There might as well be a museum filled with Kristen Stewart's most epic hair and makeup looks, because the actress knows no bounds when it comes to beauty. We all can learn a thing or two from her. In one year alone, Stewart pulled off bleach-blonde brows for an appearance at a runway show, and multicolored double-brows at the 2019 Met Gala. Her hair is always styled, cut, and colored in the coolest ways. And at the Deauville American Film Festival, she debuted pastel pink hair.

Worn in her signature shaggy style, she somehow managed to make an un-chill shade look so...chill. Stewart, please share your secret for making every hair color work for you so effortlessly.

I don't understand how she does it? But I guess not all things in life aren't meant for me to understand, and this is one of them. So, I'll continue stanning every style she wears from afar.

I'm obsessed with the way her brunette roots gradually fade into a bubblegum pink shade. This is a dip-dyed look literally made for her.

Hi, I'm Kristen Stewart and I'm the coolest girl on the planet.

At another appearance at the festival, her rosy pink hair was slicked-back and accessorized with bobby pins.

A true work of art.

I know, you'll never get enough of Stewart's new style and neither will I. But, sadly, I'll have to stop spamming you with photos now. The lesson for all of us is not to retire bright hair colors for fall. You do you.

