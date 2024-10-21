On October 15, the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned for the first time since 2018, bringing the U.S.'s biggest televised fashion show back to our screens. This year's catwalk promised the brand's most diverse cast yet with names like Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, and Ashley Graham gracing the runway for the event's big comeback. (Longtime vets—and IRL besties— Skriver and Tookes were returning cast, while Graham made her VS debut.)

Ahead of the show, the trio found a quiet corner amid the runway's bustling backstage to play a game of Marie Claire's "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" The models showed off their trivia skills, attempting to guess each other's backstage must-haves and signature poses. In between reminiscing on their childhoods and the early days of their careers, Tookes and Graham also broke out into a quick sing-along after realizing they shared a go-to karaoke fav. (While the duo channel Shania confidence, Skriver prefers to scream out heavy metal.)

Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin, and Ashley Graham take a pic backstage ahead of the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch the challenge above, then rewatch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on YouTube or Prime Video.