Every time I see a new picture or video of Hailey Bieber, I ask myself, How is her skin glowing so much? Seriously though, her skin consistently looks dewy and fresh. The obvious answer? Her skincare routine, which as it turns out, contains one very special (and affordable!) non-Rhode product.

In a new video shared on the Vogue France YouTube channel, Hailey gave us the run down on the exact skincare routine she does before hopping in the glam chair. Naturally, she maintains her signature glazed skin with a few staples from her Rhode skincare line. But she also happens to be a fan of Weleda Skin Food's Ultra-Rich Cream , a $20 drugstore staple.

To get the look, she places a pea-sized amount on her fingers and applies the cream to the areas of her skin that tend to feel dry under makeup—especially around her nose and under her eyes. Next, she makes sure the rest of her face and neck receive the rich hydration, too.

Ready to try Hailey full skin care routine? First, she starts with a generous amount of the Rhode Glazing Milk , followed with four pumps of Peptide Glazing Fluid , and then the Barrier Restore Cream.

Next, she applies the Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Rich Cream before mixing the Glazing Milk with the Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid from Chanel. She tops the routine off with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment , because you can’t forget the lips.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream (2.5 fl. oz.) $20 at Dermstore