Hailey Bieber Has Gone Box of Chocolates Brunette

For Valentine's Day this year, don't sell yourself short with a box of chocolates. Bring a photo of Hailey Bieber's brand-new chocolate brown hair to your colorist for a fresh update. (And grab some truffles for good measure.)

The beauty mogul cozied up in a pair of Djerf Avenue pajamas to show off her brand-new hair color and length via TikTok. Taking a mirror selfie video with her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment-holding phone case on full display, Bieber sang along to the song "Make You Mine" by Madison Beer, made kissy faces at the camera, and ran her fingers through her noticeably longer hair.

The last time followers saw Ms. Bieber—in a separate TikTok posted four days ago, to be specific—her hair was barely grazing her shoulders. Now, it falls well past her collarbones, looking thick and healthy in romantic curls. The new color, a minuscule but noticeable departure from her recent brown hue, is truly milk chocolate-esque. It's also extremely glossy, or should I say glazed?

As soon as Bieber posted the new video, her comments section filled with fans complimenting the fresh hue—or complaining that the former ballerina got extensions so soon after inspiring them to chop their own hair.

"Can any hairstylist tell me what color this is bc I NEED IT!!!" commented one user. "Best hair you've had," added another. Even more begged the model to release some hair products under her Rhode beauty brand.

Hailey Bieber's hair was previously colored by Matt Rez for the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Rhode has stuck to skincare (with a touch of color cosmetics!) thus far, hair products aren't entirely off the table for her brand. On Thursday, Bieber joined Kendall Jenner at Florida International University in Miami to speak to a class about their businesses. While taking the stage, Bieber noted the potential for Rhode body, hair, and fragrance releases down the line.

Until then, color inspiration pictures will have to do when it comes to Bieber hair fever.