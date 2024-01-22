Glenn Close Had a 'Senior Cinderella' Moment With Her Paris Couture Week Glam

Today was a fairytale—for Glenn Close, anyway. On Monday, January 22, the 76-year-old attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, France. And while the eight-time Oscar nominee has certainly had her share of glamorous moments over the years, this one was particularly dreamlike.

Ahead of the event, Close shared an Instagram post detailing her getting ready process. The video, taken far enough away that you could see her nail, makeup, and hair artists all at work, perfectly exemplified the magic of glam.

"A senior Cinderella getting all glammed up for the DIOR couture show!" wrote Close in the post's caption, tagging her team: Nelly Wild, Charlotte Hayward, and Jillian Halouska. The final look featured a brilliant blowout, the softest blush, and a sheer pink lip.

Close initially shared her excitement for the day ahead on the morning of the event.

"I feel like I'm in a fairy tale. One moment, I'm in Montana wearing blue jeans... then suddenly, I'm here in Paris for Dior," she wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of her invitation for the fashion show.

As the thrilling day went on, the Fatal Attraction star kept fans updated on all the happenings. She snapped a selfie on the car ride (the perfect image to show off her pink lipstick), grabbed a video of the show's set (commenting that she was seated next to Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche), and even posed with Rihanna.

"Meeting this absolute QUEEN made my YEAR!" wrote Close, leading fans to comment that both women were equally royal in this situation.

Picture this: A fairytale starring Rihanna and Glenn Close as friendly queens, set in Paris, costumed by Dior. Now *that* is what dreams are made of.