban Decay Cosmetics
$49.00
Now speaking of gorgeous vibrant colors, just look at this eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay. The beauty brand has an array of top-notch palettes, but this selection of peachy neutrals, lavenders, violets, and deep purple eyeshadows can be worn all year round.

Rosy Cheeks

You could stand outside in a seriously bad wind storm with below freezing wind temps. Or you could apply some red blush for the same effect. Whether you're missing your summer glow or just want some color, a deep red or pink is always a good idea.

Blush Trio in Berry Adore
Courtesy
Anastasia Beverly Hills
$30.00
The pigmentation on this selection of blushes is out-of-this-world amazing. You only need a little to give you long-lasting color that sticks around from daytime Zoom calls to a (socially-distant) nighttime happy hour.

