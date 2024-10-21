The Stars of the '2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, and Ashley Graham shared a karaoke sesh before hitting the runway.

By
published
in News

On October 15, the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned for the first time since 2018, bringing the U.S.'s biggest televised fashion show back to our screens. This year's catwalk promised the brand's most diverse cast yet with names like Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, and Ashley Graham gracing the runway for the event's big comeback. (Longtime vets—and IRL besties— Skriver and Tookes were returning cast, while Graham made her VS debut.)

Ahead of the show, the trio found a quiet corner amid the runway's bustling backstage to play a game of Marie Claire's "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" The models showed off their trivia skills, attempting to guess each other's backstage must-haves and signature poses. In between reminiscing on their childhoods and the early days of their careers, Tookes and Graham also broke out into a quick sing-along after realizing they shared a go-to karaoke fav. (While the duo channel Shania confidence, Skriver prefers to scream out heavy metal.)

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin, and Ashley Graham take a pic backstage ahead of the show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch the challenge above, then rewatch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on YouTube or Prime Video.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸