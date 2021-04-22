Ah, summer, how we've missed you! It's time to shed the jackets, throw the sweatpants under the bed, and start fresh—with your wardrobe, obviously, but with your beauty game too. While some of your heavier creams and lotions can't handle the humidity, lightweight formulas will nourish your skin just as well. One of our favorite ways to achieve an instant refresh: A hydrating face mist.

Do face mists really work?

Yes! If you don't already have a face spray in your arsenal, now is the time. I started out by keeping my favorite mist next to my desk for a midday pick-me-up when my makeup started caking or my skin felt dry. Now, I've integrated mists into both my morning and night routines. They can actually help increase the efficacy of your other products; their humectant properties can help the rest of your routine sink into the skin better.

How should I pick a face mist?

Mists are absolutely not one size fits all. Some quell redness with a quick spritz, whole others target dullness to increase overall glowiness. Some are perfect for adding a dewy sheen to a full-face of makeup or even a bare face. Here, we've rounded up the most refreshing mists for every skin type and skincare need. It's time to get to spritzing.

For Plumping Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Facial Spray Mist $32.00 at amazon.com Hungover? A few spritzes of this hyaluronic acid-infused formula will help bring back a healthy bounce. Watermelon and hibiscus provide a fruity, softening kick to refresh skin and come on...how cute is this bottle?

For Smoother Makeup Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Mist $18.00 at sephora.com This K-beauty blend is a triple threat. Cherry blossom leaf extract, niacinamide, and betaine brighten, moisturize and refresh the skin. If your foundation needs a pick-me-up, spray some onto a makeup sponge and dab away.

For the Screen ILIA Blue Light Protect + Set Mist $18.00 at iliabeauty.com We stare at our laptops and phones all day long, which means near-constant exposure to blue light. This protective spray will prevent future damage from environmental aggressors.

For Glowing Makeup Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $48.00 at sephora.com Highlighter might fade over the course of a night out, and this hydrating mist is an instant refresh for a full-face.

For Dry Skin Laneige Cream Skin Mist $27.00 at sephora.com This K-beauty hero is the perfect addition to a full face of makeup or totally bare skin. Amino acids from white leaf tea water help strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and provide a lightweight, refreshed finish.

For Dull Skin Lumene Valo Vitamin C Glow Refresh Hydrating Mist $0.00 at amazon.com Cloudberries are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, and this sweet-smelling mist gives skin an instant dewy glow.

For Redness Tower 28 Beauty SOS Save.Our.Skin Daily Rescue Facial Spray $12.00 at sephora.com Tower 28's calming mist makes a case for less being more. This formula's only got three ingredients: water, soothing hypochlorous acid, and sodium chloride, which helps to deliver the mist into the skin effectively. Spritz it on before makeup, or on top of your look to refresh your complexion on hot days.

For Redness DR.JART+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mist $23 at Sephora $28.99 at Amazon Rosacea? Sunburn? Mask-ne? Step into a steady mist of this soothing stuff. Cica, also known as tiger grass, is known for its calming properties.

For Pollution Protection Payot Brume Eclat Anti-Pollution Vivifying Mist $28.00 at amazon.com An anti-pollution mist is a must for your desk, especially if you live in a big city. This one is infused with hyaluronic acid for extra hydration to keep you fresh-faced when happy hour rolls around.

For Dull Skin Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist $44.00 at sephora.com Mists aren't just refreshment in a bottle; this one actually makes skin brighter and improves texture over time. Its Fruit Complex of Vitamins C. E, and B5, lemon and orange extracts, and minerals improves radiance and fights damaging free-radicals for a sunlit glow.