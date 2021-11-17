Every winter, as we live life from beneath 15 layers of wool, we rely on exceptionally great hair color to elevate our just-rolled-out-of-a-snow-bank look. Hey, it's often the only part of us that's visible. But in 2021, a cold-weather makeover can be more transformative than ever, because nothing says, "I survived another year of this mess" like a fresh look. As for specific shades, the palette is looking distinctly lighter, according to AJ Lordet, colorist at New York City's Frederic Fekkai Soho. "Rich, neutral browns or coppery gold will be long-lasting. Bright highlights and funky fashion tones such as blues, purples, and bright reds are also happening, but I suggest that my clients leave things more natural at the root and focus mid-length to ends," she says. This will help for an easier grow-out.

Bianca Hiller, colorist for Nomad Model Management and Olaplex Ambassador agrees, saying of the rise of warmer chocolate shades: “Whether it be a suede-like brunette or a golden glossy blonde, I am seeing gold lights flashing.”If you’re still rocking the colorful hair vibe, Hiller is all for it, saying pops of color are a great way to introduce fun hues. “Something that can be hidden a look a little more conservative—but when you’re ready to party and let the hair-free you can see the fun side popping through. Grunge lives on!”

Now that you know the winter hair trends for 2021-2022, it's time to cozy up and find your signature winter shade. Here, the prettiest of them all.