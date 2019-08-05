Despite what we may see on Instagram, stretch marks are perfectly normal. I repeat: Perfectly. Normal. (Growth spurts! Weight gain! Pregnancy! All of these are natural causes.) And while you're never going to be able to fully get rid of them once you have them, there are ways to prevent them. Hydration is key when it comes to stretch mark prevention, according to board-certified NYC dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, but if you're already starting to see the reddish-pink marks form across your body, you can look for products that have a large concentration of vitamin A and vitamin E to keep them from transforming into those white lines they typically turn into over time.

Here, the top stretch mark products on the market that will increase collagen and elastin—the proteins in your connective tissues that are broken down when the skin stretches—to tighten the area and help improve stretch mark appearances.

Bestseller 1.Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $12.99 at Ulta Bio-Oil, a top pick by Dr. Engelman, is great for improving the appearance of stretch marks and scars thanks to its generous application process throughout your body—the main difference between choosing a cream and an oil. It has both vitamin A and vitamin E along with calendula, lavender, rosemary, and chamomile oils that absorb easily into the skin to prevent the skin from loosening further.

Best for Prevention 2.Raya Spa Collagen-Elastin Cream $21.00 at Raya Spa When increasing firmness and elasticity is the goal, look no further than Raya Spa's collagen-elastin cream. On top of hydrating and tightening your skin, thus preventing stretch marks, the top-rated cream also aims to get rid of lines and wrinkles.

Best for Pregnancy 3.Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter $15.99 at Walmart If oil isn't your thing, rub Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter from the middle of your chest all the way down to your mid-thigh starting in your second trimester to reduce the amount of inevitable (sorry!) stretch marks throughout your body. Even if you aren't expecting, the shea butter and vitamin E will do wonders for your skin.

Top-Rated Pick Body Merry Stretch Marks & Scars Defense Cream Body Merry's Stretch Marks & Scars cream uses natural ingredients like vitamin E, C, B3, B5, aloe, seaweed, and rich oils to fade and reduce stretch marks. It works for all skin types, so you don't have to worry about breakouts if you have acne-prone skin. The before-and-after pictures from Amazon reviewers are proof of how great it is.

Vegan and Cruelty-Free Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub Check Amazon $16.95 at frankbody.com The original coffee scrub that made Frank Body the popular natural skincare brand it is today also happens to be excellent at producing collagen. Its coffee beans mixed with vitamin E and sea salt moisturizes and exfoliates the skin, reducing stretch marks and scars while leaving your skin silky smooth.

