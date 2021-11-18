Glossier's Black Friday Deals Can't Come Soon Enough

A Glossier sale is an event to be celebrated. Cherished. Taken full and complete advantage of. Because the cult beauty brand doesn't regularly mark down their most popular items, Glossier's Black Friday Deals are quite a moment for brand diehards. And it's best to be prepared.

If you visit the site ahead of Black Friday, you'll notice they're already gearing up for what is sure to be a big day, running a note at the top of the site encouraging shoppers to sign up for early access to the sale. (Which you can do here!) But! if you're anything like us, preparing for the occasion goes beyond adding your email to a list: It's also about preparing your cart and your mind for what's about to happen. Last year, Glossier's sale including markdowns on everything across the site, so, with that in mind, we've gone through and picked out some of our favorite items to add to your shopping cart first. You can also check out some of Glossier's most popular categories at the quick links below.

When Is Glossier's Black Friday Sale?

The sale officially starts Thursday, November 25 at 7AM ET and goes through Monday, November 29 at 11:59PM PT. That means you have five full days to shop the sale and you have a leg-up on all the other Black Friday deals because it kicks off a full day early.

How Much Is Glossier's Black Friday Sale?

This is a big one: Everything on the site will be 20% off, which means you don't need to hold back when choosing what to put in your cart. This is a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite go-to products (like Cloud Paint or Boy Brow, which are always great to have in your arsenal), but also the perfect moment to snag some gift sets ahead of the holiday season.

Cloud Paint $18 at Glossier.com This is the liquid blush that will convert you from a traditional powder blush user—and you'll never look back. This stuff gives you the perfect flush from within effect, like you just came inside on a blustery day—but without the red nose to match.

Boy Brow $16 at Glossier.com If you haven't tried Glossier's famous Boy Brow, well, this is your moment. A wax-like formula that both holds brows in place and creates a thickening effect, Boy Brow is the perfect solution for anyone looking to present healthy, full-looking brows, ASAP. Bonus: The formula includes Oleic Acid, Lecithin, and Soluble Collagen, which actually works to condition those little hairs, so it moisturizes while beautifying too.

Milky Jelly Cleanser $9 at Glossier A super soothing, gentle cleanser, Milky Jelly works on nearly every skin type, even those on the sensitive side.

Perfecting Skin Tint $26 at Glossier For anyone who's gotten used to that extra little help a Zoom filter provides during this WFH period, this is your IRL answer. A step up from a tinted moisturizer, but not quite a full-coverage foundation, Perfecting Skin Tint adds glow and evenness to skin without looking like you're wearing a face-full of makeup.