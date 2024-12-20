If there is one beauty category that consistently piques people's interest, it's hair growth. The industry is already valued at $830.6 million in 2024, and is projected to grow (pun intended) five percent from 2025 to 2030. Not to mention that hair growth shampoos and oils continue to be top sellers for the best haircare brands. Whether people are regrowing their strands à la Hailey Bieber post-bob, dealing with post-partum hair loss, or are simply on the hunt for longer, healthier hair, the category will always spark curiosity since, at the end of the day, no one wants to deal with hair loss. Even though there have a few few "miracle ingredients" that have made waves in the space (see: rosemary oil), ginseng extract for hair growth is the latest ingredient to bubble up in the zeitgeist.

Ginseng extract is derived from plants across Korea, China, and America, and there are claims that it can help you reach those extra inches. Searches for "ginseng extract" have also increased 109 percent over the past week, according to TikTok data shared with Marie Claire, while videos showing the ingredient's skin and hair benefits are gaining traction on the platform.

“It truly is a multipurpose herb,” says medical practitioner and hair restoration expert Anil Sharma , M.D. FAAD. “Ginseng was originally known for its adaptogenic properties—helping the body adapt to physical, emotional, and environmental stress,” he adds. The plant was also used to strengthen the immune system, boost energy levels, and even as a natural aphrodisiac

Using ginseng extract for hair growth is relatively new in Western medicine but has a much longer history in countries like Korea, China, and Japan. To help us understand more about the ingredient’s potential hair-growth properties, a few leading hair experts explain all the important details to know about using ginseng extract in your hair routine.

What Is Ginseng Extract?

There are two types of ginseng extract: American ginseng, also known as Panax quinquefolius, and Asian ginseng, or Panax ginseng. The plants grow from the ground and have a bitter, earthy flavor. The extract is derived from the plant's root, which resembles a hairy carrot. (Watch the video below for proof.)

Depending on where the ginseng is harvested, it will provide different benefits. “Asian ginseng has a higher concentration of Rg1-type ginsenosides, which gives the scalp stimulating and warming effects [when applied topically],” Dr. Sharma says. “On the other hand, American ginseng has higher levels of Rb1-type ginsenosides, which holds more calming and cooling properties, making it a gentler alternative for sensitive skin.”

Can Ginseng Extract Be Used for Hair Growth?

Yes, ginseng extract can help with hair growth—to a point. “Ginseng extract helps to promote hair growth by stimulating hair follicles and improving the health of your scalp,” Dr. Sharma says. When the scalp is healthy and fortified with proper vitamins, it creates a better environment for hair to thrive—and stay strong. “The active compounds in ginseng can boost blood flow to the scalp, ensuring the hair follicles get the nutrients and oxygen needed to grow stronger, healthier hair," explains Dr. Sharma.

"Ginseng extract has also been shown in animal and cell culture studies to help extend the anagen [hair] phase, also known as the growth phase," adds Omer Ibrahim, M.D. FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Boson.

While a handful of studies demonstrate ginseng's ability to promote a healthy hair growth environment, more research is needed to fully determine the best delivery systems and application methods. With that, there are also a handful of ginseng supplements that are available on the market, and oral applications of the ingredient is a regular practice in traditional Chinese medicine.

Florida Herbs American Ginseng Extract $29.95 at Amazon

Active Ginseng Korean Red Panax Ginseng With Natural Ginsenosides $28.63 at Amazon

How Does Ginseng Extract Help With Hair Growth?

The magic lies in the roots of the herb. While both Panax ginseng extract and red ginseng extract come from the same species, the Panax ginseng extract is more effective at encouraging hair growth by working directly on the cells at the base of your hair follicles.

“These cells, known as dermal papilla cells, are like the control center for hair growth,” Dr. Sharma says. “They send signals to your hair follicles, telling them when to grow, rest, or shed. By encouraging these cells to multiply and stay active, ginseng can strengthen the hair growth process, leading to healthier, thicker hair over time."

Dr. Ibrahim adds that, in terms of clinical studies on humans, there is some evidence showing mild to moderate improvement of hair growth—both in density and thickness—when ginseng extracts are combined with other active ingredients like minoxidil. (See a few of his product recommendations below).

Red ginseng is also a type of Panax ginseng extract that has been found to increase the number of hair follicles and make them thicker at the base.

The Rootist Densifying & Thickening Serum for Thinning Hair $58 at Sephora

Nutrafol Women’s Lightweight Thickening-Hair Serum for Thinning Hair $69 at Sephora

Briogeo Destined for Density Peptide Serum $57 on Amazon

Does Ginseng Extract Work on All Hair Types?

Ginseng extract is generally suitable for all hair types, but Dr. Sharma says it’s essential to consider your specific hair and scalp needs. “For those with particularly sensitive scalps, American ginseng may be a gentler option. With its higher levels of Rb1-type ginsenosides, (which have more cooling, calming effects,) it can be a better starting point for more delicate skin types," he notes.

As with all new products, Dr. Sharma recommends patch-testing before using ginseng extract or consulting with a dermatologist. “Remember, not every product works for everyone,” he says.

Does Ginseng Extract for Hair Have Any Risks?

Rest assured, ginseng extract is safe. “When used correctly, its natural properties are mild and usually well-tolerated,” Dr. Sharma says. That said, you shouldn't use ginseng extract if you're already using other hair growth treatments. More is not always better. “It’s a good idea to check with a specialist before combining them to ensure everything works well together."

How Do You Use Ginseng Extract for Hair Growth?

If you’re going to incorporate ginseng extract into your hair care routine, it’s best to start with a bit of caution. “If you're using a pure ginseng extract oil, it's important to dilute it first,” Dr. Sharma says. “Ginseng, like others such as rosemary or castor oil, can be quite potent and may irritate your skin if applied directly.” To avoid this, mixing ginseng extract with a carrier oil like jojoba, coconut, or argan oil is recommended. “This makes it easier to apply, helps it absorb better, and reduces the chance of irritation,” he says. As for the specific ratio to use when diluting ginseng, just remember five to 10. "Blend about five drops of ginseng extract with 10 milliliters of your carrier oil, which is roughly two teaspoons," Dr Sharma says. "This balance keeps it gentle on your skin and spreads evenly across your scalp."

Once your ginseng oil has been applied, leave it on for about an hour, and then wash it out with a gentle shampoo. “I would recommend a second shampoo when using any hair mask to ensure all products are removed and no residue is left,” Dr. Sharma says. “Just remember to consider your hair type and skin sensitivity before applying."

When Will I See Results From Ginseng Extract?

As with any beauty routine, your experience may vary. “To get the best results, it’s important to use ginseng consistently for about two to three months,” Dr. Sharma says. “However, you might start seeing some improvements within eight to 12 weeks. This time frame allows your hair growth cycle to respond to the nutrients and stimulation that ginseng provides.”

Meet the Experts

